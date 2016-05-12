Psychiatry and Neurology
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Psychiatry & Neurology is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the requirements of post-graduate training in clinical medicine, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale, and to John Mucklow, both of whom recently stepped down from the Board after many years of service.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Section 1: Psychiatry: Alcohol and other drug disorders
Alcohol use disorders
Neurobiology and principles of addiction and tolerance
Substance use disorders
Section 2: Patient assessment in psychiatry
Assessment of psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents
Clinical assessment and investigation in psychiatry
Clinical assessment in old age psychiatry
The principles of risk assessment
Transcultural psychiatric assessment
Section 3: Psychiatric aspects of general medicine
Chronic fatigue syndrome
Delirium
Medically unexplained physical symptoms
Perinatal psychiatry
Psychiatric aspects of chronic physical disease
Self-harm
Section 4: Psychiatric disorders
ADHD across the lifespan
Anxiety disorders
Bipolar disorder
Dementia
Eating disorders
Learning disabilities
Personality disorders
Schizophrenia
Unipolar depression and dysthymia
Section 5: Treatment strategies and psychopharmacology
Antidepressants
Antipsychotics
Benzodiazepines and hypnotics
Drugs for alcohol dependence
Drugs for dementia
The legal and ethical framework for psychiatry
Mood stabilizers
Physical treatments
Psychiatric effects of drugs for other disorders
Psychological therapies
Ten things all GPs and hospital doctors should know about psychiatry
Ten principles of good psychiatric prescribing
Section 6: Neurology: Coma
Coma and brainstem death
Section 7: Epilepsy
Epidemiology, natural history and classification of epilepsy
Management of epilepsy
Section 8: Investigations
Clinical neurophysiology
Genetic testing in neurology
Lumber punctures and cerebrospinal fluid analysis
Neuroradiology
Section 9: Movement disorders
Parkinson’s disease
Other movement disorders
Section 10: Multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis
Section 11: Neurological oncology
Neurological oncology
Section 12: Neurological rehabilitation
Neurological rehabilitation and the management of spasticity
Bladder and bowel dysfunction following neurological disease
Section 13: Spinal cord, nerve, muscle
Clinical aspects of motor neurone disease
Neuropathies
Autoimmune neurological diseases
Myopathies in the adult patient
Section 14: Stroke
Stroke: causes and clinical features
Stroke: management and prevention
Section 15: Symptoms and signs
Ataxia
Dizziness
Headache and facial pain
How to perform a neurological examination
Taking a neurological history
Transient loss of consciousness
Visual disturbances
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK