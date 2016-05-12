Psychiatry and Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071102

Psychiatry and Neurology

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071102
eBook ISBN: 9780702071287
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Description

Psychiatry & Neurology is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the requirements of post-graduate training in clinical medicine, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale, and to John Mucklow, both of whom recently stepped down from the Board after many years of service.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Psychiatry: Alcohol and other drug disorders

Alcohol use disorders

Neurobiology and principles of addiction and tolerance

Substance use disorders

Section 2: Patient assessment in psychiatry

Assessment of psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents

Clinical assessment and investigation in psychiatry

Clinical assessment in old age psychiatry

The principles of risk assessment

Transcultural psychiatric assessment

Section 3: Psychiatric aspects of general medicine

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Delirium

Medically unexplained physical symptoms

Perinatal psychiatry

Psychiatric aspects of chronic physical disease

Self-harm

Section 4: Psychiatric disorders

ADHD across the lifespan

Anxiety disorders

Bipolar disorder

Dementia

Eating disorders

Learning disabilities

Personality disorders

Schizophrenia

Unipolar depression and dysthymia

Section 5: Treatment strategies and psychopharmacology

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Benzodiazepines and hypnotics

Drugs for alcohol dependence

Drugs for dementia

The legal and ethical framework for psychiatry

Mood stabilizers

Physical treatments

Psychiatric effects of drugs for other disorders

Psychological therapies

Ten things all GPs and hospital doctors should know about psychiatry

Ten principles of good psychiatric prescribing

Section 6: Neurology: Coma

Coma and brainstem death

Section 7: Epilepsy

Epidemiology, natural history and classification of epilepsy

Management of epilepsy

Section 8: Investigations

Clinical neurophysiology

Genetic testing in neurology

Lumber punctures and cerebrospinal fluid analysis

Neuroradiology

Section 9: Movement disorders

Parkinson’s disease

Other movement disorders

Section 10: Multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis

Section 11: Neurological oncology

Neurological oncology

Section 12: Neurological rehabilitation

Neurological rehabilitation and the management of spasticity

Bladder and bowel dysfunction following neurological disease

Section 13: Spinal cord, nerve, muscle

Clinical aspects of motor neurone disease

Neuropathies

Autoimmune neurological diseases

Myopathies in the adult patient

Section 14: Stroke

Stroke: causes and clinical features

Stroke: management and prevention

Section 15: Symptoms and signs

Ataxia

Dizziness

Headache and facial pain

How to perform a neurological examination

Taking a neurological history

Transient loss of consciousness

Visual disturbances

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071102
eBook ISBN:
9780702071287

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

