Psychiatric Rehabilitation
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of Psychiatric Rehabilitation, discusses interventions to help individuals with mental illness improve the quality of their life, achieve goals, and increase opportunities for community integration so they can lead full and productive lives. This person centered approach emphasizes strengths, skill development, and the attainment of valued social roles. The third edition has been fully updated with new coverage indicating how to address medical problems while treating for mental illness, wellness and recovery, evidence based practices, and directions for future research. Retaining the easy to read, engaging style, each chapter includes key terms with definitions, case studies, profiles of leaders in the field, special issues relating to treatment and ethics, and class exercises. Providing a comprehensive overview of this growing field, the book is suitable as an undergraduate or graduate textbook, as well as a reference for practitioners and academic researchers.
Special Features:
- Provides new coverage on comorbid medical disorders, evidence based practices, wellness and recovery, and direction for future research
- Identifies controversial issues relating to treatment and ethics
- Supplies case study examples to illustrate chapter points
- Highlights key terms with definitions and key topics
- Offers focus questions and class exercises as a teaching tool
Readership
Undergraduates and graduates in rehabilitation training, counseling, and clinical psychology. Researchers and academics in clinical and counseling psychology. Individuals in mental health certificate courses and in-service training at mental health centers and psychiatric rehabilitation facilities
Table of Contents
Part 1: Understanding the Nature of Severe Mental Illness
1. The Experience of Mental Illness
2. Symptoms and Etiology of Serious Mental Illness
3. Course, Treatment, and Outcome of Severe Mental Illnesses
Part 2: Psychiatric Rehabilitation Principles and Methodology
4. The Goals, Values, and Guiding principles of Psychiatric Rehabilitation
5. Psychiatric Rehabilitation Methods
Part 3: Applications of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Principles and Methodology
6. Health and Wellness
7. Psychiatric Day Programming
8. Assertive community Treatment and Case Management
9. Co-occurring Disorders and Integrated Treatment
10. Employment
11. Supported Education
12. Residential Services and Independent Living
13. Self-help and Peer-delivered Services
14. The Role of the Family in Psychiatric Rehabilitation
15. Psychiatric Rehabilitation in Acute Care and Hospital Settings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099902
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123870087
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123870025
About the Author
Carlos Pratt
Carlos W. Pratt, PhD, CPRP, is Professor, and Director of the PhD Program in Psychiatric Rehabilitation, Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation and Counseling Professions, School of Health Related Professions, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. The program he helped establish and directs is the first to offer the doctoral degree in this emerging field. He completed his BA at Glassboro State College in New Jersey and his MA at Teachers College, Columbia University. After many years providing services for persons with severe mental illness he completed his PhD at Hofstra University. In addition to numerous conference presentations and book chapters, he has authored articles in Journal of Psychosocial Nursing, Occupational Therapy in Mental Health, OT Practice, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Journal, Community Mental Health Journal, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Skills and Rehabilitation Education. He is a Commissioner of the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association, Certified Psychiatric Rehabilitation Practitioner (CPRP) Commission and a past President of the New Jersey Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association.
Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation & Counseling Professions, Rutgers School of Health Related Professions, Scotch Plains, New Jersey, uSA
Kenneth Gill
Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation & Counseling Professions, Rutgers School of Health Related Professions, Scotch Plains, New Jersey, USA
Nora Barrett
Nora Barrett is an Associate Professor in the Rutgers Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation and Counseling Professions and Director of the Bachelor of Science Degree program in Psychiatric Rehabilitation and Psychology. She is responsible for overseeing the program’s curriculum and ensuring that it reflects current best practices in the field. She has more than 20 years of experience teaching psychiatric rehabilitation courses. She frequently presents at conferences, provides consultation and training on topics such as individualized recovery planning and ethical practice, and has published a number of articles. She has served on the Board of the United States Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and its New Jersey affiliate, NJPRA. She is also a founding member of the Consortium of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Educators. She is an active advocate for recovery-oriented services and the credentialing of psychiatric rehabilitation providers. Professor Barrett also worked for more than a decade as a direct practitioner, clinical supervisor and mental health administrator.
Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation & Counseling Professions, Rutgers School of Health Related Professions, Scotch Plains, New Jersey, USA
Melissa Roberts
Melissa M. Roberts, PhD, CPRP is a Professor and Director of the Integrated Employment Institute (IEI) in the Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation and Counseling Professions at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. As Director of IEI she oversees the development and delivery of training and technical assistance designed to improve employment services for people with psychiatric disabilities. Additionally, she teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in career services, organizational management, and supervision. She has presented workshops and trainings at conferences throughout the United States and in Canada and Europe. Dr. Roberts has extensive experience in the development and delivery of exemplary services. She has provided training to hundreds of service providers, consumers and families. Dr. Roberts is a recipient of the NJ APSE Rebecca McDonald Leadership Award, the NJPRA Mort Gati Award for a career that exemplifies the principles of psychiatric rehabilitation, and the UMDNJ Excellence in Research award.
Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation & Counseling Professions, Rutgers School of Health Related Professions, Scotch Plains, New Jersey, USA
Reviews
"This is an excellent guide to understanding how far treatment of mentally ill patients has come. From institutionalization to assertive community treatment and independent living, the field has changed significantly in a short period of time… Anyone who reads this book will be well prepared to start working in the field of psychiatric rehabilitation. I highly recommend it." Rating: 5 Stars. --Doody.com, 2014