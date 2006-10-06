Part I: Understanding the Nature of Severe and Persistent Mental Illness The Experience of Mental Illness: An Introduction to Psychiatric Rehabilitation Symptoms and Etiology of Severe and Persistent Mental Illness Course, Outcome, and Treatment of Severe and Persistent Mental Illness

Part II: Psychiatric Rehabilitation Principles and Methodology Goals, Values and Guiding Principles of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Psychiatric Rehabilitation Methods

Part III: Applications of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Principles and Methodology Case Management Strategies Psychiatric Rehabilitation Day Programming Vocational and Educational Rehabilitation Residential Services and Independent Living Consumers as Advocates and Providers of Supports and Services The Role of the Family in Psychiatric Rehabilitation Providing Services to Persons with Severe and Persistent Mental Illness Who are also Chemical Abusers