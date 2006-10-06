Psychiatric Rehabilitation
2nd Edition
Resources
Description
Psychiatric rehabilitation refers to community treatment of people with mental disorders. Community treatment has recently become far more widespread due to deinstitutionalization at government facilities. This book is an update of the first edition's discussion of types of mental disorders, including etiology, symptoms, course, and outcome, types of community treatment programs, case management strategies, and vocational and educational rehabilitation. Providing a comprehensive overview of this rapidly growing field, this book is suitable both as a textbook for undergraduate and graduate courses, a training tool for mental health workers, and a reference for academic researchers studying mental health. The book is written in an easy to read, engaging style. Each chapter contains highlighted and defined key terms, focus questions and key topics, a case study example, special sections on controversial issues of treatment or ethics, and other special features.
Key Features
New chapters on supported education and integrated dual diagnosis treatment services Comprehensive overview of all models and approaches of psychiatric rehabilitation Special inserts on Evidence-Based Practices New content on Wellness and Recovery Class exercises for each chapter Profiles of leaders in the field *Case study examples illustrate chapter points
Readership
Undergraduates and graduates in rehabilitation training, or counseling and clinical psychology. Researchers and academics in clinical and counseling psychology.
Table of Contents
Part I: Understanding the Nature of Severe and Persistent Mental Illness The Experience of Mental Illness: An Introduction to Psychiatric Rehabilitation Symptoms and Etiology of Severe and Persistent Mental Illness Course, Outcome, and Treatment of Severe and Persistent Mental Illness
Part II: Psychiatric Rehabilitation Principles and Methodology Goals, Values and Guiding Principles of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Psychiatric Rehabilitation Methods
Part III: Applications of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Principles and Methodology Case Management Strategies Psychiatric Rehabilitation Day Programming Vocational and Educational Rehabilitation Residential Services and Independent Living Consumers as Advocates and Providers of Supports and Services The Role of the Family in Psychiatric Rehabilitation Providing Services to Persons with Severe and Persistent Mental Illness Who are also Chemical Abusers
Details
About the Author
Nora Barrett
Nora Barrett is an Associate Professor in the Rutgers Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation and Counseling Professions and Director of the Bachelor of Science Degree program in Psychiatric Rehabilitation and Psychology. She is responsible for overseeing the program’s curriculum and ensuring that it reflects current best practices in the field. She has more than 20 years of experience teaching psychiatric rehabilitation courses. She frequently presents at conferences, provides consultation and training on topics such as individualized recovery planning and ethical practice, and has published a number of articles. She has served on the Board of the United States Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and its New Jersey affiliate, NJPRA. She is also a founding member of the Consortium of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Educators. She is an active advocate for recovery-oriented services and the credentialing of psychiatric rehabilitation providers. Professor Barrett also worked for more than a decade as a direct practitioner, clinical supervisor and mental health administrator.
Kenneth Gill
Carlos Pratt
Carlos W. Pratt, PhD, CPRP, is Professor, and Director of the PhD Program in Psychiatric Rehabilitation, Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation and Counseling Professions, School of Health Related Professions, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. The program he helped establish and directs is the first to offer the doctoral degree in this emerging field. He completed his BA at Glassboro State College in New Jersey and his MA at Teachers College, Columbia University. After many years providing services for persons with severe mental illness he completed his PhD at Hofstra University. In addition to numerous conference presentations and book chapters, he has authored articles in Journal of Psychosocial Nursing, Occupational Therapy in Mental Health, OT Practice, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Journal, Community Mental Health Journal, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Skills and Rehabilitation Education. He is a Commissioner of the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association, Certified Psychiatric Rehabilitation Practitioner (CPRP) Commission and a past President of the New Jersey Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association.
Melissa Roberts
Melissa M. Roberts, PhD, CPRP is a Professor and Director of the Integrated Employment Institute (IEI) in the Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation and Counseling Professions at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. As Director of IEI she oversees the development and delivery of training and technical assistance designed to improve employment services for people with psychiatric disabilities. Additionally, she teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in career services, organizational management, and supervision. She has presented workshops and trainings at conferences throughout the United States and in Canada and Europe. Dr. Roberts has extensive experience in the development and delivery of exemplary services. She has provided training to hundreds of service providers, consumers and families. Dr. Roberts is a recipient of the NJ APSE Rebecca McDonald Leadership Award, the NJPRA Mort Gati Award for a career that exemplifies the principles of psychiatric rehabilitation, and the UMDNJ Excellence in Research award.
Reviews
"This is a comprehensive textbook for students studying psychiatric rehabilitation either in a certification program or as part of allied health care training. Chapters are complete and well organized. Clinical examples and additional commentary are tied into the chapters, making the material easier to understand and apply." - Doody Enterprises, Inc.