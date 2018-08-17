Covering the field’s latest trends and treatments, Psychiatric Nursing, 8th Edition provides you with the solid, therapeutic skills you need to deliver safe and effective psychiatric nursing care. This new edition features a unique, three-pronged approach to psychotherapeutic management which emphasizes the nurse’s three primary tools: themselves and their relationship with patients, medications, and the environment. Written in a friendly, approachable style, this text clearly defines the nurse’s role in caring for individuals with psychiatric disorders like no other book on the market!