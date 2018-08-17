Psychiatric Nursing
8th Edition
Description
Covering the field’s latest trends and treatments, Psychiatric Nursing, 8th Edition provides you with the solid, therapeutic skills you need to deliver safe and effective psychiatric nursing care. This new edition features a unique, three-pronged approach to psychotherapeutic management which emphasizes the nurse’s three primary tools: themselves and their relationship with patients, medications, and the environment. Written in a friendly, approachable style, this text clearly defines the nurse’s role in caring for individuals with psychiatric disorders like no other book on the market!
Key Features
- Unique! A practical, three-pronged approach to psychotherapeutic management includes: 1) the therapeutic nurse-patient relationship, 2) psychopharmacology, and 3) milieu management.
- Unique! Norm’s Notes offer helpful tips from the lead author, Norman Keltner, at the beginning of each chapter, making it easier to understand difficult topics
- DSM-5 information is integrated throughout the text, along with updated content and NANDA content.
- Patient and Family Education boxes highlight information that the nurse should provide to patients and families.
- Nursing care plans highlight the nurse’s role in psychiatric care, emphasizing assessment, planning, nursing diagnoses, implementation, and evaluation for specific disorders.
- Case studies depict psychiatric disorders and show the development of effective nursing care strategies.
Table of Contents
Unit I: The Basics
1. You, Medication, Environment: 3 Tools of the Psychiatric Nurse
2. Historical Issues
3. Legal Issues
4. Psychobiologic Bases of Behavior
5. Cultural Issues
6. Spiritual Issues
Unit II: You (Therapeutic Nurse-Patient Relationship)
7. Models for Working with Psychiatric Patients
8. Learning to Communicate Professionally
9. Working With an Individual Patient
10. Working With Groups of Patients
11. Working With the Family
Unit III: Medication (Psychopharmacology)
12. Introduction to Psychotropic Drugs
13. Antiparkinsonian Drugs
14. Antipsychotic Drugs
15. Antidepressant Drugs
16. Antimanic Drugs
17. Antianxiety Drugs
18. Antidementia Drugs
19. Over-the-counter Drugs
Unit IV: Environment: Milieu Management
20. Introduction to Milieu Management
21. Variables Affecting the Therapeutic Environment: Violence and Suicide
22. Therapeutic Environment in Various Treatment Settings
Unit V: Putting It All Together (Psychopathology)
23. Introduction to Psychopathology
24. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders
25. Depressive Disorders
26. Bipolar Disorders
27. Anxiety-Related, Obsessive-Compulsive, Trauma- and Stressor-Related, Somatic, and Dissociative Disorders
28. Cognitive Disorders
29. Personality Disorders
30. Sexual Disorders
31. Substance Abuse Disorders
32. Eating Disorders
Unit VI: Special Populations
33. Survivors of Violence and Trauma
34. Children and Adolescents
35. Older Adults
36. Soldiers and Veterans
Appendix
North American Nursing Diagnosis Association Approved Nursing Diagnoses
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528740
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528733
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323479516
About the Author
Norman Keltner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, University of Alabama - Birmingham, Birmingham, AL