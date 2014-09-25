Psychiatric Nursing

Unit I: The Basics

1. Me, Meds, Milieu

2. Historical Issues

3. Legal Issues

4. Psychobiologic Bases of Behavior

5. Cultural Issues

6. Spiritual Issues

Unit II: You (Therapeutic Nurse-Patient Relationship)

7. Models for Working with Psychiatric Patients

8. Learning to Communicate Professionally

9. Working with an Individual Patient

10. Working with Groups of Patients

11. Working with the Family

Unit III: Medication (Psychopharmacology)

12 Introduction to Psychotropic Drugs

13. Antiparkinsonian Drugs

14. Antipsychotic Drugs

15. Antidepressant Drugs

16. Antimanic Drugs

17. Antianxiety Drugs

18. Antidementia Drugs

19. Over-the-counter Drugs

Unit IV: Environment: Milieu Management

20. Introduction to Milieu Management

21. Variables Affecting the Therapeutic Environment: Violence and Suicide

22. Therapeutic Environment in Various Treatment Settings

Unit V: Putting It All Together (Psychopathology)

23. Introduction to Psychopathology

24. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

25. Depressive Disorders

26. Bipolar Disorders

27. Anxiety-Related, Obsessive-Compulsive, Trauma- and Stressor-Related, Somatic, and Dissociative Disorders

28. Cognitive Disorders

29. Personality Disorders

30. Sexual Disorders

31. Substance Abuse Disorders

32. Eating Disorders

Unit VI: Special Populations

33. Survivors of Violence and Trauma

34. Children and Adolescents

35. Older Adults

36. Soldiers and Veterans

Appendix: Diagnostic Criteria for Mental Disorders (DSM-5)

Inside back cover: North American Nursing Diagnosis Association Approved Nursing Diagnoses

Glossary

Index

