Psychiatric Nursing
7th Edition
Learn the therapeutic skills you need to succeed in the nurse’s role in psychiatric care! Psychiatric Nursing, 7th Edition uses a practical approach to psychotherapeutic management that clearly explains how to manage and treat individuals with psychiatric disorders. It emphasizes the nurse’s three primary tools: you and your relationship with patients, medications, and the environment. This edition adds a new chapter on forensics along with coverage of the latest trends and treatments. Written by educators Norman Keltner and Debbie Steele, this text provides a solid, real-world foundation for the practice of safe and effective psychiatric nursing care.
- Unique! A practical, three-pronged approach to psychotherapeutic management includes: 1) the therapeutic nurse-patient relationship, 2) psychopharmacology, and 3) milieu management.
- Unique! Norm’s Notes offer helpful tips from the lead author, Norman Keltner, at the beginning of each chapter, making it easier to understand difficult topics.
- Nursing care plans highlight the nurse’s role in psychiatric care, emphasizing assessment, planning, nursing diagnoses, implementation, and evaluation for specific disorders.
- Case studies depict psychiatric disorders and show the development of effective nursing care strategies.
- Unique! Putting It All Together summaries are provided at the end of each psychopathology chapter.
- Clinical examples from the authors’ own experiences illustrate concepts with real-life clinical situations.
- Study Notes summarize each chapter’s important content.
- Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter preview the important principles to follow.
- Critical thinking questions help you develop clinical reasoning skills.
- Family Issues boxes highlight the issues that families must confront when a member suffers from mental illness.
- Learning resources on the Evolve companion website include video lectures, psychotropic drug monographs, and NCLEX® exam-style review questions.
- Patient and Family Education boxes highlight information that the nurse should provide to patients and families.
- A glossary defines key terms, providing a handy reference at the back of the book.
Unit I: The Basics
1. Me, Meds, Milieu
2. Historical Issues
3. Legal Issues
4. Psychobiologic Bases of Behavior
5. Cultural Issues
6. Spiritual Issues
Unit II: You (Therapeutic Nurse-Patient Relationship)
7. Models for Working with Psychiatric Patients
8. Learning to Communicate Professionally
9. Working with an Individual Patient
10. Working with Groups of Patients
11. Working with the Family
Unit III: Medication (Psychopharmacology)
12 Introduction to Psychotropic Drugs
13. Antiparkinsonian Drugs
14. Antipsychotic Drugs
15. Antidepressant Drugs
16. Antimanic Drugs
17. Antianxiety Drugs
18. Antidementia Drugs
19. Over-the-counter Drugs
Unit IV: Environment: Milieu Management
20. Introduction to Milieu Management
21. Variables Affecting the Therapeutic Environment: Violence and Suicide
22. Therapeutic Environment in Various Treatment Settings
Unit V: Putting It All Together (Psychopathology)
23. Introduction to Psychopathology
24. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders
25. Depressive Disorders
26. Bipolar Disorders
27. Anxiety-Related, Obsessive-Compulsive, Trauma- and Stressor-Related, Somatic, and Dissociative Disorders
28. Cognitive Disorders
29. Personality Disorders
30. Sexual Disorders
31. Substance Abuse Disorders
32. Eating Disorders
Unit VI: Special Populations
33. Survivors of Violence and Trauma
34. Children and Adolescents
35. Older Adults
36. Soldiers and Veterans
Appendix: Diagnostic Criteria for Mental Disorders (DSM-5)
Inside back cover: North American Nursing Diagnosis Association Approved Nursing Diagnoses
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 25th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293525
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187305
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323185790
Norman Keltner
Professor, School of Nursing, University of Alabama - Birmingham, Birmingham, AL