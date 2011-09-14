Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323075725, 9780323293273

Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

5th Edition

Authors: Katherine Fortinash Katherine Fortinash Patricia Holoday Worret
eBook ISBN: 9780323293273
eBook ISBN: 9780323075749
Paperback ISBN: 9780323075725
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th September 2011
Page Count: 752
Description

Focusing on what psychiatric nurses actually do in everyday practice, Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, 5th Edition, uses a balanced nursing-medical approach to cover all of the most common disorders and treatments. The text's full-color illustrations and straightforward style help you make sense of challenging material. And its strong emphasis on the nursing process, updated DSM-IV-TR diagnostic criteria, interdisciplinary interventions, and the latest mental health practices boost your confidence in managing clients and prepare you for success on the NCLEX¨ examination.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Balanced nursing-medical approach offers strong baseline coverage of the nursing process and interdisciplinary interventions and focuses on what psychiatric nurses actually do.

  • Complete coverage of the nursing process features the six-step problem-solving method and how to put it into practice.

  • DSM-IV-TR Criteria boxes list categories of mental disorders and the criteria for diagnosing them.

  • Nursing care plans provide care guidelines for each plan and include a brief case study, followed by assessment, diagnosis, goal setting, interventions with rationales, and evaluation.

  • UNIQUE! Clinical Alert boxes address issues critical to the safety or well-being of the client.

  • Case studies depict effective nursing care strategies and promote critical thinking.

  • Research for Evidence-Based Practice boxes discuss the implications of current research studies.

  • Client and Family Teaching Guidelines boxes focus on the issues confronting families when a member suffers from mental illness.

  • UNIQUE! Medication Key Facts boxes highlight the most common psychopharmacologic interventions along with safe and effective use.

  • Nursing Assessment Questions boxes include questions that should be asked in the assessment of a particular disorder.

  • Clinical Symptoms boxes help you apply content to the real world.

  • Additional Treatment Modalities boxes summarize other modalities and interventions used in conjunction with nursing interventions in the treatment of a particular disorder.

  • Chapter summaries conclude each chapter with the most significant ideas to remember.

  • Review questions with answers in the appendix offer immediate reinforcement of chapter content and help you prepare for the NCLEX Examination.

  • Glossary provides concise definitions of key terms.

  • Objectives and key terms emphasize the most important concepts from each chapter.

Table of Contents

PART I: FOUNDATIONS FOR PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSING

1. Psychiatric Nursing: Theory, Principles, and Trends

2. Nursing Practice in the Clinical Setting

3. The Nursing Process and Standards of Care

4. Therapeutic Communication: Interviews and Interventions

PART II: BIOLOGIC AND PSYCHOSOCIAL PRINCIPLES FOR MENTAL HEALTH NURSING

5. Adaptation to Stress

6. Neurobiology in Mental Health and Mental Disorder

7. Human Development Across the Life Span

8. Culture, Ethnicity, and Spirituality: A Global Perspective

9. Legal and Ethical Aspects in Clinical Practice

PART III: PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS

10. Anxiety and Related Disorders

11. Somatoform, Factitious, and Dissociative Disorders

12. Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar, and Adjustment Disorders

13. Schizophrenia and Other Psychotic Disorders

14. Personality Disorders

15. Substance Related Disorders and Addictive Behaviors

16. Cognitive Disorders: Delirium, Dementia, and Amnestic Disorders

17. Disorders of Infancy, Childhood, and Adolescence

18. Eating Disorders: Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia Nervosa

19. Sleep Disorders: Dyssomnias and Parasomnias

20. Sexual Disorders: Sexual Dysfunctions and Paraphilias

PART IV: CRISIS AND PSYCHIATRIC EMERGENCIES

21. Crisis: Theory and Intervention

22. Suicide: Prevention and Intervention

23. Violence: Anger, Abuse, and Aggression

24. Forensic Nursing in Clinical Practice

PART V: THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS

25. Psychopharmacology

26. Therapies: Theory and Clinical Practice

27. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

PART VI: NURSING INTERVENTIONS WITH SPECIAL POPULATIONS

28. Grief in Loss and Death

29. Emotional and Mental Responses to Medical Illness

PART VII: NURSING INTERVENTIONS IN THE HOME AND COMMUNITY

30. Community Mental Health Nursing for Patients with Severe and Persistent Mental Illness

About the Author

Katherine Fortinash

Affiliations and Expertise

Certified Clinical Specialist, Adult Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing; Associate Faculty, Mt. San Jacinto College, Menifee, CA; Clinical Nurse Specialist and Educator, Sharp HealthCare, Mesa Vista Hospital, San Diego, CA

Patricia Holoday Worret

Affiliations and Expertise

Certified Clinical Specialist, Adult Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing; Professor, Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, Palomar College, San Marcos, CA; Consultant, San Diego, CA

