Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 51-2

Nurses are challenged to understand the scientific bases of psychiatric disorders and treatment implications that modify behavior and improve functional status and quality of life for clients and their significant others. This challenge extends to integration of scientific knowledge into the biological, functional, and psychosocial distress experienced by persons with mental disorders. The primary strength of this issue is its broad focus and synthesis of scientific knowledge into psychiatric mental health practice. The initial section centers on technological advances and the art of psychiatric mental health nursing and legal considerations when caring for persons with mental disorders. The following section provides discussions of various psychiatric disorders, including anxiety and mood disorders, acute psychosis, attention deficit disorders, substance-related disorders, eating disorders, and borderline personality disorder. The remaining section focuses on special populations and treatment concerning children and adolescents and families in crisis, geriatric emergencies, adverse drug reactions, and suicide. Each article integrates innovative treatment modalities, including pharmacotherapy and psychotherapeutic interventions such as psychoeducation, family involvement, and psychosocial rehabilitation. This issue will provide timely updates in these areas and be a go-to source for mental health and psychiatric nurses.