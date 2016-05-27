Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446549, 9780323446556

Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 51-2

1st Edition

Authors: Deborah Antai-Otong
eBook ISBN: 9780323446556
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446549
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th May 2016
Description

Nurses are challenged to understand the scientific bases of psychiatric disorders and treatment implications that modify behavior and improve functional status and quality of life for clients and their significant others. This challenge extends to integration of scientific knowledge into the biological, functional, and psychosocial distress experienced by persons with mental disorders. The primary strength of this issue is its broad focus and synthesis of scientific knowledge into psychiatric mental health practice. The initial section centers on technological advances and the art of psychiatric mental health nursing and legal considerations when caring for persons with mental disorders. The following section provides discussions of various psychiatric disorders, including anxiety and mood disorders, acute psychosis, attention deficit disorders, substance-related disorders, eating disorders, and borderline personality disorder. The remaining section focuses on special populations and treatment concerning children and adolescents and families in crisis, geriatric emergencies, adverse drug reactions, and suicide. Each article integrates innovative treatment modalities, including pharmacotherapy and psychotherapeutic interventions such as psychoeducation, family involvement, and psychosocial rehabilitation. This issue will provide timely updates in these areas and be a go-to source for mental health and psychiatric nurses.

About the Authors

Deborah Antai-Otong Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychiatric Clinical Specialist and Educational Consultant, Director, Employee Assistance Program, Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center; Faculty Associate, Texas Woman's University; Formerly Instructor, El Centro Community College, Dallas, TX

