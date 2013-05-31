Psychiatric Manifestations of Neurotoxins, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 36-2
1st Edition
Description
Personality disorders, depression, mania, psychosis, behavioral problems, anxiety disorder, attention deficit disorder, dementia, hyperactivity, insomnia, panic disorder, suicide, sleep disorder, all the purview of psychiatrity, can be the result of neurotoxicity from chemicals capable of damaging the brain or nervous system. The ambiguity of such outcomes is acknowledged, at the same time emphasizing the value in considering the effects of chemicals on the brain. In this issue of Psychiatric Clinics, some of the topics related to neurotoxicity outcomes are: Review of Cognitive Assessment in Neurotoxicology; Neurologic Manifestations of Chronic Methamphetamine Abuse; Emerging Toxic Neuropathies and Myopathies; Neurotoxic Emergencies; Antidepressant Overdose-induced Seizures; and Neurotoxic Pesticides and Neurologic Effects.
Details
About the Authors
Michael Dobbs Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Preventive Medicine, and Graduate Center for Toxicology; Neurology Residency Program Director, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY
Daniel Rusyniak Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University School of Medicine