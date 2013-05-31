Psychiatric Manifestations of Neurotoxins, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771462, 9781455772285

Psychiatric Manifestations of Neurotoxins, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Dobbs Daniel Rusyniak
eBook ISBN: 9781455772285
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771462
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2013
Description

Personality disorders, depression, mania, psychosis, behavioral problems, anxiety disorder, attention deficit disorder, dementia, hyperactivity, insomnia, panic disorder, suicide,  sleep disorder, all the purview of psychiatrity, can be the result of neurotoxicity from chemicals capable of damaging the brain or nervous system. The ambiguity of such outcomes is acknowledged, at the same time emphasizing the value in considering the effects of chemicals on the brain. In this issue of Psychiatric Clinics, some of the topics related to neurotoxicity outcomes are: Review of Cognitive Assessment in Neurotoxicology; Neurologic Manifestations of Chronic Methamphetamine Abuse; Emerging Toxic Neuropathies and Myopathies; Neurotoxic Emergencies; Antidepressant Overdose-induced Seizures; and Neurotoxic Pesticides and Neurologic Effects.

Details

About the Authors

Michael Dobbs Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Preventive Medicine, and Graduate Center for Toxicology; Neurology Residency Program Director, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY

Daniel Rusyniak Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University School of Medicine

