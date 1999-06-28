Psychiatric Home Care
1st Edition
Clinical and Economic Dimensions
Table of Contents
A. Menikoff, An Overview and Economic History of Psychiatric Services.
A. Menikoff, The New Players in Psychiatric Home Care.
J. Kanter, Clinical Issues in Delivering Home-Based Psychiatric Services.
A. Menikoff, The Goals and Principles of Psychiatric Home Care.
W. Christ, Home Care's Interface with the Psychiatric Hospital System.
L. Toth and A. Wasserstein, Ingredients of a Successful Collaboration between a Social Worker and Psychiatrist in an Extended Recovery Program.
L.A. Keller and G.M. Arndt, Families in Crisis: A Model for the 1990s.
G. Rudich and C. Daichman, From Hospital-at-Home to Community Living: The Family's Journey.
E.G. Brenner and S. Koman, The Experiences of an Integrated Behavioral Health Organization.
J. Wolf, Roles for Paraprofessionals in Psychiatric Home Care. Appendix A: Outlines of a Focused Assessment: Symptoms, Stressors, Supports. Appendix B: Designing and Maintaining a Behaviorally Anchored Treatment Plan. Appendix C: A Syllabus for Intensive Case Management Training. Index.
Description
In this economic-clinical review of home care services, the reader finds a brief economic history of psychiatric services in this country, several models of psychiatric care, an illustration of the burdens borne by families when such services are unavailable, and strategies for developing "managed care-friendly" services programs.
This book addresses real-world issues of designing services models that meet the clinical needs of an underserved population while also appealing to the economic imperatives of managed care.
Key Features
- Economic models of home care in a managed care environment
- Standard clinical goals of home care
- Recommended guidelines for home care services
- Clinical vignettes
- Family burdens of home care
- "New players" in psychiatric home care
- Managed care-friendly payment models
- Use of paraprofessionals in home care
- Coordination of inpatient and home care services
Readership
Mental health administrators, managed care executives, medical directors, clinicians interested in entering this market--nurse practitioners, social workers, psychologists, and psychiatrists--medical economists, and policy makers in government and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 28th June 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515342
About the Editors
Alan Menikoff Editor
Alan Menikoff, M.S.W., M.B.A., has worked in community psychiatry as clinician, supervisor, manager, and chief executive officer in the not-for-profit and commercial mental health sectors. Mr. Menikoff is the founder of U.S. Behavioral Home Care, Inc., a New York City-based psyciatric home care company. Mr. Menikoff's publications include articles on group therapy and a comprehensive review of the national costs of schizophrenia, co-authored with Dr. Kenneth G. Terkelsen.
Affiliations and Expertise
US Behavioral Home Care, Inc., New York, U.S.A.