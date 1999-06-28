A. Menikoff, An Overview and Economic History of Psychiatric Services.

A. Menikoff, The New Players in Psychiatric Home Care.

J. Kanter, Clinical Issues in Delivering Home-Based Psychiatric Services.

A. Menikoff, The Goals and Principles of Psychiatric Home Care.

W. Christ, Home Care's Interface with the Psychiatric Hospital System.

L. Toth and A. Wasserstein, Ingredients of a Successful Collaboration between a Social Worker and Psychiatrist in an Extended Recovery Program.

L.A. Keller and G.M. Arndt, Families in Crisis: A Model for the 1990s.

G. Rudich and C. Daichman, From Hospital-at-Home to Community Living: The Family's Journey.

E.G. Brenner and S. Koman, The Experiences of an Integrated Behavioral Health Organization.

J. Wolf, Roles for Paraprofessionals in Psychiatric Home Care. Appendix A: Outlines of a Focused Assessment: Symptoms, Stressors, Supports. Appendix B: Designing and Maintaining a Behaviorally Anchored Treatment Plan. Appendix C: A Syllabus for Intensive Case Management Training. Index.