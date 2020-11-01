Although psychiatric disorders affect a large percentage of the world population, current treatment approaches and drugs administered often come with unwelcome side effects that may decrease patients’ quality of life. Psychiatric genomics is a rapidly growing field that adopts computational approaches to identify genetic factors underlying psychiatric disorders, as well as the appropriate drug and dosage plans, to enhance personalized treatment and avoid adverse reactions.

Psychiatric Genomics presents and synthesizes available knowledge in the field of psychiatric genomics, and offers methodologies to advance new research and aid clinical translation. After providing an introduction to genomics and psychiatry, across 23 chapters, international experts discuss the genomic basis of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, addictions, eating disorders, and sleep disorders, among other disorders. In addition, recommendations for next steps in clinical implementation and drug discovery are discussed in-depth, with chapters dedicated to pharmacogenomics and antipsychotics, antidepressants and mood stabilizers, adverse drug reactions, implementation of pharmacogenomics in psychiatric clinics, and ethical issues. Methods sections provide a solid grounding in research approaches and computational analytics, from using animal models in psychiatric genomics and accessing biobanks to employing computational analysis, genome-wide association studies (GWAS), brain pathophysiology, and endophenotypes in psychiatric research.