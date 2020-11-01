Psychiatric Genomics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Genomics and psychiatry: A historical overview
2. Genetics of schizophrenia
3. Genetics of bipolar disorder
4. Genetics of depression
5. Genetics of personality disorders
6. Genetics of anxiety disorders
7. Genetics of addictions
8. Genetics of eating disorders
9. Genetics of sleep disorders
10. Nutrition, genomics and psychiatric disorders
11. Pharmacogenomics and antipsychotics: Efficacy and adverse drug reactions
12. Pharmacogenomics and antidepressants: Efficacy and adverse drug reactions
13. Pharmacogenomics and mood stabilizers: Efficacy and adverse drug reactions
14. Implementing pharmacogenomics into the psychiatric clinic
15. Ethical issues in applying psychiatric genomics and pharmacogenomics
16. Animal models of psychiatric genomics
17. Methodologies and analytic approaches
18. Brain pathophysiology and genetic factors
19. Integration with systems biology approaches and omics data to characterize risk variation
20. Usage of biobank data for psychiatric genomics and promotion of precision psychiatry
21. Shared heritability among traits
22. Endophenotypes in the field of psychiatric genomics
Description
Although psychiatric disorders affect a large percentage of the world population, current treatment approaches and drugs administered often come with unwelcome side effects that may decrease patients’ quality of life. Psychiatric genomics is a rapidly growing field that adopts computational approaches to identify genetic factors underlying psychiatric disorders, as well as the appropriate drug and dosage plans, to enhance personalized treatment and avoid adverse reactions.
Psychiatric Genomics presents and synthesizes available knowledge in the field of psychiatric genomics, and offers methodologies to advance new research and aid clinical translation. After providing an introduction to genomics and psychiatry, across 23 chapters, international experts discuss the genomic basis of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, addictions, eating disorders, and sleep disorders, among other disorders. In addition, recommendations for next steps in clinical implementation and drug discovery are discussed in-depth, with chapters dedicated to pharmacogenomics and antipsychotics, antidepressants and mood stabilizers, adverse drug reactions, implementation of pharmacogenomics in psychiatric clinics, and ethical issues. Methods sections provide a solid grounding in research approaches and computational analytics, from using animal models in psychiatric genomics and accessing biobanks to employing computational analysis, genome-wide association studies (GWAS), brain pathophysiology, and endophenotypes in psychiatric research.
Key Features
- Thoroughly examines genetic mechanisms underlying a broad range of psychiatric disorders
- Offers genomic methodologies and analytical approaches supporting new research and clinical translation, as well as personalized diagnosis and treatment models
- Features chapters contributions from international leaders in the field
Readership
Human geneticists; human genomicists; translational researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics, neuroscience, neuropsychiatry, and biological psychiatry; life science researchers; developmental biologists; neurologists, psychiatrists; pharmacologists in industry and academia; clinicians and graduate students in genetics and genomic medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196021
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128214008
About the Editors
Evangelia Tsermpini
Evangelia Eirini Tsermpini is at the University of Patras School of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine, in Patras, Greece.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Patras School of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine, Patras, Greece
Martin Alda
Martin Alda is the Professor and Killam Chair in Mood Disorders, Head, Mood Disorders Program NS Health Authority in the Department of Psychiatry at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Killam Chair in Mood Disorders, Head, Mood Disorders Program NS Health Authority, Department of Psychiatry, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
George P. Patrinos
Dr. George Patrinos is an Associate Professor at the University of Patras School of Health Sciences (Department of Pharmacy) in Patras, Greece with Adjunct positions in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates. His research interests span the fields of molecular diagnostics, high-throughput mutation screening, the development of online mutation diagnostic tools, and the implementation of genomics into healthcare, particularly for health systems in developing countries. George Patrinos has published more than 170 scientific papers in peer reviewed journals on topics related to genetics, genomic medicine, pharmacogenomics, molecular diagnostics, and social and economic evaluation for genomic medicine. Dr. Patrinos is also the co-author of Economic Evaluation in Genomic Medicine (2015) and co-Editor of Molecular Diagnostics, Second Edition (2009), both published by Elsevier, and serves as Communicating Editor for the journal Human Mutation. Additionally, he is co-organizer of the international meeting series “Golden Helix Symposia” and “Golden Helix Pharmacogenomics Days”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacy, University of Patras School of Health Sciences, Patras, Greece; United Arab Emirates University, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Pathology, Al-Ain, UAE and Erasmus University Medical Center, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Pathology – Bioinformatics Unit, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
