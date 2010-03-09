Psychiatric Genetics, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 33-1
1st Edition
Authors: James B. Potash
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718676
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th March 2010
Description
This issue on psychiatric genetics gives a clinically-minded approach to the newest thinking in genetics and pharmacogenomics, including articles on genetic epidemiology; molecular approaches; epigenetics; and genetic considerations in schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, alzheimer’s disease, autism, ADHD, and addictions. The issue concludes with articles on diagnostic testing, and pharmacogenomics.
About the Authors
James B. Potash Author
