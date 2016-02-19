Psychiatric Emergencies and the Law - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723602026, 9781483193274

Psychiatric Emergencies and the Law

1st Edition

The Impact of the Mental Health Act (1959)

Authors: F. E. Kenyon
eBook ISBN: 9781483193274
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 146
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Psychiatric Emergencies and the Law: The Impact of the Mental Health Act (1959) presents the changes made before and after the implementation of the Mental Health Act of 1959. It discusses the procedures for admitting patients with mental disorder. It addresses the practical implications of such policy in the administration of psychiatric hospitals serving the City.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the Lunacy Act of 1890 and 1845; the main provisions of the Mental Health Act of 1959; method of investigation; source of referral by legal status; legal status on admission; psychiatric history; readmission rate; and legal status of transfers to mental hospitals. Types of admission such as the informal admission, emergency admission, and police admission are fully covered. The admission of adolescent, geriatric, alcoholic, drug addict, and psychopathic patients are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the subnormals, schizophrenics, and manic-depressives. The number of deaths in the psychiatric ward is presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the analysis of the statistical data on the number of patient base on gender, age, nationality, and social status. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1. Old Legislation and the Mentally Ill

2. The Main Provisions of the Mental Health Act (1959)

3. Is the Mental Health Act working properly?

4. Method of Present Investigation

5. Some General Trends

6. Informal, Emergency, Observation, and Police Admissions

7. Adolescent, Geriatric, Alcoholic, Drug Addict, and Psychopathic Admissions

8. Subnormals, Schizophrenics, and Manic-depressives

9. Deaths in the Unit

10. Discussion of the General Trends

11. Special Problems of Informal, Section 29, Section 25, Police, Adolescent, and Geriatric Admissions

12. Special Problems of the Alcoholic, Drug Addict, and Psychopath

13. Special Problems of the Mentally Subnormal and Psychotic

14. Summary of Main Findings

15. Conclusions

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
146
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193274

About the Author

F. E. Kenyon

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.