Psychiatric Drugs Explained
4th Edition
Description
The new edition of this book will continue to provide a comprehensive and clear guide to the uses, benefits and impact of psychotropic drugs. The major drug categories are listed and the clinical uses, modes of action and side eddects of principal drugs in each category are described. The text provides drug names in generic as well as both UK and US tradenames. In addition to a comprehensive review of drug treatment organised by condition, the text also addresses important issues for professionals and their clients concerning consent, liability and the management of side effects and withdrawal. The book provides a readable reference source of essential information for professionals to work with their clients in considering treatment options. This edition has been completely revised and updated to include new drugs and treatment options and continues to address the key concerns for health care professionals around compliance, partnerships in treatment options and issues of accountability in practice.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section 1 - Management of the psychoses
Chapter 1 The antipsychotics
Chapter 2 Antipsychotic side effects of their management
References
Section 2 - Management of depression
Chapter 3 The antidepressants
Chapter 4 Side effects of antidepressants
References
Section 3 - Management of bipolar disorders
Chapter 5 Management of acute bipolar disorder
Chapter 6 Mood-stabilizers
References
Section 4 - Drugs for Children
Chapter 7 Drugs for children
References
Section 5 - Management of anxiety
Chapter 8 The anxiety disorders
Chapter 9 Benzodiazepine anxiolytics
Chapter 10 Anxiolysis and the serotonin system
Chapter 11 Beta-blockers and anxiety
References
Section 6 - Management of sleep disorders and insomnia
Chapter 12 Sleep disorders and insomnia
Chapter 13 Non-pharmacological management of insomnia
Chapter 14 Hypnotics
Chapter 15 Sedatives
References
Section 7 - Management of cognitive impairment
Chapter 16 Cognitive enhancement and the dementias
Chapter 17 Cognitive enhancement and neuroprotection
References
Section 8 - Management of sexual difficulties
Chapter 18 The range of sexual difficulties
Chapter 19 Effects of drugs on aspects of sexual functioning
Appendix 19.1 Male sexual functioning questionnaire
Appendix 19.2 Female sexual functioning questionnaire
References
Section 9 - Management of dependence and withdrawal
Chapter 20 Physical dependence type 1
Chapter 21 Physical dependence type 2
Chapter 22 Physical dependence type 3
References
Section 10 - Consent, abuse and liability
Chapter 23 Consent
Chapter 24 Pharmacological abuse
Chapter 25 Liability
References
Section 11 - The marketing of tranquillity
Chapter 26 The ethical industry
Chapter 27 Evidence-based psychiatry
Chapter 28 The marketing of psychiatric disorders
Chapter 29 Marketing and the ethics of resource allocation
Chapter 30 Nemesis or nirvana?
References
Further Reading
Appendix: Mental health websites
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 18th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033612
About the Author
David Healy
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, North Wales Department of Psychological Medicine, College of Medicine, Cardiff University, Bangor, UK