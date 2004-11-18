Psychiatric Drugs Explained - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443074141, 9780702033612

Psychiatric Drugs Explained

4th Edition

Authors: David Healy
eBook ISBN: 9780702033612
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 18th November 2004
Page Count: 360
Description

The new edition of this book will continue to provide a comprehensive and clear guide to the uses, benefits and impact of psychotropic drugs. The major drug categories are listed and the clinical uses, modes of action and side eddects of principal drugs in each category are described. The text provides drug names in generic as well as both UK and US tradenames. In addition to a comprehensive review of drug treatment organised by condition, the text also addresses important issues for professionals and their clients concerning consent, liability and the management of side effects and withdrawal. The book provides a readable reference source of essential information for professionals to work with their clients in considering treatment options. This edition has been completely revised and updated to include new drugs and treatment options and continues to address the key concerns for health care professionals around compliance, partnerships in treatment options and issues of accountability in practice.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Section 1 - Management of the psychoses

Chapter 1 The antipsychotics

Chapter 2 Antipsychotic side effects of their management

References

Section 2 - Management of depression

Chapter 3 The antidepressants

Chapter 4 Side effects of antidepressants

References

Section 3 - Management of bipolar disorders

Chapter 5 Management of acute bipolar disorder

Chapter 6 Mood-stabilizers

References

Section 4 - Drugs for Children

Chapter 7 Drugs for children

References

Section 5 - Management of anxiety

Chapter 8 The anxiety disorders

Chapter 9 Benzodiazepine anxiolytics

Chapter 10 Anxiolysis and the serotonin system

Chapter 11 Beta-blockers and anxiety

References

Section 6 - Management of sleep disorders and insomnia

Chapter 12 Sleep disorders and insomnia

Chapter 13 Non-pharmacological management of insomnia

Chapter 14 Hypnotics

Chapter 15 Sedatives

References

Section 7 - Management of cognitive impairment

Chapter 16 Cognitive enhancement and the dementias

Chapter 17 Cognitive enhancement and neuroprotection

References
Section 8 - Management of sexual difficulties
Chapter 18 The range of sexual difficulties
Chapter 19 Effects of drugs on aspects of sexual functioning

Appendix 19.1 Male sexual functioning questionnaire

Appendix 19.2 Female sexual functioning questionnaire

References

Section 9 - Management of dependence and withdrawal

Chapter 20 Physical dependence type 1

Chapter 21 Physical dependence type 2

Chapter 22 Physical dependence type 3

References

Section 10 - Consent, abuse and liability

Chapter 23 Consent

Chapter 24 Pharmacological abuse

Chapter 25 Liability

References

Section 11 - The marketing of tranquillity

Chapter 26 The ethical industry

Chapter 27 Evidence-based psychiatry

Chapter 28 The marketing of psychiatric disorders

Chapter 29 Marketing and the ethics of resource allocation

Chapter 30 Nemesis or nirvana?

References

Further Reading

Appendix: Mental health websites

Index

About the Author

David Healy

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, North Wales Department of Psychological Medicine, College of Medicine, Cardiff University, Bangor, UK

