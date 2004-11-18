Psychiatric Drugs Explained

The new edition of this book will continue to provide a comprehensive and clear guide to the uses, benefits and impact of psychotropic drugs. The major drug categories are listed and the clinical uses, modes of action and side eddects of principal drugs in each category are described. The text provides drug names in generic as well as both UK and US tradenames. In addition to a comprehensive review of drug treatment organised by condition, the text also addresses important issues for professionals and their clients concerning consent, liability and the management of side effects and withdrawal. The book provides a readable reference source of essential information for professionals to work with their clients in considering treatment options. This edition has been completely revised and updated to include new drugs and treatment options and continues to address the key concerns for health care professionals around compliance, partnerships in treatment options and issues of accountability in practice.