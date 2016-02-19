Psychiatric Disorders in Dental Practice
1st Edition
Description
Forword: Professor R M Green, Vice-Dean of the Dental School, University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff, UK Dental practitioners and dental students both need to be aware of the significance of psychological disturbances and disorders in dental
practice. Improved early recognition of psychological illness leads to accurate assessment and diagnosis which is the first step to correct management and treatment.
Table of Contents
A. Introduction to Psychiatry: 1. Psychiatry in dental practice; 2. Outline of psychiatry; B. Syndromes in Psychiatry: 3. Psychiatric disorders - neurotic illness, personality disorders, psychoses (functional, organic), other (deviant behaviours); 4. Alcoholism, addictions, AIDS; C. Somatic Complaints and Psychiatry: 5. Orofacial manifestations of psychiatric disease - relationship between soma and psyche, psychological factors affecting physical conditions, orofacial manifestations of psychiatric diseases; 6. Dental phobia; 7. Facial pain; 8 Facial deformity; D Treatments in Psychiatry: 9. Physical; 10. Psychological; 11. Social; Concluding remarks - the future; Appendix; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Wright 1994
- Published:
- 25th July 1994
- Imprint:
- Wright
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723610069
About the Author
M. David Enoch
R. G. Jagger
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Prosthetic Dentistry, University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff, UK