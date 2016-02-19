Psychiatric Disorders in Dental Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723610069

Psychiatric Disorders in Dental Practice

1st Edition

Authors: M. David Enoch R. G. Jagger
Paperback ISBN: 9780723610069
Imprint: Wright
Published Date: 25th July 1994
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Forword: Professor R M Green, Vice-Dean of the Dental School, University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff, UK Dental practitioners and dental students both need to be aware of the significance of psychological disturbances and disorders in dental
practice. Improved early recognition of psychological illness leads to accurate assessment and diagnosis which is the first step to correct management and treatment.

Table of Contents

A. Introduction to Psychiatry: 1. Psychiatry in dental practice; 2. Outline of psychiatry; B. Syndromes in Psychiatry: 3. Psychiatric disorders - neurotic illness, personality disorders, psychoses (functional, organic), other (deviant behaviours); 4. Alcoholism, addictions, AIDS; C. Somatic Complaints and Psychiatry: 5. Orofacial manifestations of psychiatric disease - relationship between soma and psyche, psychological factors affecting physical conditions, orofacial manifestations of psychiatric diseases; 6. Dental phobia; 7. Facial pain; 8 Facial deformity; D Treatments in Psychiatry: 9. Physical; 10. Psychological; 11. Social; Concluding remarks - the future; Appendix; Index

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Wright 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Wright
Paperback ISBN:
9780723610069

About the Author

M. David Enoch

R. G. Jagger

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Prosthetic Dentistry, University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.