Psychiatric Disorders, An issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 54-4

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Stephen Krau, Dr. Rene Love has put together an issue for nurses that provides current clinical overviews in the field of Psychiatric Mental Health. For this special issue, the topics cover the issues that are often seen in large numbers within primary and acute care settings, outside of psych mental health. Clinical review articles are devoted to the following topics: Suicidal patients, PTSD, Anxiety, Depression, ADHD, Substance Abuse, Dementia vs Delirium, and Postpartum depression. Additionally, articles are devoted to hot topics within the healthcare arena and in the larger population: LGBTQ, Adolescents in Foster Care, Implications of Antipsychotic Medications, Treatment in Developmental Behavioral Issues, Compassion Fatigue Among Healthcare Providers, and Human Trafficking. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve patient outcomes in patients with mental health disorders.