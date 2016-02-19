Psychiatric Diagnosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080177120, 9781483187143

Psychiatric Diagnosis

1st Edition

A Review of Research

Authors: George Frank
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483187143
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 148
Description

Psychiatric Diagnosis: A Review of Research focuses on the heuristic value of psychiatric diagnoses. This book describes the purpose of a diagnosis that enables clinicians to make certain judgments regarding the life of the individual being diagnosed. Making a diagnosis should be identical to a shorthand way of saying certain things about the patient such as where he has been, where he is, and where he may be heading psychologically. This text determines what information is provided by a diagnostic statement in the matter of psychopathology. Other topics discussed include the diagnostic principle, psychotic and depressive reactions, schizophrenia, and neuroses. This publication is beneficial to psychiatrists and medical practitioners researching on the diagnosis of psychiatric disorders and mental or behavioral patterns that cause distress or disability.

Table of Contents


Prologue

1 The Diagnostic Principle

2 The Methods

3 Psychotic Reactions

4 Schizophrenia

5 Depressive Reactions

6 The Neuroses

7 Outcome

8 Beyond the Diagnostic Principle

9 Epilogue

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
148
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187143

About the Author

George Frank

About the Editor

H. J. Eysenck

