Psychiatric Diagnosis and Management in Primary Care, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-5
1st Edition
Authors: Genevieve Pagalilauan
eBook ISBN: 9780323323321
eBook ISBN: 9780323371988
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323314
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th August 2014
Description
This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America is devoted to Psychiatric Diagnosis and Management in Primary Care and is edited by Dr. Genevieve Pagalilauan. Articles in this issue include: Psychopharmacology; Office-based Screening of Common Psychiatric Conditions; Depression; Anxiety Disorders; Bipolar Disorder; Borderline Personality Disorder; Grief Reaction, Adjustment Disorder, Seasonal Affective Disorder; Somatiform Disorders; Addiction Disorders; Sleep disorders; Geriatric Psychiatry; Autism Spectrum Disorders in Adults; and Medical Conditions with Neuropsychiatric Manifestations.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 26th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323321
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371988
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323323314
About the Authors
Genevieve Pagalilauan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.