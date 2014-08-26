Psychiatric Diagnosis and Management in Primary Care, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-5

This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America is devoted to Psychiatric Diagnosis and Management in Primary Care and is edited by Dr. Genevieve Pagalilauan. Articles in this issue include: Psychopharmacology; Office-based Screening of Common Psychiatric Conditions; Depression; Anxiety Disorders; Bipolar Disorder; Borderline Personality Disorder; Grief Reaction, Adjustment Disorder, Seasonal Affective Disorder; Somatiform Disorders; Addiction Disorders; Sleep disorders; Geriatric Psychiatry; Autism Spectrum Disorders in Adults; and Medical Conditions with Neuropsychiatric Manifestations.