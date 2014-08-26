Psychiatric Diagnosis and Management in Primary Care, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323314, 9780323323321

Psychiatric Diagnosis and Management in Primary Care, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-5

1st Edition

Authors: Genevieve Pagalilauan
eBook ISBN: 9780323323321
eBook ISBN: 9780323371988
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323314
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th August 2014
Description

This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America is devoted to Psychiatric Diagnosis and Management in Primary Care and is edited by Dr. Genevieve Pagalilauan. Articles in this issue include: Psychopharmacology; Office-based Screening of Common Psychiatric Conditions; Depression; Anxiety Disorders; Bipolar Disorder; Borderline Personality Disorder; Grief Reaction, Adjustment Disorder, Seasonal Affective Disorder; Somatiform Disorders; Addiction Disorders; Sleep disorders; Geriatric Psychiatry; Autism Spectrum Disorders in Adults; and Medical Conditions with Neuropsychiatric Manifestations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323323321
eBook ISBN:
9780323371988
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323323314

About the Authors

Genevieve Pagalilauan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington

