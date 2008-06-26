Psychiatric Controversies in Epilepsy

1 Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders in Patients with Epilepsy: What We Think We Know and What We Know

2 Why Do Neurologists and Psychiatrists Not Talk to Each Other?

3 Are NeurologistsTrained to Recognize andTreat the Psychiatric Comorbidities of Epilepsy?

4 The Challenge of Teaching Psychiatry Residents about Psychopathology in Patients with Epilepsy

5 What DoWe Know about Mood Disorders in Epilepsy?

6 Is Depression in Epilepsy the Expression of a Neurological Disorder?

7 Are Anxiety and Depression Two Sides of the Same Coin?

8 Does Psychosis of Epilepsy Differ from Primary Psychotic Disorders?

9 Are the Psychoses of Epilepsy a Neurological Disease?

10 Is ADHD in Epilepsy the Expression of a Neurological Disorder?

11 Are Psychogenic Non-epileptic Seizures an Expression of “ Neurologic ” Pathology?

12 Are Psychiatric Disorders a Risk for the Development of Neurological Disorders?

13 Do Peri-ictal Psychiatric Symptoms Account for the Differences between Depressive Disorders in Patients with and without Epilepsy?

14 Can Psychological Testing Replace Psychiatric Evaluations in Patients with Epilepsy? Or Can Psychiatric Evaluations Replace Psychological Testing in Patients with Epilepsy?

15 Should the Screening for Depression, Anxiety, Attention Deficit – Hyperactivity Disorder and Learning Disorders Be Part of Neurological Evaluations of All Patients with Epilepsy?

16 Should a Psychiatric Evaluation Be Included in Every Pre-surgical Work-up?

17 Do Antidepressants Improve or Worsen Seizuresin Patients with Epilepsy?

18 Do Central Nervous System Stimulants Lower Seizure Threshold?

19 The Psychotropic Effects of Vagus NerveStimulation in Epilepsy

20 Do Psychological Therapies Alleviate Epileptic Seizures?