Psychiatric and Physical Comorbidity in Schizophrenia, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 32-4

This issue is divided into two sections. The topics are Section 1 is on schizophrenia with psychiatric comorbidities: Management of Depression in Schizophrenia, Management of Schizophrenia with Comorbid Anxiety Disorders (OCD & Social Anxiety), Schizophrenia with Impulsive and Aggressive Behaviors, Management of Schizophrenia with Suicide Risks, Management of schizophrenia with eating disorders, Schizophrenia with Substance Abuse disorders. Section 2 is on Management of Schizophrenia with Physical Comorbidities: Management of Schizophrenia with Obesity, Metabolic, and Endocrinological disorders, Schizophrenia with Medical disorders (Cardiovascular, Pulmonary and Gastrointestinal), Schizophrenia with Auto-immune disorders, Schizophrenia with Neurological and Movement disorders, Treatment issues in Schizophrenia with Comorbid disorders.