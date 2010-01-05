Psychiatric and Physical Comorbidity in Schizophrenia, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416063469

Psychiatric and Physical Comorbidity in Schizophrenia, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 32-4

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Hwang Henry Nasrallah
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063469
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th January 2010
This issue is divided into two sections. The topics are Section 1 is on schizophrenia with psychiatric comorbidities: Management of Depression in Schizophrenia, Management of Schizophrenia with Comorbid Anxiety Disorders (OCD & Social Anxiety), Schizophrenia with Impulsive and Aggressive Behaviors, Management of Schizophrenia with Suicide Risks, Management of schizophrenia with eating disorders, Schizophrenia with Substance Abuse disorders. Section 2 is on Management of Schizophrenia with Physical Comorbidities: Management of Schizophrenia with Obesity, Metabolic, and Endocrinological disorders, Schizophrenia with Medical disorders (Cardiovascular, Pulmonary and Gastrointestinal), Schizophrenia with Auto-immune disorders, Schizophrenia with Neurological and Movement disorders, Treatment issues in Schizophrenia with Comorbid disorders.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416063469

Michael Hwang Author

Henry Nasrallah Author

Professor of Psychiatry & Neuroscience University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, USA

