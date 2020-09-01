Psychiatric & Mental Health Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780729543392, 9780729587976

Psychiatric & Mental Health Nursing

5th Edition

Authors: Anthony O'Brien Kim Foster Peta Marks Toby Raeburn
eBook ISBN: 9780729587976
eBook ISBN: 9780729587969
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543392
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 696
Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729587976
eBook ISBN:
9780729587969
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543392

About the Author

Anthony O'Brien

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, University of Auckland; Nurse Specialist in Liaison Psychiatry, Auckland District Health Board, New Zealand

Kim Foster

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer and Deputy Head of School, Nursing & Sciences, James Cook University, QLD, Australia

Peta Marks

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Australian Health Consulting (Mental Health), Senior Projects Officer, Australian College of Mental Health Nurses

Toby Raeburn

