Psychiatric & Mental Health Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729540988, 9780729583138

Psychiatric & Mental Health Nursing

3rd Edition

Authors: Katie Evans Debra Nizette
eBook ISBN: 9780729583138
eBook ISBN: 9780729580984
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 29th September 2012
Page Count: 560
Description

An updated new edition of the leading undergraduate mental health nursing textbook written by a renowned Australian author team.

Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing has been the market-leading undergraduate mental health nursing textbook since it was first published in 2005.

Fully updated and packed with new research and content, this third edition cements the book’s place as an essential title for all nursing students, as well as those specialising in midwifery, community health and emergency nursing.

The book takes a holistic approach to assist nursing students understand the complex causation of mental illness. The content delves deeply into mental health diagnosis, the most effective interventions and treatment options for the mentally ill, and the consumer’s experience of mental illness.

Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, 3e includes a new chapter on forensic mental health nursing and addresses the integration of mental health care into primary health care. 

This new edition places important emphasis on recovery, which provides students to confidently engage a recovery-oriented, empathic and holistic approach to their psychiatric and mental health nursing practice.

An increased focus on preventative mental health strategies and current and emerging interventions will also help students develop the necessary knowledge, skills and attitudes to interact effectively with clients and their families.

In addition to ethical and critical thinking challenges, pharmacology and evidence-based practice, this mental health nursing textbook offers students a personal perspective with nurses’ stories and case studies. It also works with a local viewpoint with chapters on mental health in Australia and New Zealand, the ANZ politico-legal context and indigenous mental health.

Table of Contents

PART 1

Preparing for psychiatric and mental health nursing

1

The  Effective Nurse

Debra Jackson and Louise O’Brien

2

The Context of Practice

Vicki Stanton and Barbara Tooth

3

Historical Foundations

Katie Evans

4

The Australian and New Zealand politico-legal context

Eimear Muir-Cochrane, Anthony O’Brien and Timothy Wand

5

Professional and ethical issues

Anthony O’Brien, Phillip Maude and Eimear Muir-Cochrane

PART 2

Mental health and wellness

6

Mental Health in Australia and New Zealand

Pat Bradley and Ruth De Souza

7

Indigenous Mental Health

Deanne Hellsten and Hineroa Hakiaha

8

Theories on Mental Health and Illness

Patricia Barkway

9

Mental Health Across the  Lifespan

Debra Nizette

10

Crisis and Loss

Paul Morrison

11

Assessment and Diagnosis

Jan Barling

PART 3

Understanding mental illness

12

Intellectual Disabilities

Charles Harmon, Philip Petrie and Chris Taua

13

Disorders of Childhood and Adolescence

Mike Groome, Kristin Henderson

14

Disorders of Old Age

Wendy Moyle

15

Schizophrenic Disorders

Murray Bardwell and Richard Taylor

16

Mood Disorders

Peter Athanasos

17

Personality Disorders

Michelle Cleary, Jan Horsfall

18

Anxiety Disorders

Katie Evans

19

Eating Disorders

Gail Anderson

20

Substance-related Disorders and Dual Diagnosis

Janette Curtis and Peter Athanasos

21

Somatoform and Dissociative Disorders

Ruth Elder

22

Forensic Mental Health Nursing

Brian McKenna and Trish Martin

PART 4

Developing skills for mental health nursing

23

Settings for Mental Health

Ruth Elder, Julie Sharrock, Phillip Maude, Michael Olasoji

24

The Patient as Person

Kim Usher, Kim Foster

25

Therapeutic Interventions

Christine Palmer

26

Psychopharmacology

Kim Usher and Kim Foster

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729583138
eBook ISBN:
9780729580984

About the Author

Katie Evans

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer and Convenor of the Postgraduate Mental Health Program, School of Nursing, Griffith University, Brisbane, QLD, Australia

Debra Nizette

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia

