Psychiatric & Mental Health Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
An updated new edition of the leading undergraduate mental health nursing textbook written by a renowned Australian author team.
Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing has been the market-leading undergraduate mental health nursing textbook since it was first published in 2005.
Fully updated and packed with new research and content, this third edition cements the book’s place as an essential title for all nursing students, as well as those specialising in midwifery, community health and emergency nursing.
The book takes a holistic approach to assist nursing students understand the complex causation of mental illness. The content delves deeply into mental health diagnosis, the most effective interventions and treatment options for the mentally ill, and the consumer’s experience of mental illness.
Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, 3e includes a new chapter on forensic mental health nursing and addresses the integration of mental health care into primary health care.
This new edition places important emphasis on recovery, which provides students to confidently engage a recovery-oriented, empathic and holistic approach to their psychiatric and mental health nursing practice.
An increased focus on preventative mental health strategies and current and emerging interventions will also help students develop the necessary knowledge, skills and attitudes to interact effectively with clients and their families.
In addition to ethical and critical thinking challenges, pharmacology and evidence-based practice, this mental health nursing textbook offers students a personal perspective with nurses’ stories and case studies. It also works with a local viewpoint with chapters on mental health in Australia and New Zealand, the ANZ politico-legal context and indigenous mental health.
Table of Contents
PART 1
Preparing for psychiatric and mental health nursing
1
The Effective Nurse
Debra Jackson and Louise O’Brien
2
The Context of Practice
Vicki Stanton and Barbara Tooth
3
Historical Foundations
Katie Evans
4
The Australian and New Zealand politico-legal context
Eimear Muir-Cochrane, Anthony O’Brien and Timothy Wand
5
Professional and ethical issues
Anthony O’Brien, Phillip Maude and Eimear Muir-Cochrane
PART 2
Mental health and wellness
6
Mental Health in Australia and New Zealand
Pat Bradley and Ruth De Souza
7
Indigenous Mental Health
Deanne Hellsten and Hineroa Hakiaha
8
Theories on Mental Health and Illness
Patricia Barkway
9
Mental Health Across the Lifespan
Debra Nizette
10
Crisis and Loss
Paul Morrison
11
Assessment and Diagnosis
Jan Barling
PART 3
Understanding mental illness
12
Intellectual Disabilities
Charles Harmon, Philip Petrie and Chris Taua
13
Disorders of Childhood and Adolescence
Mike Groome, Kristin Henderson
14
Disorders of Old Age
Wendy Moyle
15
Schizophrenic Disorders
Murray Bardwell and Richard Taylor
16
Mood Disorders
Peter Athanasos
17
Personality Disorders
Michelle Cleary, Jan Horsfall
18
Anxiety Disorders
Katie Evans
19
Eating Disorders
Gail Anderson
20
Substance-related Disorders and Dual Diagnosis
Janette Curtis and Peter Athanasos
21
Somatoform and Dissociative Disorders
Ruth Elder
22
Forensic Mental Health Nursing
Brian McKenna and Trish Martin
PART 4
Developing skills for mental health nursing
23
Settings for Mental Health
Ruth Elder, Julie Sharrock, Phillip Maude, Michael Olasoji
24
The Patient as Person
Kim Usher, Kim Foster
25
Therapeutic Interventions
Christine Palmer
26
Psychopharmacology
Kim Usher and Kim Foster
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2013
- Published:
- 29th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729583138
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729580984
About the Author
Katie Evans
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Convenor of the Postgraduate Mental Health Program, School of Nursing, Griffith University, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Debra Nizette
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia