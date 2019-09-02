Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing in the UK - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702080241, 9780702080272

Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing in the UK

1st Edition

Editors: Katie Evans Debra Nizette Anthony O'Brien Catherine Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780702080272
Paperback ISBN: 9780702080241
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd September 2019
Page Count: 560
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing in the UK is an adaptation of Australia and New Zealand’s foremost mental health nursing text and is an essential resource for both mental health nursing students and qualified nurses. Thoroughly revised and updated to reflect current research and the UK guidelines as well as the changing attitudes about mental health, mental health services and mental health nursing in UK.

Set within a recovery and patient framework, this text provides vital information for approaching the most familiar disorders mental health nurses and students will see in clinical practice, along with helpful suggestions about what the mental health nurse can say and do to interact effectively with patients and their families.

Table of Contents

PART 1

Preparing for psychiatric and mental health nursing

The effective nurse

Recovery as the context for practice

Historical foundations

Professional, legal and ethical issues

Settings for mental health

PART 2

Influences on mental health

Mental health theory and influence across the lifespan

Trauma, crisis, loss and grief

Physical health

PART 3

The people with whom mental health nurses work

Mental health and wellness

Working with families in mental health

Disorders of childhood and adolescence

Mental disorders of older age

Learning disabilities

Forensic mental health nursing

PART 4

Mental disorders that people experience

Schizophrenia and psychotic disorders

Mood disorders

Personality disorders

Anxiety, trauma and stress-related disorders

Eating disorders

Substance use and comorbid mental health disorders

PART 5

What mental health nurses can do to help

Mental health promotion, prevention and primary healthcare

Assessment in mental health nursing

Challenging behaviour, risk and responses

Therapeutic interventions

Psychopharmacology

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702080272
Paperback ISBN:
9780702080241

About the Editor

Katie Evans

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer and Convenor of the Postgraduate Mental Health Program, School of Nursing, Griffith University, Brisbane, QLD, Australia

Debra Nizette

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia

Anthony O'Brien

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, University of Auckland; Nurse Specialist in Liaison Psychiatry, Auckland District Health Board, New Zealand

Catherine Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist at West London Mental Health NHS Trust; Clinical Research Mental Health Nurse at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.