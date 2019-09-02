Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing in the UK is an adaptation of Australia and New Zealand’s foremost mental health nursing text and is an essential resource for both mental health nursing students and qualified nurses. Thoroughly revised and updated to reflect current research and the UK guidelines as well as the changing attitudes about mental health, mental health services and mental health nursing in UK.

Set within a recovery and patient framework, this text provides vital information for approaching the most familiar disorders mental health nurses and students will see in clinical practice, along with helpful suggestions about what the mental health nurse can say and do to interact effectively with patients and their families.