Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing in the UK
1st Edition
Description
Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing in the UK is an adaptation of Australia and New Zealand’s foremost mental health nursing text and is an essential resource for both mental health nursing students and qualified nurses. Thoroughly revised and updated to reflect current research and the UK guidelines as well as the changing attitudes about mental health, mental health services and mental health nursing in UK.
Set within a recovery and patient framework, this text provides vital information for approaching the most familiar disorders mental health nurses and students will see in clinical practice, along with helpful suggestions about what the mental health nurse can say and do to interact effectively with patients and their families.
Table of Contents
PART 1
Preparing for psychiatric and mental health nursing
The effective nurse
Recovery as the context for practice
Historical foundations
Professional, legal and ethical issues
Settings for mental health
PART 2
Influences on mental health
Mental health theory and influence across the lifespan
Trauma, crisis, loss and grief
Physical health
PART 3
The people with whom mental health nurses work
Mental health and wellness
Working with families in mental health
Disorders of childhood and adolescence
Mental disorders of older age
Learning disabilities
Forensic mental health nursing
PART 4
Mental disorders that people experience
Schizophrenia and psychotic disorders
Mood disorders
Personality disorders
Anxiety, trauma and stress-related disorders
Eating disorders
Substance use and comorbid mental health disorders
PART 5
What mental health nurses can do to help
Mental health promotion, prevention and primary healthcare
Assessment in mental health nursing
Challenging behaviour, risk and responses
Therapeutic interventions
Psychopharmacology
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 2nd September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702080272
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702080241
About the Editor
Katie Evans
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Convenor of the Postgraduate Mental Health Program, School of Nursing, Griffith University, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Debra Nizette
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia
Anthony O'Brien
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, University of Auckland; Nurse Specialist in Liaison Psychiatry, Auckland District Health Board, New Zealand
Catherine Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist at West London Mental Health NHS Trust; Clinical Research Mental Health Nurse at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK