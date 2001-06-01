Providing More with Less - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780949060990, 9781780634210

Providing More with Less

2nd Edition

Collection Management for Australian School Libraries

Authors: Ken Dillon James Henri Joy McGregor
eBook ISBN: 9781780634210
Paperback ISBN: 9780949060990
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2001
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.50
23.38
48.18
40.95
45.00
38.25
35.00
29.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The information landscape; Introduction to collection management; The historical context: An evolution toward knowledge management; Knowledge management: The human dimension of collection management; Analyzing the environment; Policies for collection management; Selection and acquisition; Information and communication technologies meet collection management; Collection management dilemmas in the digital age; Maintaining collection viability; Collection evaluation; Collection program funding management; Issues in collection management.

Description

Information literate school community has been defined as a school community that places a high priority (policy, benchmarking, funding and evaluation) on the pursuit of teacher and student mastery of the processes of becoming informed.

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780634210
Paperback ISBN:
9780949060990

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ken Dillon Author

James Henri Author

Joy McGregor Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.