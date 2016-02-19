Animal Energetics, Volume 1: Protozoa through Insecta provides information pertinent to bioenergetics, which is the study of energy transformation in living systems that can be studied at various levels of biological organization, including organismic, population, as well as molecular and cellular. This book discusses the various facets of animal energetics. Comprised of 10 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the wide spectrum of trophic types found within the free-living Protozoa. This text then discusses the substantial differences that occur in the growth, respiration, and overall feeding activities of sponges. Other chapters consider the evolution of symbioses in platyhelminths and rhynchocoelans, which provides an opportunity to understand the physiological adaptations that are favored in their life cycle. This book discusses as well the data on energetics of predators, pests, and parasitoids. The final chapter deals with the inherent difficulties encountered in the estimation of bioenergetics components. Nutritionists, biologists, physiologists, and ecologists will find this book useful.