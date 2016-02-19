Protozoa through Insecta - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125447911, 9780323146739

Protozoa through Insecta

1st Edition

Editors: T Pandian
eBook ISBN: 9780323146739
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 1987
Page Count: 538
Description

Animal Energetics, Volume 1: Protozoa through Insecta provides information pertinent to bioenergetics, which is the study of energy transformation in living systems that can be studied at various levels of biological organization, including organismic, population, as well as molecular and cellular. This book discusses the various facets of animal energetics. Comprised of 10 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the wide spectrum of trophic types found within the free-living Protozoa. This text then discusses the substantial differences that occur in the growth, respiration, and overall feeding activities of sponges. Other chapters consider the evolution of symbioses in platyhelminths and rhynchocoelans, which provides an opportunity to understand the physiological adaptations that are favored in their life cycle. This book discusses as well the data on energetics of predators, pests, and parasitoids. The final chapter deals with the inherent difficulties encountered in the estimation of bioenergetics components. Nutritionists, biologists, physiologists, and ecologists will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 Protozoa

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion

III. Egestion and Excretion

IV. Growth

V. Respiration

VI. Budgets and Efficiencies

VII. Conclusion

References

2 Porifera

I. Introduction

II. Obtaining Resources

III. Resource Use

IV. Energetic Budgets and Efficiencies

V. Conclusions

References

3 Coelenterata

I. Introduction

II. Feeding Mechanisms

III. Feeding Activators

IV. Prey Types Used by Coelenterates

V. Ingestion Rates

VI. Digestion, Assimilation, and Transport

VII. Excretion

VIII. Dissolved Organic Material as a Source of Energy and Nutrients

IX. Respiration

X. Anaerobic Metabolism, Oxygen Debt, and Response to Hypoxia

XI. Expansion and Contraction Behavior

XII. The Role of Symbiotic Algae

XIII. Uptake of Inorganic Nutrients from Seawater and Host Wastes by Symbiotic Algae

XIV. Translocation and Utilization of Photosynthates

XV. Photosynthesis, Primary Production, and Contributions to Coelenterate Energetics

XVI. Growth Rates

References

4 Platyhelminthes and Rhynocoela, with Special Reference to the Triclad Turbellarians

I. Introduction

II. Acquisition of Energy

III. Utilization of Energy

IV. Discussion

References

5 Rotifera

I. Introduction

II. Life History

III. Ingestion and General Feeding Biology

IV. Locomotion and the Cost of Swimming

V. Respiration, Water Regulation, and Excretion

VI. Polymorphism and Rotifer Energetics

VII. Growth and Production

VIII. Chemostat Study of Rotifer Energetics

IX. Energy Budgets and Energetic Efficiencies

X. Conclusions

References

6 Nematoda

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion

III. Digestion, Assimilation, and Defecation

IV. Cellular Energy Metabolism and Respiration

V. Excretion

VI. Production

VII. Energy Budgets and Conversion Efficiencies

VIII. Adaptive Characteristics

IX. The Functional Role of Nematodes in Benthic Ecosystems

References

7 Polychaeta

I. Introduction

II. Consumption

III. Digestion

IV. Production

V. Metabolism

VI . Ecological Efficiencies

VII. Conclusions

References

Bibliography

8 The Other Annelids

I. Introduction

II. Consumption

III. Egestion

IV. Production

V. Metabolism

VI. Modeling and Ecological Efficiencies

VII. Conclusions

References

9 Crustacea

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion

III. Production (Growth and Reproduction)

IV. Respiration

V. Egestion

VI . Excretion, Exuviae, and Leakage

VII. Energy Budgets

VIII. Summary

References

10 Insecta

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion

III. Egestion and Assimilation

IV. Respiration

V. Growth

VI. Budget and Balance

VII. Conclusions

References

Index to Volumes 1 and 2

