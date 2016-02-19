Protozoa through Insecta
1st Edition
Description
Animal Energetics, Volume 1: Protozoa through Insecta provides information pertinent to bioenergetics, which is the study of energy transformation in living systems that can be studied at various levels of biological organization, including organismic, population, as well as molecular and cellular. This book discusses the various facets of animal energetics. Comprised of 10 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the wide spectrum of trophic types found within the free-living Protozoa. This text then discusses the substantial differences that occur in the growth, respiration, and overall feeding activities of sponges. Other chapters consider the evolution of symbioses in platyhelminths and rhynchocoelans, which provides an opportunity to understand the physiological adaptations that are favored in their life cycle. This book discusses as well the data on energetics of predators, pests, and parasitoids. The final chapter deals with the inherent difficulties encountered in the estimation of bioenergetics components. Nutritionists, biologists, physiologists, and ecologists will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Protozoa
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion
III. Egestion and Excretion
IV. Growth
V. Respiration
VI. Budgets and Efficiencies
VII. Conclusion
References
2 Porifera
I. Introduction
II. Obtaining Resources
III. Resource Use
IV. Energetic Budgets and Efficiencies
V. Conclusions
References
3 Coelenterata
I. Introduction
II. Feeding Mechanisms
III. Feeding Activators
IV. Prey Types Used by Coelenterates
V. Ingestion Rates
VI. Digestion, Assimilation, and Transport
VII. Excretion
VIII. Dissolved Organic Material as a Source of Energy and Nutrients
IX. Respiration
X. Anaerobic Metabolism, Oxygen Debt, and Response to Hypoxia
XI. Expansion and Contraction Behavior
XII. The Role of Symbiotic Algae
XIII. Uptake of Inorganic Nutrients from Seawater and Host Wastes by Symbiotic Algae
XIV. Translocation and Utilization of Photosynthates
XV. Photosynthesis, Primary Production, and Contributions to Coelenterate Energetics
XVI. Growth Rates
References
4 Platyhelminthes and Rhynocoela, with Special Reference to the Triclad Turbellarians
I. Introduction
II. Acquisition of Energy
III. Utilization of Energy
IV. Discussion
References
5 Rotifera
I. Introduction
II. Life History
III. Ingestion and General Feeding Biology
IV. Locomotion and the Cost of Swimming
V. Respiration, Water Regulation, and Excretion
VI. Polymorphism and Rotifer Energetics
VII. Growth and Production
VIII. Chemostat Study of Rotifer Energetics
IX. Energy Budgets and Energetic Efficiencies
X. Conclusions
References
6 Nematoda
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion
III. Digestion, Assimilation, and Defecation
IV. Cellular Energy Metabolism and Respiration
V. Excretion
VI. Production
VII. Energy Budgets and Conversion Efficiencies
VIII. Adaptive Characteristics
IX. The Functional Role of Nematodes in Benthic Ecosystems
References
7 Polychaeta
I. Introduction
II. Consumption
III. Digestion
IV. Production
V. Metabolism
VI . Ecological Efficiencies
VII. Conclusions
References
Bibliography
8 The Other Annelids
I. Introduction
II. Consumption
III. Egestion
IV. Production
V. Metabolism
VI. Modeling and Ecological Efficiencies
VII. Conclusions
References
9 Crustacea
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion
III. Production (Growth and Reproduction)
IV. Respiration
V. Egestion
VI . Excretion, Exuviae, and Leakage
VII. Energy Budgets
VIII. Summary
References
10 Insecta
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion
III. Egestion and Assimilation
IV. Respiration
V. Growth
VI. Budget and Balance
VII. Conclusions
References
Index to Volumes 1 and 2
