Protocols in Biochemistry and Clinical Biochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Protocols in Biochemistry and Clinical Biochemistry offers clear, applied instruction in fundamental biochemistry methods and protocols, from buffer preparation to nucleic acid purification; protein, lipid, carbohydrate, and enzyme testing; and clinical testing of vitamins, glucose, and cholesterol levels, among other diagnostics. Each protocol is illustrated with step-by-step instructions, labelled diagrams, and color images, as well as a thorough overview of materials and equipment, precursor techniques, safety considerations and standards, analysis and statistics, alternative methods, and troubleshooting.
Key Features
- Offers comprehensive coverage of biochemistry protocols for research and clinical laboratories
- Includes full listings and discussion of materials and equipment, precursor techniques, safety considerations and standards, analysis and statistics, alternative methods, and troubleshooting
- Features clear, step-by-step protocols instructions with color diagrams and images
Readership
Active researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, and cell biology
Table of Contents
Unit I: Buffer, solution and pH
1. Preparation of normal and molar solution
2. Buffer preparation
3. Determination of pKa, pH
Unit II: Nucleic Acids
1. Isolation and Purification of DNA
2. Isolation and Purification of RNA
3. Purification of Nucleic Acid
4. Quantitative estimation of Nucleic acid
5. Agarose gel electrophoresis for separation of nucleic acid
Unit III: Carbohydrate and Lipids
1. Qualitative test for carbohydrate (Benedict, Molisch etc)
2. Qualitative test for Lipids
3. Thin liquid chromatography (TLC for separation and identification of carbohydrate and lipids
Unit III: Proteins
1. Isolation of Protein
2. Qualitative test of Protein ( Biuret test, Xanthoproteic test, Ninhydrin test etc)
3. Estimation of Protein (Bradford, Lowry etc)
4. Paper Chromatography for separation and identification of amino acid
5. Ion exchange chromatography for separation of amino acid
6. Protein purification
7. SDS PAGE analysis of proteins
8. Western blotting for protein analysis
9. Isoelectric pH determination
Unit IV: Enzymes
1. Enzyme kinetics
2. Study of the activity of salivary amylase and the effect of pH, temperature, salts on its activity
3. Enzymatic activity of Trypsin and Lipase
4. Enzyme purification
5. Determination of Km, Vmax and Ki
Unit V: Clinical test
1. Acid and Alkaline phosphatase activity
2. SGPT and SGOT test
3. Estimation of Urea, Uric acid and Creatinine
4. Estimation of Glucose
5. Estimation of Cholesterol
6. Estimation of Vitamins
7. Glucose tolerance test
8. Estimation of Ca2+ and T4 in serum
9. Pregnancy test by HCG hormone
10. Estimation of Glycosylated haemoglobin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220078
About the Editor
Buddhi Prakash Jain
Dr Buddhi Prakash Jain is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Zoology, Mahatma Gandhi Central University Motihari Bihar India. After completing Doctoral Studies from the School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, he continued as an academic and researcher in the area of gene expression regulation and endoplasmic reticulum stress. He was awarded with a gold medal in his master programme (M.Sc.). He is also working on various biochemical assays under heavy metal stress. He has published several papers in reputed international journals and many book chapters in edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, School of Life Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar, Motihari, India
Shyamal Goswami
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 11067, India
Shweta Pandey
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Government P G College, Chhatishgarh, India