Protocol Handbook for Cancer Biology
1st Edition
Description
Protocol Handbook for Cancer Biology comprehensively brings together all the methods used for cancer assessment, diagnostics and therapeutics. Various protocols are discussed, along with alternative strategies, advantages and limitations of techniques that have been used in labs globally and are presented by experts based on their real-world experience. The book discusses topics such as cell viability and apoptotic assays for cancer detection, high throughput cell-based screening methods for cancer drug discovery, assays and protocols to evaluate tumor angiogenesis and detect cancer metastasis, and isolation and characterization of cancer stem cells.
In addition, it explains the role of nanotechnology in cancer therapy, tumor imaging and the radiological protocols used for diagnosis and treatment. This is a valuable source for cancer researchers and graduate students that will find all types of protocols used in laboratories to help fasten their research and create a positive impact on their results.
Key Features
- Presents comprehensive protocols used for cancer assessment, diagnostics and therapeutics in one place
- Encompasses alternative strategies, considering the requirements of the end user and taking into consideration diverse research settings
- Discusses the limitations and advantages of each method in experimental design and execution that can save time during the research process
Readership
Cancer researchers; graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Cancer assessment, diagnostics and therapeutics
2. Cell viability and Apoptotic assays for cancer detection
3. High throughput cell-based screening methods for cancer drug discovery
4. Assays to Evaluate Tumor Angiogenesis
5. Assays and protocols for the detection of cancer metastasis
6. Histopathology based cancer detection methods
7. Isolation and characterization of cancer stem cells (CSCs)
8. Nanotechnology in Cancer Therapy: Cerium Oxide Nanomaterials as Cancer Therapeutics Agents
9. Radiobiology and Principles of Radiotherapy Planning
10. Tumour Imaging and standard radiological protocols used for diagnosis and treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323900065
About the Editors
Gauri Misra
Gauri Misra, PhD, has an outstanding academic background and experience of 10 years in the field of teaching and research, honored by various prestigious awards and with a strong desire of transferring her repertoire of knowledge to the upcoming generations. Dr. Misra’s PhD thesis was awarded with Eli Lilly Asia Outstanding Thesis Award (first prize) in 2009. Her postdoctoral work at CHUL Research Centre, Canada, paved the way towards understanding the role of androgen receptors in the growth and proliferation of breast cancer cells using structural biology approaches. Dr. Misra serves as a reviewer for various renowned international journals and is often invited for speaking engagements about her research. To date, she has authored 17 research articles, 4 international books, and 6 book chapters. The ongoing research project in her laboratory focusses on evaluating the potential of new lead compounds against breast cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist-II, National Institute of Biologicals, Noida, India
Jyotika Rajawat
Jyotika Rajawat, PhD, researches in the field of cancer and drug discovery, and has experience of 7 years in research and teaching. She has written several research articles and 3 book chapters. She also has reviewed several research papers for various international publishers. She actively participates in various social activities related to conducting cancer awareness camps in rural areas and supporting education for poor kids. Being an expert in cancer biology, she can understand the prerequisite of the readers and through this protocol handbook Dr. Misra and she will be able to provide them hand-on-practical solutions to the problems faced during an experimental set up.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Scientist, MHG Lab, Department of Zoology, University of Lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
