Protides of the Biological Fluids, Volume 31
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Thirty-First Colloquium, 1983
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
The Twelfth Arne Tiselius Memorial Lecture
Association Between HLA and Diseases: Biological and Clinical Relevance
Section A. Metal Binding Proteins
A.1. Metal Binding Mechanism
Metal Binding to Serum Proteins
Interactions of Pregnancy Associated Plasma Protein-A (PAPP-A) and α2 Macroglobulin (α2M) on Metal Chelate Affinity Chromatography
Interaction of the Histidine-Rich Glycoprotein of Serum with Metals and Plasmin
Binding of Calcium to Intrinsic Factor (IF) and to the Alpha Subunit of its Receptor
Specificity of Metal Binding to Serum Thymic Factor (FTS)
Hydrogen Peroxide Involvement in the Mechanism of Action of Cytochromec Oxidase
Zinc and Iron Absorption in Endotoxin Pretreated Rats
A Sensitive Micromethod for the Study of Iron Uptake by Mitogen-Stimulated Human Blood Mononuclear Leukocytes
Iron-Deficiency Anaemia Modifies Brain Function Via Dopamine Receptor Subsensitivity
A.2. Iron Binding Proteins
A.2.1. Transferrin
The Molecular Basis of Ferrokinetics: The Explanation of the Fletcher-Huehns Phenomenon
The Discovery of Transferrin in Invertebrates
Crossed Immunoaffinity Electrophoresis of Human Transferrin in Normal and Cirrhotic Sera
Heterogeneity of Human Transferrins
No Functional Difference of the Two Iron-Binding Sites of Human Transferrin in Vitro and in Vivo
Transferrin Protein and Iron Uptake by Cultured Mammalian Cells
Interaction Between Transferrin and Tumor Cell Receptor
Redox Reactions in Hepatocyte Iron Uptake
Transferrin as a Donor of Iron to Rat Liver Mitochondria - Effect of Pyrophosphate
The Kinetics o f Duodenal Mucosa Iron Uptake in the Developing Guinea Pig
Transferrin Protein and Iron Uptake by Liver Parenchymal Cells
Intestinal Transferrin
Uptake of 59Fe-125I- Transferrin by K-562 Cells
Isoelectric Focusing of Inherited Transferrin Variants with Immobilized pH Gradients
An ELISA Technique for Measurement of Transferrin Glyco-Variants in Body Fluids Using Lectins Bound to a Solid Phase
Does Iron-Transferrin Saturation Influence the Immunoturbidimetric Determination of Human Serum Transferrin?
A.2.2. Lactotransferrin
The Present State of the Human Lactotransferrin Sequence
Lactoferrin Stimulates the Production of "Leukocyte Migration Inhibitory Factor" (LIF) by Mononuclear Leukocytes
Lactoferrin Uptake by the Reticuloendothelial System of the Mouse Liver
Comparison of the Interaction of Lactoferrin with Hepatocytes, Lymphocytes and Monocytes
Comparative Study of the Iron Binding Sites of Transferrins: Demonstration of the Non-Identity of the Two Sites of Human Lactotransferrin
Lactoferrin Binding to Peripheral Human Leukocytes
Lactoferrin and Transferrin Levels in the Seminal Plasma of Infertile Men
A.2.3. Ovotransferrin
Binding Site Studies of Ovotransferrin by UV and NMR Spectroscopies
A.2.4. Ferritin
Intracellular Iron Metabolism Revisited
The Metabolism of Plasma Ferritin
Amino Acid Sequence Studies on Human Apoferritins
Ferritin Structure and Function
Ferritin and Metal Toxicity
Analysis of Various Isoferritins with Monoclonal Antibodies
Possible Changes in the Isoferritin Profile During Infancy and Childhood
Increased Urinary Excretion of Ferritin in Subjects with Moderate Proteinuria
The Isoferritin Composition of Rat Liver During Bleeding Induced Catabolism of Liver Ferritin
Influence of Heat-Treatment on Rabbit Liver-Ferritin
Iron Mobilization From Cultured Rat Macrophages Loaded with 59Fe Labelled Erythroblasts
Serum Ferritin Level in Hemodialysis Patients
A.2.5. Hemopexin and Others
Structural Studies of Human Hemopexin
Cleavage of Rabbit Hemopexin by Plasmin and Isolation of Two Glycopeptides
Purification of Human Haemopexin by Affinity Chromatography Using Immobilized Cibacron Blue F3GA and Concanavalin A
Purification of the Porcine Duodenal Haem Receptor Using a New Affinity Chromatographic Medium
Uptake and Release of Labelled Ferrioxamine and Desferrioxamine Derivatives by Cultured Hepatocytes and Macrophages
Fluorimetric and Kinetic Characteristics of Erythrocyte Bovine Carbonic Anhydrases
A.3. Copper Binding Proteins
The Domain Structure of the Human Ceruloplasmin Molecule
Copper Loaded Fetal Guinea-Pig — A Model of Wilson's Disease?
Section B. Tumour Markers
B.1. Overviews
Successful Uses of Tumour Markers in Man
Oncodevelopmental Gene Expression: Relevance to Current Views on Cancer
National Cancer Institute Serum Immunodiagnostic Bank at Mayo Clinic — 10 Years Experience
Prevalance of Transformation-Enhancing Activity in the Plasma of Cancer Patients
Methods for Selection of Optimal Combinations in Multiple Tumor Assay
B.2. Tumour Localization in Vivo
Computer Analysis of Antibody Scans
Indium Chelates for the Radioimmunodetection of Tumours
Radioimmunodetection of Endocrine Tumours
Human Breast Carcinoma Localization with a Radiolabelled Monoclonal Antibody
Radioimmunodetection of Cancer Using Radiolabeled Antibodies to α-Fetoprotein
Radioimmunolocalization of Non Seminomatous Testicular Tumours Secreting Alpha-Fetoprotein
Model for the Radioimmunodetection of Tumours
Micrometastases in Breast Cancer
B.3. Immunohistochemistry
Immunohistological Determination of CEA on Breast Tumors: Comparison of Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies
Immunohistological Localization of Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) and Nonspecific Crossreacting Antigen (NCA) in Benign Breast Lesions
Immunohistochemical Demonstration of Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) in Lung Cancer, Its Localization in Relation to Tumor Type and Differentiation
Immunohistochemical Localization of SSEA-1 in Nonseminomatous Testicular Cancer and Retroperitoneal Mature Teratoma After PVB Chemotherapy
Immunohistochemistry of TPA: Notes on the Methodology
Glucose Oxidase Immunostaining for Tumor Marker Antigens
Guanidinobenzoatase as a Marker for Tumour Cells
Adenosine Deaminase Complexing Protein (ADCP): A Transformation Sensitive Marker and Possible Tool in Immunodiagnosis of Solid Tumors
Lectin- and Immunohistochemical Analysis of Renal Adenocarcinomas
Localization Patterns of CEA and Beta-HCG in Uniformly Classified Lung Tumors
B.4. Screening
Usefulness of Different Cancer Markers in Daily Oncological Practice
Capacity of Monoclonal — and Polyclonal Anti-CEA — Antibodies for Discrimination Between Normal Individuals, Patients with Benign Disease and Patients with Cancer
Serum Amyloid A Protein and C-Reactive Protein — A Comparison of Serum Levels in Cancer and Non-Malignant Disease
B.5. Monitoring
B.5.1. Marker Oriented
B.5.1.1 Prealbumin
Prealbumin as a Marker for Carcinoid Tumours
Isolation of Human Embryonic Prealbumin from Amniotic Fluid
B.5.1.2 Alfa-Foetoprotein
Molecular Species of Human α-Fetoprotein and γ-Glutamyltransferase More Specific to Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Demonstration by Differential Affinities to Lectins
Immunohistochemical Study on Alpha-Fetoprotein in Rats During Fetal and Post-Natal Life
Monitoring Very Low Levels of AFP in the Early Detection of Tumor Recurrency
B.5.1.3. Oncomodulin
The Potential of the Calcium-Binding Protein, Oncomodulin, as a Tumour Marker
The Binding of Divalent Cations to Oncomodulin
B.5.1.4 S-100
The S-100 Antigen in Non-Neural Tumours
S-100 Protein Decreases the Fluidity of the Lipid Bilayer of Purified Synaptic Plasma Membranes
B.5.1.5. Blood Group Τ
Blood Group Τ and TN Antigens are Epithelial Cell-Adhesive, Universal, Clonal, Autoimmunogenic Carcinoma Markers
Carcinoma Detection by Quantitation and Interrelation of Serum Anti-T IgM and Total IgM
B.5.1.6. TPA
Overview of TPA: Specificity, Immunochemistry and Biological Basis
Heterologous and Homologous Anti-TPA Antibodies
Distribution of Tissue Polypeptide Antigen (TPA) in Normal and Neoplastic Human Tissues
Serum Levels of TPA in Patients with Gynaecological Cancer
Monitoring of Breast Cancer with the Aid of Tissue Polypeptide Antigen
Tissue Polypeptide Antigen (TPA) in Patients with Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancer
Tissue Tumor Polypeptide Antigen and Gastrointestinal Cancer
Molecular Weight Heterogeneity of Tissue Polypeptide Antigen (TPA) in Cancer Sera
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Tissue Polypeptide Antigen (TPA)
Tumor Growth, Circulating Human CEA, β-2-Microglobulin and Tissue-Polypeptide-Antigen in Xenografted Nude Mice
Significance of hTG, CEA and TPA as Tumor Markers in Thyroid Cancer
Sensitivity and Specificity of TPA, CEA, and the Index of Both Markers in Various Malignancies
Evaluation of AFP, ß-HCG, TAG, TPA, CEA, and SP1 in Patients with Malignoma of the Testis
Clinical Use of TPA in Cancer of the Urinary Bladder Using CEA for Comparison
Clinical Significance of Combined TPA and CEA Determinations During
Chemotherapy and/or Radiotherapy in Patients with Breast Cancer or Lung Cancer
Sensitivity and Specificity of Tennessee Antigen in Comparison to CEA, TPA, and Their Optimal Combinations
Comparison of Single and Combined CEA and TPA Determination for Tumor Detection in Various Cancer Patients
Initial Experience with TPA, CA-125 and CRP as Tumor Markers in Ovarian Malignancy
Serial Monitoring of CEA, TPA and Tennessee Antigen During Treatment of Tumor Patients by Adjuvant Immunotherapy with OK 432
CEA and TPA in Plasma, Cerebrospinal Fluid and Tumor Homogenate of Patients with Primary Intracranial Tumors
B.5.1.7. Various Markers
Antisera Against Circulating Human Tumor Associated Antigens (TAA)
Usefulness of the Acidic Isoferritin Assay for Diagnosis of Malignancies
Patterns of Expression of Some New Antigens of Human Bronchial Carcinomas
B.5.2. Organ Oriented
B.5.2.1. Mammary Tumor
Clinical Importance of CEA and Ferritin in Lung and Breast Cancer
CEA in Breast Carcinoma. Morphological Results in Correlation with Plasma Values
Use of Serum Phosphohexose Isomerase (PHI) and CEA Determinations in Clinical Management of Breast Cancer
Correlation Between CEA Serum Levels and Estrogen Receptors (ER) in Breast Cancer
The 126 KD Phosphoprotein of Human Breast Carcinoma Cell Surface
Pretreatment Serum CEA Level is an Independent Prognostic Factor in Breast and Lung Cancer Patients
Placental Protein 10 (PP10) in Breast Cancer and Genital Carcinoma
Comparison of CEA and SP-1 Tissue Positivity in Human Mammary Carcinomas
Immunoperoxidase Localisation of Ca Antigen in Mammary Tumours
Biochemical and Immunohistochemical Characterization of a Peanut Agglutinin (PNA) Binding Glycoprotein in Normal and Malignant Breast Tissues
Utilization of the GCDFP-15 Protein as a Marker of Breast Carcinomas with Apocrine Features: Clinical and Pathological Findings
Usefulness of the Determination of Phosphohexose Isomerase (PHI) and Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) in the Early Detection of Metastases of Breast Cancer
Serum Tumor Markers in Patients with Primary Breast Cancer and During the Follow-up
B.5.2.2. Gastrointestinal Tumors
Common and Specific Antigens on Two Tumor Cell Lines
Immunological Assay of Serum Ribonuclease as a Marker for Pancreatic Cancer
Tumor Cell Heterogeneity in Primary and Metastatic Colorectal Carcinoma
A General Tumor Marker in Rats which is Recognized by the Hepatic Asialoglycoprotein Receptor
Lung and Gastrointestinal Tumor Cells Secrete Peptide Hormones
Altered Glycoprotein Secretion in Gastrointestinal Malignancy. Its Value in Assessing High Risk Cancer Patients
Do Bile Acid Receptors Exist in Human Colorectal Cancer?
Isolation of Lectin Binding Glycoproteins from Normal and Malignant Gastric Mucosa
B.5.2.3. Reproductive Organs
Immunobiologic Markers in Benign and Malignant Tumours of the Prostate
Possibilities and Limitations of the Immunological Detection of Prostatic Acid Phosphatase
Immunochemical Estimation of PAP
Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) and Gamma-Glutamyl Transpeptidase (GGT) and Isoenzyme Pattern of AP in Patients with Stage III Nonseminomatous Testicular Tumors
Serumferritin in Patients with Nonseminomatous Testicular Tumors
Value of Tumor Marker Determinations in Patients with Ovarian and Uterine Cancer
A Serum Androgen-Binding Protein Distinct from Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin (SHBG) in Patients with Hydatidiform Mole
Tumour Markers in Gynaecological Tumours
Β.5.2.4. Hematological Disorders
B.5.2.4.1. Lymphocytes
Beta-2-Microglobulin in Haematological Malignancy
Modulation of Lymphoproliferative Responses by Cytosol Fraction of Rat Fibrosarcoma
Phosphohexose Isomerase (PHI) Activity in Lymphocyte Cultures from Cancer Patients
AMP-Deaminase and Cytosolic 5'-Nucleotidase Involvement in Lymphocyte Maturation
Detection of DR Antigens on Human Malignant Lymphocytes
B.5.2.4.2. B-Cells and Hairy Cell Leukemia
Increased Sensitivity of Detection of Homogeneous Immunoglobulins in Murine B-Cell Proliferative Disorders with Special Emphasis on the IgA Isotype
Beta2-Microglobulin in Hairy Cell Leukemia. Study in 49 Patients. Effects of Splenectomy
Idiotype Rescue from Hairy Cell Leukemia by Somatic Cell Hybridization
B.5.2.4.3. T-Cells
Neopterin, An Indicator of T-Cell Activation, in Monitoring Neoplasias
The Effect of Low Doses of Prednisolone on T-Cell Subsets in Rheumatoid Arthritis
B.5.2.4.4. Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia
Release of Platelet-Activating Factor (PAF) from Human Leukaemic Cell Lines
Plasma Cyclic Nucleotide Levels in Experimental Leukaemia and Colorectal Cancer
Plasma Fibronectin in Haematological Disorders
Serum Beta-2 Microglobulin in the Follow-up of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Surface Fucosyl Glycopeptides of High Molecular Weight in Human Lymphocytic Leukemic Cells
B.5.2.4.5. Myeloid Leukemia
Characterization and Monitoring of the Malignant Cells in the Blastic and Chronic Phase of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
B.5.2.4.6. Myeloma
Separation of Light Chains in Myelomatosis by Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography™
Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Isoelectric Focusing in Patients with Apparently Increased Beta-Globulin on Cellulose Acetate Electrophoresis
B.5.2.5. Various Organs
Expression of a High Molecular Weight Protein of Kidney Tubular Brush Border Membrane in Renal Carcinomas
Modification of Tumor Cell Proliferation and Peptide Hormone Secretion
Transformation-Enhancing Activity Present in the Plasma of Cancer Patients Binds to Gelatin
Antibodies Against B- and Z-DNA in Patients with SLE
B.6. Prognosis
Elevated Levels of Anti-Malignin Antibody are Quantitatively Related to Longer Survival in Cancer Patients
Tumor Burden and its Relationship to Antigen, Size and Composition of Immune Complexes
Utilization of Alpha-1 -Antitrypsin in Staging of Malignant Diseases
B.7. Treatment
Attempts of Treatment of Hepatoma with Antibody to Alpha-Fetoprotein
Section C. Monoclonal Antibodies
C.1. Drug Targeting
Use of Monoclonal Antibody-Intact Ricin Conjugates in Experimental Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation
Application of Monoclonal Antibody 791T/36 for Radioimmunodetection of Human Tumours and for Targeting Cytotoxic Drugs
Suppression of Growth of a Human Colorectal Tumour in Nude Mice by Vindesine-Monoclonal Anti-CEA Conjugates
Monoclonal Anti-Cea Antibodies for Targeting Chlorambucil to Human Colon Carcinoma Cells in Vitro
Drug Targeting with Monoclonal Antibody for Human Hepatomas
Localisation of a Monoclonal Antibody Labelled with Astatine-211 to a Human Heterograft Tumour in Nude Mice
Preparation and Experimentation of an Antidigitalin Monoclonal Antibody: Interest in Human Treatment
C.2. Immunohistochemistry
Immunohistological Distribution of the Antigenic Determinants Recognized by Monoclonal Antibodies Reacting with Carcinoembryonic Antigen
Antigenic Heterogeneity of Human Mammary Carcinoma Cells Defined by Monoclonal Antibodies
Differential Reactivity of Human Macrophage Subsets to MPS — Specific Monoclonal Antibodies KI-M1-4
Immunoenzymatic Identification of Malignant Cells in Serous Effusions Using Monoclonal Antibodies
Use of Monoclonal Antibodies for the Histological Localization of Melanoma Associated Antigens on Fresh Tumor Material
An Immunohistological Study of Skin Tumours
Use of Monoclonal Antibodies to Keratin in Human Tumor Diagnosis
Identification of AA-Type Amyloid in Tissue Sections Using Monoclonal Antibodies
Can We Predict the Biological Behaviour of Carcinoma of the Breast Using Monoclonal Antibodies and Auto-Antibodies?
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Renal Adenocarcinoma: Evaluation of Epitopes in Common with Placental and Fetal Tissue
Production and Role of Monoclonal Antibodies in Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder
Immunohistological Diagnosis of Brain Tumours Using Monoclonal Antibodies
C.3. Lymphocytes
Phenotypes of Human Native Natural Killer (NK) Cells and MLC-Activated NK-Like Cells
Characterisation of a Subset of OKT8+, OKT10+, OKT3-, HNK-1- Cells with NK Activity in Cord Blood Lymphocytes
Production and Characterization of Murine Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human Β Cell Surface Determinants
Characterization of a New HGPRT (-) Human Β Lymphoid Cell Line
Analysis with Monoclonal Antibodies of Lymphocyte Membrane Functions in Ageing
Detection of B-Lymphocytes in Peripheral Blood and Other Tissues by Immunohistochemical Methods Using Monoclonal, Ia-Like Antigen Specific, Antibodies
Dynamics in Lymphocyte Subsets with Monoclonal Antibodies in Kidney Transplantation
T-Cell Subpopulations in Peripheral Blood and Synovial Fluid in Rheumatic Diseases
Monoclonal Antibodies Raised Against Diaminopeptidase IV (DAP IV) Occurring in Human Τ Lymphocytes and Myofibroblasts
The Use of Monoclonal Antibodies to Detect Lymphocyte T-Cell Subpopulations within the Human Transplanted Heart
A Haemopoietic Precursor Cell Antigen Shared by Both Τ and Β Cells
C.4. CEA
Diagnostic Value of the Monoclonal Antibodies to Antigenic Determinants on CEA Molecule
Determination of Antigenic Determinants on CEA Molecules of Different Tumor Origin by Monoclonal Antibodies
Characterization of Four Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Carcino Embryonic Antigen
Affinity Purification of CEA Using an Immobilised Monoclonal Anti-CEA Antibody
Classification of Anti-CEA Monoclonal Antibodies
Determination of Epitope Specificities of Monoclonal Antibodies Against CEA: Use the Avidin-Biotin System
Differences Among Individual CEA Preparations and Carcinomas of Different Origin as Detected by Monoclonal Anti-CEA Antibodies
Anatomo-Pathological Analysis of Human Tumors with 3 Anti CEA (Carcino-Embryonic Antigen) Monoclonal Antibodies
Detection of Carcinoembryonic Antigen in Cancer Serum by Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
Prognostic Significance of CEA in Gastrointestinal Cancer
In Vivo Correlation of Circulating CEA and Tumor Volume in Patients with Solitary Metastases
Comparison of Serum and Tissue CEA Levels in Lung Cancer
Preliminary Results of Phosphohexose Isomerase (PHI) and Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) in Primary Lung Cancer
Acute Changes of Serum CEA in Patients Undergoing Surgery for a Colorectal Cancer
Tissue Ferritin and CEA Concentrations in Breast Cancers. Comparison with Serum Levels and Immunohistochemistry Results
Evaluation of Beta Glucuronidase, Carcinoembryonic Antigen, Ferritin and Polyamines as Tumor Markers of Central Nervous System
Ultrastructural Localization of Carcinoembryonic Antigen in a Continuous Human Tumour Line (LS 174 Τ) In Relation to Morphometric Investigations
C.5. Various Antigens
In Vivo Distribution of Anti-Human Melanoma Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibodies Against NCA (Non Specific Cross-Reacting Antigen)
Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies to Bovine Insulin
Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Human Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) and Their Characterization by the Immunodot Technique
Monoclonal Antibody SRB5B1 Recognizes a Ganglioside Antigen Shared by Human Melanoma and Colon Carcinoma Cell Lines
Monoclonal Antibodies Reveal Saccharide Structures as Differentiation and Tumour Associated Antigens of Haematopoeitic and Epithelial Cells of Man and Mouse
Pericellular Glycoproteins Organization in Tumorigenic and Non Tumorigenic Human Cell Hybrids
Immunochemical Analysis of Normal and Neoplastic Human Mammary Antigens Using Monoclonal Antibody LICR-LON-M18 and Peanut Agglutinin
Interchange of Allospecific MHC Class I Peptide Chains with Xenospecific ß2Microglobulin and its Implications for Genetic Restriction
Sweat Glands and Salivary Glands as Model System for the Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies Against Differentiation Antigens of the Human Mammary Gland
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human Milkfat Globule Membranes Useful in Carcinoma Research
Monoclonal Antibodies To Human Mammary Carcinoma Cells
Reactions of Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human Milk Fat Globule Membranes with Embryonal Tissue
C.6. Clinical Assays
Monoclonal Antibodies and a Streptavidin-Biotin System Used in an Enzyme Immunoassay for Carcinoembryonic Antigen
Triple Antibody Precipitation for Radioimmunoassays Employing Monoclonal Antibodies, Exemplified by an Assay for hCG
Selection and Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Human Chorionic Gonadotropin
A Critical Evaluation of a Two-Site Immunoradiometric Assay of Human Prolactin, Using Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human Chorionic Somatomammotropin (hCS or hPL): Production, Immunological Characterization and Immunohistochemical Use in Pathology
Monoclonal Antibodies as Tools for Kidney Damage Diagnosis
Polyclonal or Monoclonal Antibodies in an AFP Assay
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human Blood Group Antigens
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Some Blood Group Antigens
Use of Monoclonal Antibodies for Precipitin Reactions
Differences Between the Placental and the Testicular Placental-Like Alkaline Phosphatase as Detected by Monoclonal Antibodies
Use of Monoclonal IgG Subclass Antibodies for Characterization of Antibodies from Sera of HBs Vaccinated Individuals
Different Fine Specificities of Human Monoclonal Anti-Gd Cold Agglutinins
A New Screening Technique for IgM Monomers
The Use of Enzyme-Linked Second Antibodies in Immunodiffusion Techniques on Cellulose Acetate Membranes
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Blood Group Antigens
A Lectin Cell Binding Assay
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Protides of the Biological Fluids: Metal Binding Proteins, Tumor Markers, Monoclonal Antibodies covers the proceedings of the 31st Colloquium by the same title, held in Brussels, Belgium in 1983.
This work is composed of three sections encompassing 245 chapters. The first section describes first the structure, physiological function, and physiopathology of metal binding proteins. This section also considers the metal binding mechanism and a series of iron binding and copper binding proteins, as well as hemopexin proteins. The second section is concerned with the physiopathology, screening, monitoring, tumor localization, and biomarkers of tumor. This section also explores the field of immunohistochemistry of biomarkers for tumor monitoring. The third section discusses drug targeting, immunohistochemistry, the identification of lymphocytes and other antigens. Considerable chapters are devoted to clinical assays of monoclonal antibodies.
This book will prove useful to oncologists, protein scientists, clinicians, and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279657