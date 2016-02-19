Protides of the Biological Fluids

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

The Third Arne Tiselius Memorial Lecture

Relation between Structure and Biologic Function of the Protease Inhibitors in the Extracellular Fluids

Section A. Proteins of the Intercellular Matrix

A.1. Phylogenesis of the Intercellular Matrix Cellular Differentiation and the Morphogenesis of the Inter-cellular Matrix

The Role of Extracellular Macromolecules upon Cell Differentiation

Ultra-structural Study of the Fibroblastic Activities of Multi-potent Cells in the Mollusc: Helix aspersa M.

Isolation and Culture Techniques of Fetal Calf Chondrocytes

Control of Ameloblast Cytodifferentiation

Periaxial Extracellular Material and Vertebral Chondrogenesis

Collagen Resorption in Sponges: Involvement of Bacteria and Macrophages

Calcite and Collagen in the Skeleton of the Cnidaria Veretillum cynomorium Pall

A.2. Collagen

A.2.1. Synthesis - Composition - Structure Influence of Some. Purified Plasma Proteins on Collagen Synthesis In Vitro

A.2.2. Pathology

A.3. Elastin

Non-polar Peptides from Elastin

The Ultrastructural Organization of Elastin

Isolation of Chemically Pure Elastins in a Form Suitable for Mechanical Testing

Electron Microscopical Studies on the Role of Microfibrils in Elastogenesis

Organ-Culture Studies on the Biosynthesis of Inter-cellular Macromolecules of Aorta

Isolation and Characterization of Highly Cross-Linked Peptide of Elastin from Porcine Aorta

Characterization of Lipid Classes associated with Elastin Isolated from Normal and Pathological Human Aorta

A.4. Proteoglycans

A.4.1. Composition - Structure

A.4.2. Biosynthesis - Metabolism

A.4.3. Pathology

Acid Mucopolysaccharides in Normal and Atherosclerotic Tissues: A Comparative Study

Analysis of Urinary Mucopolysaccharides from Mucopolysaccharidose Cases by Gas-Liquid Chromatography

Sulfatase Deficiencies in Mucopolysaccharidoses

The Proteoglycans of Articular Cartilage in Early Experimental Osteoarthrosis

Specificity of Pinocytosis of á-N-Acetylglucosaminidase by Fibroblasts

The Effect of O-ß-Hydroxyaethylrutoside and (+)-Catechine on Sulfate Incorporation by Fibroblasts in Tissue Culture

A.5. Structural Glycoproteins

A.5.1. Glycoproteins from Serum and Tissue

A.5.2. Basement Membranes

A.6. Anabolic and Catabolic Enzymes of Connective Tissue

A.6.1. Collagenase

A.6.2. Other Enzymes

Section B. Genetic Defects and Polymorphism of Human Plasma Proteins

B.1. General

Biological and Medical Aspects of Inherited Protein Polymorphism

B.2. Albumin

Regulation of Plasma Protein Synthesis in Cultured Embryonic Chick-liver Cells

Post-Synthetic Isomerization of Rabbit Serum Albumin In Vivo

Plasma Albumin Polymorphism in Fowl. A System for the Study of Albumin Biosynthesis and Its Control

Analbuminaemia

Annoalbumin B and its Subtypes

The Differential Binding of Bromophenol Blue

Simultaneous Turnover Studies of the Two Albumin Components Alternatively Labeled with 125I and 131I in Human Bisalbuminaemia

B.3. Alpha1-Antitrypsin

The Pi System: Polymorphism of Alpha-1-Antitrypsin

Pi Typing Techniques

Antitryptic Activity of Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Pi Bands in Starch Gel

α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency: Pi Genotype ZO, SO and MO

Structural Differences between Pi-Types of α1-Antitrypsin

Chemical Properties of Alpha-1-Antitrypsin

The Pi System: Its Study by Means of Thin-layer-gel Electro Focusing in Polyacrylamide Gel

Alpha-1-Antitrypsin (Pi) Phenotypes in Neonatal Liver Disease

B.4. Complement

Genetic Complement Defects in Man

The Role of Complement in Immune Hemolysis In Vitro and In Vivo

Hidden C3-Variants and Diverse Phenotypes of Unconverted and Converted C3

The Metabolism of Radiolabelled C3 (125I-C3) of Autoimmune Disorders

Critical Factors for the Immunochemical Quantitation of the Third Complement Component C3

A New Type of Very Slow C3

The Frequency of the Polymorphism of C3 in the Swiss Population and Some Remarks on the Identification of Rare Phenotypes

Sources of Error in C3-typing by High Voltage Agarose Gel Electrophoresis

C2 Deficiency in Man

Polymorphism of Human C6

C7 Deficiency in Man

A Modified Technique in Typing Pt Proteins

B.5. Haptoglobin

Structural Characterization and Genetic Variation of Haptoglobin

Comparison of the Primary Structure of the ß-Chain of Haptoglobin with Serine Proteases

Structural Aspects of Haemoglobin/Haptoglobin Interaction

Formation of Haptoglobin-Hemoglobin Complex in Inactivated Sera

Close Linkage between LCAT (Lecithin-Cholesterol Acyl Transferase) Locus and Alpha-Haptoglobin Locus on Chromosome No. 16

B.6. Lipoproteins

Genetic Variations in Serum Lipoproteins

Computer Model of Lipoprotein Metabolism in Hyperlipoproteinemia

Recent Progress in the Investigation of the Ag-System of Betalipoproteins

B.7. Other Proteins

The Relation of Artefactual and Real Polymorphism of Human Ceruloplasmin to Its Polypeptide Chain

Various Types of Congenital Fibrinogen Defects

Urinary Fibrin Split Products in Experimental and Human Glomerulonephritis

Association of Typhoid Fever and Response to Vaccination with Polymorphic Systems in Man

On the Occurrence of a Genetically Determined "Third" Beta-Globulin

Section C. Isotachophoresis

Analytical Isotachophoresis — Principles of Separation and Detection

Free Displacement Electrophoresis (Isotachophoresis)

Potential Use of Isotachophoresis in Space

Preparative Isotachophoresis of Membrane Proteins in Solubilizing and Dissociating Media

Preparative Isotachophoresis: combined with Biospecific Interaction and Neuraminidase Treatment in Purification of Serum Cholinesterase

Separation of Human Hemoglobin Components by Analytical Isotachophoresis

Isotachophoresis of Human Apo-HDL Polypeptides

The Application of Steady-State Stacking to Macromolecular Fractionation by Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

Purification Control of Synthetic Peptides by Means of Analytical Isotachophoresis

Conductometric Detection During Isotachophoresis

Isotachophoretic Studies of Adenosine Phosphates and Divalent Cations of Perfused Mouse Liver Cells

Isotachophoresis: A New Technique for Determination of Tissue Metabolite Concentrations

Analytical Isotachophoresis in Capillary Tubes: Preliminary Study of Phenylketonuric Sera

Detection of Traces of Proteins by Isotachophoresis

Index