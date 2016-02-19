Protides of the Biological Fluids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Twenty-Second Colloquium, Brugge, 1974
Description
Proteins and Related Subjects, Volume 22: Protides of Biological Fluids covers the proteins of the intercellular matrix, along with the genetic defects and polymorphism of the human plasma proteins and isotachophoresis. The text first deals with the connective tissue proteins, along with the anabolic and catabolic enzymes of connective tissues. Next, the selection details the isolation and purification of various proteins, their metabolism, and function. The text also talks about the genetic defects and polymorphism of human plasma proteins, which includes the abnormalities of specific proteins. The last section covers the utilization of isotachophoresis as an analytical tool for the detection and characterization of amino acids, low-weight metabolites, and proteins. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of biological science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
The Third Arne Tiselius Memorial Lecture
Relation between Structure and Biologic Function of the Protease Inhibitors in the Extracellular Fluids
Section A. Proteins of the Intercellular Matrix
A.1. Phylogenesis of the Intercellular Matrix Cellular Differentiation and the Morphogenesis of the Inter-cellular Matrix
The Role of Extracellular Macromolecules upon Cell Differentiation
Ultra-structural Study of the Fibroblastic Activities of Multi-potent Cells in the Mollusc: Helix aspersa M.
Isolation and Culture Techniques of Fetal Calf Chondrocytes
Control of Ameloblast Cytodifferentiation
Periaxial Extracellular Material and Vertebral Chondrogenesis
Collagen Resorption in Sponges: Involvement of Bacteria and Macrophages
Calcite and Collagen in the Skeleton of the Cnidaria Veretillum cynomorium Pall
A.2. Collagen
A.2.1. Synthesis - Composition - Structure Influence of Some. Purified Plasma Proteins on Collagen Synthesis In Vitro
A.2.2. Pathology
A.3. Elastin
Non-polar Peptides from Elastin
The Ultrastructural Organization of Elastin
Isolation of Chemically Pure Elastins in a Form Suitable for Mechanical Testing
Electron Microscopical Studies on the Role of Microfibrils in Elastogenesis
Organ-Culture Studies on the Biosynthesis of Inter-cellular Macromolecules of Aorta
Isolation and Characterization of Highly Cross-Linked Peptide of Elastin from Porcine Aorta
Characterization of Lipid Classes associated with Elastin Isolated from Normal and Pathological Human Aorta
A.4. Proteoglycans
A.4.1. Composition - Structure
A.4.2. Biosynthesis - Metabolism
A.4.3. Pathology
Acid Mucopolysaccharides in Normal and Atherosclerotic Tissues: A Comparative Study
Analysis of Urinary Mucopolysaccharides from Mucopolysaccharidose Cases by Gas-Liquid Chromatography
Sulfatase Deficiencies in Mucopolysaccharidoses
The Proteoglycans of Articular Cartilage in Early Experimental Osteoarthrosis
Specificity of Pinocytosis of á-N-Acetylglucosaminidase by Fibroblasts
The Effect of O-ß-Hydroxyaethylrutoside and (+)-Catechine on Sulfate Incorporation by Fibroblasts in Tissue Culture
A.5. Structural Glycoproteins
A.5.1. Glycoproteins from Serum and Tissue
A.5.2. Basement Membranes
A.6. Anabolic and Catabolic Enzymes of Connective Tissue
A.6.1. Collagenase
A.6.2. Other Enzymes
Section B. Genetic Defects and Polymorphism of Human Plasma Proteins
B.1. General
Biological and Medical Aspects of Inherited Protein Polymorphism
B.2. Albumin
Regulation of Plasma Protein Synthesis in Cultured Embryonic Chick-liver Cells
Post-Synthetic Isomerization of Rabbit Serum Albumin In Vivo
Plasma Albumin Polymorphism in Fowl. A System for the Study of Albumin Biosynthesis and Its Control
Analbuminaemia
Annoalbumin B and its Subtypes
The Differential Binding of Bromophenol Blue
Simultaneous Turnover Studies of the Two Albumin Components Alternatively Labeled with 125I and 131I in Human Bisalbuminaemia
B.3. Alpha1-Antitrypsin
The Pi System: Polymorphism of Alpha-1-Antitrypsin
Pi Typing Techniques
Antitryptic Activity of Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Pi Bands in Starch Gel
α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency: Pi Genotype ZO, SO and MO
Structural Differences between Pi-Types of α1-Antitrypsin
Chemical Properties of Alpha-1-Antitrypsin
The Pi System: Its Study by Means of Thin-layer-gel Electro Focusing in Polyacrylamide Gel
Alpha-1-Antitrypsin (Pi) Phenotypes in Neonatal Liver Disease
B.4. Complement
Genetic Complement Defects in Man
The Role of Complement in Immune Hemolysis In Vitro and In Vivo
Hidden C3-Variants and Diverse Phenotypes of Unconverted and Converted C3
The Metabolism of Radiolabelled C3 (125I-C3) of Autoimmune Disorders
Critical Factors for the Immunochemical Quantitation of the Third Complement Component C3
A New Type of Very Slow C3
The Frequency of the Polymorphism of C3 in the Swiss Population and Some Remarks on the Identification of Rare Phenotypes
Sources of Error in C3-typing by High Voltage Agarose Gel Electrophoresis
C2 Deficiency in Man
Polymorphism of Human C6
C7 Deficiency in Man
A Modified Technique in Typing Pt Proteins
B.5. Haptoglobin
Structural Characterization and Genetic Variation of Haptoglobin
Comparison of the Primary Structure of the ß-Chain of Haptoglobin with Serine Proteases
Structural Aspects of Haemoglobin/Haptoglobin Interaction
Formation of Haptoglobin-Hemoglobin Complex in Inactivated Sera
Close Linkage between LCAT (Lecithin-Cholesterol Acyl Transferase) Locus and Alpha-Haptoglobin Locus on Chromosome No. 16
B.6. Lipoproteins
Genetic Variations in Serum Lipoproteins
Computer Model of Lipoprotein Metabolism in Hyperlipoproteinemia
Recent Progress in the Investigation of the Ag-System of Betalipoproteins
B.7. Other Proteins
The Relation of Artefactual and Real Polymorphism of Human Ceruloplasmin to Its Polypeptide Chain
Various Types of Congenital Fibrinogen Defects
Urinary Fibrin Split Products in Experimental and Human Glomerulonephritis
Association of Typhoid Fever and Response to Vaccination with Polymorphic Systems in Man
On the Occurrence of a Genetically Determined "Third" Beta-Globulin
Section C. Isotachophoresis
Analytical Isotachophoresis — Principles of Separation and Detection
Free Displacement Electrophoresis (Isotachophoresis)
Potential Use of Isotachophoresis in Space
Preparative Isotachophoresis of Membrane Proteins in Solubilizing and Dissociating Media
Preparative Isotachophoresis: combined with Biospecific Interaction and Neuraminidase Treatment in Purification of Serum Cholinesterase
Separation of Human Hemoglobin Components by Analytical Isotachophoresis
Isotachophoresis of Human Apo-HDL Polypeptides
The Application of Steady-State Stacking to Macromolecular Fractionation by Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis
Purification Control of Synthetic Peptides by Means of Analytical Isotachophoresis
Conductometric Detection During Isotachophoresis
Isotachophoretic Studies of Adenosine Phosphates and Divalent Cations of Perfused Mouse Liver Cells
Isotachophoresis: A New Technique for Determination of Tissue Metabolite Concentrations
Analytical Isotachophoresis in Capillary Tubes: Preliminary Study of Phenylketonuric Sera
Detection of Traces of Proteins by Isotachophoresis
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187433