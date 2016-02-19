Protides of the Biological Fluids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Eighteenth Colloquium, Bruges, 1970
Description
Protides of the Biological Fluids contains the proceedings of the XVIIIth Colloquium held in Bruges, Belgium in 1970. The papers focus on protides of the biological fluids, with emphasis on three main topics related to protein chemistry: proteins during development and the recurrence of fetal proteins in cancer; protein-protein interactions; and trends and technical refinements in the insolubilization of proteins. This book is comprised of 95 chapters and begins with an assessment of the relationships and functions of the apoprotein and lipid moieties of lipoproteins, followed by a discussion on the characteristics and structure of the alpha-fetoproteins. The protein patterns in the post-natal period, as well as specific patterns encountered during development of the various organs, are then considered. Subsequent chapters explore the recurrence of various fetoproteins in hepatoma and in tumors of the digestive system; protein-protein interactions occurring during association or aggregation of some proteins such as myosin, fibrin, and casein; and preparation of insolubilized enzymes, together with the isolation and purification of antibodies. The final section is devoted to immunological studies and methods such as thin-layer ultracentrifugation. This monograph will be a useful resource for biologists and chemists alike.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Academic Lecture
The Apoprotein and Lipid Moieties of the Lipoproteins
Section A: Proteins during Development
A1. In General
Variations on a Theme in Protein Structure
A2. Foetal Proteins
Some Physicochemical Characteristics of Human α1-Fetoprotein
Purification and Chemical Characterization of Human Alpha-Fetoprotein
Fetoprotein Level Development in the First Days of Life of Some Mammals
HL-A Antigens in Human Foetuses
Fetoproteins in Different Species of Mammals
Development of the Plasma Protein Pattern in the Fetal Guinea Pig as Shown by Gel Electrofocusing/Electrophoresis
Appearance and Disappearance of Organ-Specific Components during Kidney Tubulogenesis in Chick and Quail Embryos
The Effect of Cellular Differentiation on the Mannosyl-Transferase Activity of Chick Embryo Cells
Ontogenesis of Lysozyme in Man and Other Mammals
Ontogenetic Sequence of Serum Esterases in Some Mammals
Isoenzyme Studies in Human Embryonic Tissues and Cell Cultures
Synthesis of Embryonic Hemoglobins in Mouse Embryos
Active Immunization of Tadpoles against Frog Hemoglobin and Developmental Consequences
Changes in the Protein Composition of the Mammalian Lens during Embryonic Development and Aging, with Special Reference to the Proteins of Low Molecular Weight
Protein Linked Carbohydrates in the Developing Corneal Stroma of the Cattle Embryo
A3. Proteins in Cord Blood
Presence of IgG Subclasses and Clq in Human Cord Sera
Biochemical Particularities of Glucose-6-Phosphate-Dehydrogenase (G.6PD) in Umbilical Cord Blood
A4. Post-Natal Protein Patterns
Monoclonal Immunoglobulins in Children
A Pharmacokinetic Study of Intramuscular Injections of IgA and IgM Globulins in Newborn Children and Patients with an ADS (Antibody Deficiency Syndrome)
Alpha1-Antitrypsin and Plasminogen Plasma Levels in Newborns
Postnatal Development of Tissue-Specific Antigens of the Male Reproductive Accessory Glands
Incorporation of the APR Sialoglycoproteins in Granulomatous Tissues
Immunological Studies of Detoxifying Enzymes in Postnatal Development of Rat Liver Microsomes
The Intravascular Mass of 21 Serum Proteins in Normal Mature and Premature Children
A Polynomial Expression for the Serum Concentrations of 21 Serum Proteins from 1 to 93 Years of Age in Normal Females and Males
A5. Proteins during Development of the Brain
Rat Brain Proteins and Glycoproteins during Development
Early Malnutrition and Rat Brain Proteins
Catabolism of Proteins in Developing Rat Brain
Developmental Changes in Rat Brain
Section B: Recurrence of Fetal Proteins in Cancer
Introductory Remarks on Fetal Proteins and Their Reappearance in Tumors
B1. Primary Hepatoma
α-Fetoprotein Production by Normal Liver and Liver Tumors
Transitory Liver Antigens and Primary Hepatoma
Use of the α-Feto Protein Test for the Diagnosis of Primary Liver Cancer
Incidences of Three Different Fetal Proteins in Sera of Patients with Primary Hepatoma
Resurgence of Two Fetal Type Aldolases in Hepatoma
Assessment of Fetal and Cord Blood, Amniotic Fluid and Hepatoma Patients' Blood for 3 Fetal Antigens
Occurrence of α1-Fetoprotein in Some Infants Suffering from Hepatopathy
Serum Alpha-Foetoprotein (αf) in Patients with Hepatoma from Djakarta
Systematic α-Foetoprotein Research in 2500 Sera—Results
Alpha-Foetoprotein, Alpha2-Globulin and a Beta-Globulin in Various Rat Tumors
B2. Tumors of the Digestive System
Immunochemical and Enzymatic Study of Human Digestive Tumors Maintained in Organ Culture
Carcinoembryonic Antigen in Human Digestive Tumors
Abdominal Lymphoma and α-Chain Disease: Report of Three Cases
Demonstration of a Cancer Related Antigen in the Human Adult Colonic Mucosa
The Occurrence of Certain Carcino-Embryonic Antigens in Man
The Third Fraction of Complement in Healthy and Cancer Bearing Humans
B3. Diseases of the Blood
Basic Proteins of Lymphocytic Cells Derived from Human Leukemia and Other Lymphoproliferative Disorders
A Comparative Study of Serum Immunoglobulins in the Principal Lymphoproliferative Disorders
Section C: Protein-Protein Interactions
C1. Association-Dissociation and Polymerization
The Conformation of DNA
Dimerization of Skeletal Myosin in High Salt: Analysis of Reversible Association in a Highly Nonideal Protein System
Influence of Hydrostatic Pressure on the Reversible Polymerization of Fibrin Monomers
Galactothermin—Reversibly Heat-Precipitable Protein of Human Milk
The Recombination of Heavy (H)- and Light (L-)Polypeptide Chains of Equine Antilymphocytic Globulin
The Association of αsl-Casein at pH 2.5
The Phenomenon of Nonspecific Antibody Adhesion onto Antigen-Antibody Complex (Matuhasi-Ogata Phenomenon)
Evidence and Preliminary Study of a Complex Formed between Trypsin and Rabbit α2 Macroglobulin
Dissociation Studies on a Naturally Occurring 22S Rheumatoid Factor
Isolation of a 6S Fragment by Proteolytic Digestion of Aggregated Human IgG
C2. Haptoglobin System
Theoretical and Practical Aspects of the Differences Between the Iodometrical and Immunological Estimation of Serum Haptoglobin
Isolation of the Molecular Variants of Haptoglobin from Rat Serum
Haptoglobin Porto Alegre
Evidence of a Plasmatic Factor Inhibiting the Haptoglobin-Hemoglobulin Binding at the Onset of an Inflammatory Reaction
Section D: Techniques
D1. Insolubilized Proteins
Chemical Fixation of Proteins to Water-Insoluble Carriers
Detection of Proteins with Chemically Modified Bacteriophages
Biospecific Adsorbents Based on Enzyme-Inhibitor Interaction
Preparation of High Capacity Immunosorbents with EMA
Immunological Studies Using Insoluble Protein Polymers
Elaboration of Transport Regulation Models Using Reticulated Enzyme-Bearing Membranes
Protein-Bacteriophage Conjugation, Bromacetyl Cellulose and Polyacrylamide Gel in the Study of Antibodies in Young and Adult Monkeys
Purification of Functional Immunoglobulins of the Rat by Preparative Methods and Immunoabsorbents
Sepharose-Bound Chymotrypsin in Column Experiments
D2. New Methods
Thin Layer Ultracentrifugation
Adsorption-Elution and Gel Exclusion Chromatography on Chromium Tanned Gelatin
Polarography of Proteins and the Changes of Denaturabihty of Human Albumin in Health and Disease
An Improved Method of Insulin Determination in Blood by the Application of Cellulose Adsorption Technique
Polyacrylamide Electrophoresis: A Preparative Technique and its Application in Complement Chemistry
A New Method of Primary Specific Coloring for Histological Sections: Addition of Competitively Binding Colloids to a Dye Solution
Filtration of Macroglobulins from Human Serum Through Porous Glass
Lipoprotein Variants in Disc Electrophoresis—The El(C) System
D3. Electrofocusing
Analytical and Preparative Isoelectric Focusing of Proteins in Sephadex and Bio-Gel Layers
Isoelectric Fractionation of Horseradish Peroxidase
The Amino Acid Composition of Proteins Isolated by Isoelectric Focusing
The Contribution of Bound Fatty Acids to the Heterogeneity of BSA
Multiple Forms of Acid Phosphatase from Human Prostate Gland
Isoelectric Focusing of α1 Acute Phase Globulins of Rat Plasma
D4. Immunological Methods
New Methods for Determination of Insulin-Binding Proteins by Immunoelectrophoresis
Determination of the Absolute Antibody Concentration in Precipitating Antisera Using Enzymatic Digestion of Immunoprecipitates
Subclasses in Chromatographically Isolated IgG Preparations
Comparison of Quantitative Immunoelectrophoretic Patterns of Serum and Other Biological Fluids
Characterization of Nucleotidyltransferases by Immunochemical Techniques
Immunochemical Studies of Nucleoside Tri- and Diphosphatases and of 5'-Nucleotidase Activity in Rat Liver Plasma Membranes
D5. Lipoproteins
Lipid and Esterase Reactions of the Duck Serum HDL Lipoproteins, the Apoprotein and Their Immunoprecipitates
Cholestasis Abnormal Serum Lipoproteins
Heat Induced Changes in Human Plasma Lipoproteins
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146324