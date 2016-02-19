Protides of the Biological Fluids

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Academic Lecture

The Apoprotein and Lipid Moieties of the Lipoproteins

Section A: Proteins during Development

A1. In General

Variations on a Theme in Protein Structure

A2. Foetal Proteins

Some Physicochemical Characteristics of Human α1-Fetoprotein

Purification and Chemical Characterization of Human Alpha-Fetoprotein

Fetoprotein Level Development in the First Days of Life of Some Mammals

HL-A Antigens in Human Foetuses

Fetoproteins in Different Species of Mammals

Development of the Plasma Protein Pattern in the Fetal Guinea Pig as Shown by Gel Electrofocusing/Electrophoresis

Appearance and Disappearance of Organ-Specific Components during Kidney Tubulogenesis in Chick and Quail Embryos

The Effect of Cellular Differentiation on the Mannosyl-Transferase Activity of Chick Embryo Cells

Ontogenesis of Lysozyme in Man and Other Mammals

Ontogenetic Sequence of Serum Esterases in Some Mammals

Isoenzyme Studies in Human Embryonic Tissues and Cell Cultures

Synthesis of Embryonic Hemoglobins in Mouse Embryos

Active Immunization of Tadpoles against Frog Hemoglobin and Developmental Consequences

Changes in the Protein Composition of the Mammalian Lens during Embryonic Development and Aging, with Special Reference to the Proteins of Low Molecular Weight

Protein Linked Carbohydrates in the Developing Corneal Stroma of the Cattle Embryo

A3. Proteins in Cord Blood

Presence of IgG Subclasses and Clq in Human Cord Sera

Biochemical Particularities of Glucose-6-Phosphate-Dehydrogenase (G.6PD) in Umbilical Cord Blood

A4. Post-Natal Protein Patterns

Monoclonal Immunoglobulins in Children

A Pharmacokinetic Study of Intramuscular Injections of IgA and IgM Globulins in Newborn Children and Patients with an ADS (Antibody Deficiency Syndrome)

Alpha1-Antitrypsin and Plasminogen Plasma Levels in Newborns

Postnatal Development of Tissue-Specific Antigens of the Male Reproductive Accessory Glands

Incorporation of the APR Sialoglycoproteins in Granulomatous Tissues

Immunological Studies of Detoxifying Enzymes in Postnatal Development of Rat Liver Microsomes

The Intravascular Mass of 21 Serum Proteins in Normal Mature and Premature Children

A Polynomial Expression for the Serum Concentrations of 21 Serum Proteins from 1 to 93 Years of Age in Normal Females and Males

A5. Proteins during Development of the Brain

Rat Brain Proteins and Glycoproteins during Development

Early Malnutrition and Rat Brain Proteins

Catabolism of Proteins in Developing Rat Brain

Developmental Changes in Rat Brain

Section B: Recurrence of Fetal Proteins in Cancer

Introductory Remarks on Fetal Proteins and Their Reappearance in Tumors

B1. Primary Hepatoma

α-Fetoprotein Production by Normal Liver and Liver Tumors

Transitory Liver Antigens and Primary Hepatoma

Use of the α-Feto Protein Test for the Diagnosis of Primary Liver Cancer

Incidences of Three Different Fetal Proteins in Sera of Patients with Primary Hepatoma

Resurgence of Two Fetal Type Aldolases in Hepatoma

Assessment of Fetal and Cord Blood, Amniotic Fluid and Hepatoma Patients' Blood for 3 Fetal Antigens

Occurrence of α1-Fetoprotein in Some Infants Suffering from Hepatopathy

Serum Alpha-Foetoprotein (αf) in Patients with Hepatoma from Djakarta

Systematic α-Foetoprotein Research in 2500 Sera—Results

Alpha-Foetoprotein, Alpha2-Globulin and a Beta-Globulin in Various Rat Tumors

B2. Tumors of the Digestive System

Immunochemical and Enzymatic Study of Human Digestive Tumors Maintained in Organ Culture

Carcinoembryonic Antigen in Human Digestive Tumors

Abdominal Lymphoma and α-Chain Disease: Report of Three Cases

Demonstration of a Cancer Related Antigen in the Human Adult Colonic Mucosa

The Occurrence of Certain Carcino-Embryonic Antigens in Man

The Third Fraction of Complement in Healthy and Cancer Bearing Humans

B3. Diseases of the Blood

Basic Proteins of Lymphocytic Cells Derived from Human Leukemia and Other Lymphoproliferative Disorders

A Comparative Study of Serum Immunoglobulins in the Principal Lymphoproliferative Disorders

Section C: Protein-Protein Interactions

C1. Association-Dissociation and Polymerization

The Conformation of DNA

Dimerization of Skeletal Myosin in High Salt: Analysis of Reversible Association in a Highly Nonideal Protein System

Influence of Hydrostatic Pressure on the Reversible Polymerization of Fibrin Monomers

Galactothermin—Reversibly Heat-Precipitable Protein of Human Milk

The Recombination of Heavy (H)- and Light (L-)Polypeptide Chains of Equine Antilymphocytic Globulin

The Association of αsl-Casein at pH 2.5

The Phenomenon of Nonspecific Antibody Adhesion onto Antigen-Antibody Complex (Matuhasi-Ogata Phenomenon)

Evidence and Preliminary Study of a Complex Formed between Trypsin and Rabbit α2 Macroglobulin

Dissociation Studies on a Naturally Occurring 22S Rheumatoid Factor

Isolation of a 6S Fragment by Proteolytic Digestion of Aggregated Human IgG

C2. Haptoglobin System

Theoretical and Practical Aspects of the Differences Between the Iodometrical and Immunological Estimation of Serum Haptoglobin

Isolation of the Molecular Variants of Haptoglobin from Rat Serum

Haptoglobin Porto Alegre

Evidence of a Plasmatic Factor Inhibiting the Haptoglobin-Hemoglobulin Binding at the Onset of an Inflammatory Reaction

Section D: Techniques

D1. Insolubilized Proteins

Chemical Fixation of Proteins to Water-Insoluble Carriers

Detection of Proteins with Chemically Modified Bacteriophages

Biospecific Adsorbents Based on Enzyme-Inhibitor Interaction

Preparation of High Capacity Immunosorbents with EMA

Immunological Studies Using Insoluble Protein Polymers

Elaboration of Transport Regulation Models Using Reticulated Enzyme-Bearing Membranes

Protein-Bacteriophage Conjugation, Bromacetyl Cellulose and Polyacrylamide Gel in the Study of Antibodies in Young and Adult Monkeys

Purification of Functional Immunoglobulins of the Rat by Preparative Methods and Immunoabsorbents

Sepharose-Bound Chymotrypsin in Column Experiments

D2. New Methods

Thin Layer Ultracentrifugation

Adsorption-Elution and Gel Exclusion Chromatography on Chromium Tanned Gelatin

Polarography of Proteins and the Changes of Denaturabihty of Human Albumin in Health and Disease

An Improved Method of Insulin Determination in Blood by the Application of Cellulose Adsorption Technique

Polyacrylamide Electrophoresis: A Preparative Technique and its Application in Complement Chemistry

A New Method of Primary Specific Coloring for Histological Sections: Addition of Competitively Binding Colloids to a Dye Solution

Filtration of Macroglobulins from Human Serum Through Porous Glass

Lipoprotein Variants in Disc Electrophoresis—The El(C) System

D3. Electrofocusing

Analytical and Preparative Isoelectric Focusing of Proteins in Sephadex and Bio-Gel Layers

Isoelectric Fractionation of Horseradish Peroxidase

The Amino Acid Composition of Proteins Isolated by Isoelectric Focusing

The Contribution of Bound Fatty Acids to the Heterogeneity of BSA

Multiple Forms of Acid Phosphatase from Human Prostate Gland

Isoelectric Focusing of α1 Acute Phase Globulins of Rat Plasma

D4. Immunological Methods

New Methods for Determination of Insulin-Binding Proteins by Immunoelectrophoresis

Determination of the Absolute Antibody Concentration in Precipitating Antisera Using Enzymatic Digestion of Immunoprecipitates

Subclasses in Chromatographically Isolated IgG Preparations

Comparison of Quantitative Immunoelectrophoretic Patterns of Serum and Other Biological Fluids

Characterization of Nucleotidyltransferases by Immunochemical Techniques

Immunochemical Studies of Nucleoside Tri- and Diphosphatases and of 5'-Nucleotidase Activity in Rat Liver Plasma Membranes

D5. Lipoproteins

Lipid and Esterase Reactions of the Duck Serum HDL Lipoproteins, the Apoprotein and Their Immunoprecipitates

Cholestasis Abnormal Serum Lipoproteins

Heat Induced Changes in Human Plasma Lipoproteins

Author Index

Subject Index