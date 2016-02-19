Protides of the Biological Fluids

Table of Contents



Academic Lecture

Molecular Variation in Proteins

Section A: Genetics of the Antibody Response

Introduction to the Symposium

A1. Evolutionary Aspects

Evolution of the Immune Response

Gene Duplication as an Evolutionary Force

The Variability of Human Immunoglobulins

The Genetic Control of Antibody Variability

Specific Blocking of in vitro Antibody Response by Affinity Labeling Reagents

The Inverse Wobble Theory

Some Facts about the Evolution of Immunoglobulins

A2. Genetics of Differentiation

Thymus Deficiency in Mice

Thymus and Possible Pathogenic Mechanisms of Immunologie Deficiency in Man

The Genetics of IgA Deficiency

Genetic Studies on Isolated Deficiency of γA Globulin

The Deficiency of Certain Sub-Groups of Human γG as Demonstrated by the Study of Allotypes

A3. Genetics of Productive Processes

—Allotypy

—Idiotypy

—Immunological Responsiveness to Haptens

A4. Genetics of Regulatory Mechanisms

Allotypy as a Probe

The Expression of Immunoglobulin AUotypic Specificities by Rabbit Lymphocytes

The Quantitative Expression, Genetics and Chemistry of Allotypes, Types and Subtypes of Rabbit Light Polypeptide Chains

Antigenic Modulation

Subclass and Allotype Differences in Human yG Immunoglobulins Reflected by the Amino Acid Sequence of Fc Glycopeptides

The Genes of the Gm System, Are they Structural Genes?

Section B: Molecular Variation

B1. Haemoglobin

Multiple α and ß Chain Structural Genes as a Basis for Hemoglobin Heterogeneity of the Adult Goat

Investigations of Molecular Variation in Human Fetal Hemoglobin in the Infant and in Certain Hematological Conditions in the Adult

Molecular Changes in Haemoglobins during Development and Their Functional Significance

Duplication of the Haemoglobin α-chain Locus in Macaca irus

On the Heterogeneity of Equine Myoglobin

Partial Structure of Beef Myoglobin

Unstable Haemoglobin with a Modified Affinity for Oxygen in a French Patient

B2. Fibrinogen

Molecular Variation of Human Fibrinogen

Fibrinogen "Zurich". Separation of a Pathological from a Normal Fibrin Fraction

Electrophoresis and Chromatography of Native and of Sulphitolysed Fibrinogen

B3. Complement

Genetic Polymorphism of Human C3

C6-Deficiency in Rabbits

Guinea Pig C'la-Inactivator: Purification and Characterization

Characterization of the Purified Fourth Component of Guinea Pig Complement

A Tool for the Detection of C'6 Deficiencies

B4. Lipoproteins

Location of Antigenic Specificity in Human Serum Lipoproteins

The Explanation of the Variability in Streptolysin O Binding Capacity of Human β-Lipoprotein

New Aspects of Human Low Density Lipoprotein Polymorphism

Immunological and Biochemical Characterization of the LDL Proteins

B5. Other Proteins

Molecular Variations in Erythrocyte Catalase

Molecular Variation in an Intra- and Extracellular R-type Vitamin B12-Binding Protein

Heterogeneity of the Haptoglobin 1-1 Molecule by Electrophoresis of Human Serum in Starch Gels at pH 4-9

Isolation of a Lysine-Rich, Serine-Rich Histone from Calf Thymus

Section C: Electrofocusing

C1. Instrumental

Trends in Instrumental and Methodical Development of Isoelectric Focusing

General Aspects of Isoelectric Focusing of Proteins

Some Physical and Chemical Properties of the Ampholine Chemicals

Preparative Isoelectric Focusing in a Sea-Serpent Shaped Apparatus

Zone Convection Electrofocusing: A New Technique for Fractionation of Ampholytes in Free Solution

Direct Optical Scanning of Isoelectric Fractionations

A New Elution System for Isoelectric Focusing in Sucrose Gradients

Protein Fractionation by Gel Electrofocusing: Importance of the Sample Application Procedure

Some Applications of Gel Electrofocusing to the Separation and Characterization of Proteins

Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis after Isoelectric Focusing of Proteins

Immunoglobulin Heterogeneity Studied by Isoelectric Focusing in Polyacrylamide Gel

C2. Application

Isoelectric Focusing and Immunological Characterization of Human Serum Albumin

The Heterogeneity of Human Serum Albumin

The Separation of Pooled Human IgG into Fractions by Isoelectric Focusing, and Their Electrophoretic and Immunological Properties

The Application of Electrofocusing to the Fractionation of Proteins

Studies on Haemolysins from Staphylococcus aureus by the Method of Isoelectric Focusing

Separation and Characterization of Glucagon-Like Immunoactive Components from Gut Extracts by Electrofocusing

Isoelectric Focusing of Lens Proteins

Purification of Myeloma Proteins by Iso-electric Focusing

The Isolation of the Fibrin Stabilizing Factor (FSF) from Human Plasma by Electrofocusing Techniques

Isoelectric Focusing of the Steroid Binding β-globulin of Human Serum

The Use of the Technique of Isoelectric Focusing in the Study of Certain Proteases

Two Slow Bence-Jones K Monomers Separated by Isoelectric Focusing

Section D: Techniques

Evaluation of Molecular Radius by Exclusion Gel Electrophoresis, Demonstrated on Haptoglobins

Preparation of Freeze-dried, Monomeric and Immunochemically Pure IgG by a Rapid and Reproducible Chromatographie Technique

Gel Filtration of Heat Denatured Human Serum

Effect of Different Agaroses and pH upon Agarose-gel Electrophoresis of Lipoproteins

Molecular Parameters of Charged and Uncharged Macromolecules from Quantitative Thin-layer Electrophoresis in Sephadex Gels

Changes in the β1c-β1A-Globulin During the Coagulation Process Demonstrated by Means of a Quantitative Immunoelectrophoresis Method

Quantitative Estimation of Electrophoretically Heterogeneous Proteins by Electrophoresis in Antibody-containing Agarose Gel

