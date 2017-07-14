"Dr.T.R.K.Chetty is one such field geologist who has succeeded in opening new avenues and thereby provided a unique opportunity to understand the cross section of the well exposed and thoroughly studied part of the Earth`s crust and the varied processes of continental collision. ...he has succeeded to a significant extent." --The Journal of Indian Geophysical Union

"However, what makes this book particularly enjoyable is its language. The book is an excellent read, and is written in an extremely lucid manner.

For a first hand reference on mobile belts in the Indian shield, I would be hard-pressed to think of an alternative to the “Proterozoic Orogens of India – a critical window to Gondwana” at the present time." --JOUR.GEOL.SOC.INDIA, VOL.91, FEB. 2018