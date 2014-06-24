Proteomics in Biomedicine and Pharmacology, Volume 95
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals and Human Growth and Maturation: A Focus on Early Critical Windows of Exposure
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Challenges in Evidencing Endocrine Disruption
3 Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals and Fetal Growth
4 EDCs and Sexual Differentiation
5 EDCs and Puberty
6 EDCs and Brain Development
7 EDC and Energy Balance
8 Epigenetic Perspective on the Developmental Effects of EDCs
9 Conclusion
References
Chapter Two. Agricultural Pesticides and Precocious Puberty
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Puberty
3 Precocious Puberty
4 The Effects of EDs on Puberty
5 Organochlorine Pesticides and Puberty
6 DDT and DDE
7 Methoxychlor
8 Endosulfans
9 Vinclozolin
10 Acetochlor
11 Conclusion
References
Chapter Three. Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals: Elucidating Our Understanding of Their Role in Sex and Gender-Relevant End Points
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Endocrine Disruption May Underlie Negative Effects of Contaminants
3 Adverse Health Consequences of Lifelong EDC Exposure
4 Signficance of Investigating EDC Effects on Neurodevelopmental Processes
5 Hormones’ Effects to Organize Neural Systems and Behavioral Processes
6 Developmental EDC Exposure Alters Reproductive Development and Behavior
7 Exposure to EDCs in Adulthood Also Effects Reproductive Parameters
8 EDCs in Adulthood Influence Sexually Dimorphic Brain Morphology
9 Do EDCs Influence Sex Differences in Nonreproductive Behaviors?
10 Effects of EDCs on Sexually Dimorphic, Nonreproductive Behaviors
11 Potential Mechanisms by which EDCs May Produce Their Effects
12 Several Factors May Bear upon Estrogenicity of Compounds
13 Effects of EDCs on Uterotropic Activity
14 Importance of Examining EDC Effects on Whole-Animal Estrogenic Measures
15 Effects of EDCs on E2 Metabolism
16 Androgenic/Antiandrogenic Effects of EDCs
17 Effects of EDCs via Traditional Intracellular Steroid Receptors
18 Other Substrates to Consider for Actions of EDCs
19 Preliminary Studies
20 Organized Reproductive Parameters: Immature Rats
21 Organized and Activated Reproductive Parameters: Peripubertal and Maturation Measures
22 Organized and Activated Reproductive Parameters: Effects in Adults
23 Strategy: EDC Effects on Reproductive Parameters: A Biomarker of Effects
24 Organized and/or Activated Nonreproductive Sexually Dimorphic Behaviors
25 Suggested Experiments Moving Forward
26 Approach: The Importance of Integration of Reproductive and Nonreproductive Measures
27 Approach: Examining Effects of EDC Exposure Throughout Development
28 Suggestions for Future Work Examining Mechanisms of EDCs Effects
29 Logistical Factors for Experimental Control and Power
30 Summary
31 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Four. Ovarian Toxicity from Reactive Oxygen Species
Abstract
1 Ovarian Follicular Development and Its Hormonal Regulation
2 Reactive Oxygen Species and Oxidative Stress
3 Hormonal Regulation of and Effects of Depleting or Enhancing Ovarian Antioxidants
4 Oxidative Stress Occurs in the Ovarian Follicles When the Normal Hormonal Support for Follicular Survival is Removed
5 Effects of Exogenous H2O2 on Ovarian Follicles and Granulosa Cells
6 Involvement of ROS in Ovarian Toxicity Caused by Chemical Toxicants
7 Involvement of ROS in Ovarian Toxicity Caused by Ionizing Radiation
8 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. Low-Dose Effects of Hormones and Endocrine Disruptors
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 What is Meant by “Low Dose?”
3 Hormones Act at Low Doses
4 The “Rules” of Hormones are Obeyed by EDCs: Implications for Low-Dose Chemical Exposures
5 NTP Panel's Findings on Low-Dose Effects: 2000–2002
6 The NTP Panel's Assessment: Low-Dose Effects of Specific Chemicals
7 Updates to the NTP Panel Report on Low-Dose Effects
8 BPA and the Prostate: A Low-Dose Case Study
9 Additional Low-Dose Findings: Evidence from Laboratory Animals and Human Populations
10 Traditional Toxicology Studies are Not Designed to Detect Low-Dose Effects
11 Low-Dose Effects: Biological Changes are Not Necessarily Adverse
12 Real World EDC Exposures: Mixture Effects
13 Nonmonotonic Dose Responses
14 Conclusions
References
Chapter Six. Contamination from Endocrine Disrupters of the General Population at Low and High Concentrations
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 How to Implement the Indicator? An Example
3 Results of the Implementation of the Indicator
4 Discussion
References
Chapter Seven. Reproductive Toxicities of Methoxychlor Based on Estrogenic Properties of the Compound and Its Estrogenic Metabolite, Hydroxyphenyltrichloroethane
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Estrogenicity of Methoxychlor and Its Active Metabolite, HPTE
3 Reproductive and Developmental Toxicities of Methoxychlor
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Eight. Epigenetic Effects of Methoxychlor and Vinclozolin on Male Gametes
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Epigenetics
3 Imprinting
4 Environmental Changes Affect Imprinting
5 Imprinting Defects and Male Infertility
6 Endocrine Disruptors and Male Infertility
7 Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter Nine. Nuclear Receptor Profiling of Bisphenol-A and Its Halogenated Analogues
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Estrogen Receptors
3 Estrogen-Related Receptor γ
4 Androgen Receptor
5 Peroxysome Proliferator-Activated Receptor γ
6 Thyroid Receptors
7 Pregnane X Receptor
8 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Ten. Long-Lasting Effects of Neonatal Bisphenol A Exposure on the Implantation Process
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Uterine Implantation of the Embryo
3 Endocrine Disruptors and the Developmental Programming Hypothesis
4 Endocrine Disruption and Female Fertility
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eleven. The Obesogen Tributyltin
Abstract
1 The Obesogen Hypothesis
2 Organotins Environmental Exposure
3 Mechanisms of Cellular Organotin Toxicity
4 Nuclear Hormone Receptors as Organotin Targets
5 TBT and Disrupted Adipose Biology
6 Epigenetic Perturbations in Adipogenesis and Metabolic Set Points
7 Conclusion and Perspective
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Twelve. Human Testicular Insulin-Like Factor 3 and Endocrine Disrupters
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 INSL3: Expression and Regulation
3 Functions of INSL3
4 INSL3 and Endocrine Disrupters
5 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter Thirteen. Environmental Pollutants and Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenases
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 3β-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase/Isomerase
3 11β-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase
4 17β-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase
5 20α-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase
6 Summary and Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Fourteen. Cadmium Effects on the Thyroid Gland
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Cadmium
3 Structural and Functional Organization of the Thyroid Gland
4 Cadmium and the Thyroid Gland
5 Molecular Mechanism of Cadmium Influence
6 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter Fifteen. A Recombinant PPRE-Driven Luciferase Bioassay for Identification of Potential PPAR Agonists
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Materials
3 Methods
4 Notes
Acknowledgment
References
Index
Description
Volume 95 of Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology focuses on advances in proteomic techniques and their application in biomedicine and pharmacology. This volume describes in detail the applications of these techniques in studying a number of diseases and specific protein modifications and profiles, including phosphoproteomics, glycoproteomics, and more.
Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is the essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins. Each thematically organized volume is guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Key Features
- Describes advances in application of powerful techniques in translational research (biomedicine and pharmacology)
- Chapters are written by authorities in their field
- Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists, and students
- The information provided in the volume is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures, and tables
Readership
The intended audiences for this volume are researchers and specialists in biomedicine and pharmacology interested in using cutting edge proteomics strategies for discovery of suitable therapeutic targets and design of biologically active molecules. This volume would be also of a great use to students working on projects from the abovementioned areas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128004531
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005958
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK