Proteomics and Systems Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323853194

Proteomics and Systems Biology, Volume 127

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Rossen Donev Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323853194
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Table of Contents

Contributors in this volume include:
Sanjoy K. Bhattacharya
Anton Buzdin
Pedro M. Costa
Marko Djordjevic
Amit Kumar Yadav
Priyanka Narad
Pratyoosh Shukla
Daniel Remondini
C. George Priya Doss

Description

In last few decades, advances in genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, glycomics, venomics, etc. have produced vast large-scale datasets that need to be analysed with a single main objective of understanding biological systems as a whole. Such understanding would allow to predict and characterise the dynamic properties of biological systems. This volume of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology outlines current proteomic methodologies and discuss the challenges in future applications of systems biology in a number of biomedical/bioscience subjects.

Key Features

  • This volume integrates experimental and computational methods for understanding biological systems as a whole
  • It contains timely chapters written by well-renowned authorities in their field
  • The information provided in the volume is well supported by a number of high-quality illustrations, figures and tables, and targets a wide audience of specialists, researchers and students.

Readership

Specialists in proteomics, computational modelling and experimental biologists working on prediction and characterisation of the dynamic properties of biological systems. Published herein articles would be of scholarly interest also to students in the abovementioned fields

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323853194

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rossen Donev

Rossen Donev

Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on development of immunotherapeutics for non-systemic applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swansea University, UK

Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova

Dr. Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova works at the Department of Applied Sciences, University of Northumbria, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI, USA

