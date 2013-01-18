Proteomic Profiling and Analytical Chemistry helps scientists without a strong background in analytical chemistry to understand basic analytical principles and apply them to proteomics profiling. In most proteomic profiling experiments, liquid chromatography is used; this method is also used widely in analytical chemistry. This book bridges the gap between overly specialized courses and books in mass spectrometry, proteomics and analytical chemistry. It also helps researchers with an analytical chemistry background to break into the proteomics field.

Proteomic Profiling and Analytical Chemistry focuses on practical applications for proteomic research helping readers to design better experiments and to more easily interpret, analyze and validate the resulting data. Experimental aspects such as sample preparation, protein extraction and precipitation, gel electrophoresis, microarrays, dynamics of fluorescent dyes, and more are all covered in detail.