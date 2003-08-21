Proteome Characterization and Proteomics, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Proteomics in the Postgenomic Age The Tools of Proteomics Proteomic Analysis by Two-Dimensional Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis High Perfoemance Seperations and Mass Spectrometric Methods for High Throughput Proteomics Using Accurate Mass Tags Current Strategie for Quantitative Proteomics Proteome Analysis of Posttranslational Modifications Mapping Prtein Modifications with LC-MS and the SALSA Algorithm Emerging Role of Mass Spectrometry in Structural and Functional Proteomics The Role of Seperation Science in Proteomics Research Proteomics of Membrane Proteins Proteomics in Drug Discovery From Clone to Crystal: Maximizing the Amount of Protein Samples for Structure Determination Proteomics and Bioinformatics
Description
The content of this volume is designed to reach a wide audience, including those involved with relevant technologies such as electrophoresis and mass spectrometry, to those interested in how proteomics can benefit research. A wide range of techniques are discussed, each specifically designed to address different needs in proteomic analysis. The concluding chapter discusses the important issue related to handling large amounts of data accumulated in proteomic studies.
Key Features
- Discusses proteomics in the postgenomic age
- Includes various strategies for quantitative proteomics
- Covers the role of MS in structural functional proteomics and proteomics in drug discovery and bioinformatics
Readership
Biochemists, molecular, cell and developmental biologists, geneticists, biophysicists, and biomedical researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 413
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 21st August 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569154
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120342655
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "Proteome Characterization and Proteomics delivers and excellent balance of state-of-the-art technologies, chemistries, and instrumentation designed to measure proteomes...Overall, this is a well-written volume on the current state of proteome technologies. The editors convey an understanding of the latest developments in mass spectrometry, protein fractionation and applications." -Environmental Health Perspective, August 2004 "The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." —NATURE "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." —JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Timothy Veenstra Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute at Frederick, Frederick, Maryland
Richard Smith Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Washington