Proteolytic Enzymes in Coagulation, Fibrinolysis, and Complement Activation, Part A: Mammalian Blood Coagulation Factors and Inhibitors, Volume 222
1st Edition
Table of Contents
K.G. Mann and L. Lorand, Introduction: Blood Coagulation.
L. Patthy, Modular Design of Proteases of Coagulation, Fibrinolysis, and Complement Activation: Implications for Protein Engineering and Structure-Function Studies.
L. Lorand, J.-M. Jeong, J.T. Radek, and J. Wilson, Human Plasma Factor XIII: Subunit Interactions and Activation of Zymogen.
A. Ichinose and H. Kaetsu, Molecular Approach to Structure-Function Relationships of Human Coagulation FactorXIII.
R.A. Pixley and R.W. Colman, Factor XII: Hageman Factor.
P.N. Walsh, F.A. Baglia, and B.A. Jameson, Factor XI: Structure-Function Relationship Utilizing Monoclonal Antibodies, Protein Modification, Computational Chemistry, and Rational Synthetic Peptide Design.
S.P. Bajaj and J.J. Birktoft, Human Factor IX and Factor IXa.
P. Lollar, P.J. Fay, and D.N. Fass, Factor VIII and Factor VIIIa.
A.R. Thompson and S.-H. Chen, Characterization of Factor IX Defects in Hemophilia BPatients.
L.W. Hoyer, Characterization of Dysfunctional Factor VIII Molecules.
J.H. Lawson, S. Krishnaswamy, S. Butenas, and K.G. Mann, Proteolytic Activity of Extrinsic Pathway.
T.J. Girard and G.J. Broze, Jr., Tissue Factor Pathway Inhibitor.
W. Ruf, D.J. Miles, A. Rehemtulla, and T.S. Edgington, Mutational Analysis of Receptor and Cofactor Function of Tissue Factor.
M. Kalafatis, S. Krishnaswamy, M.D. Rand, and K.G. Mann, Factor V.
D.D. Pittman and R.J. Kaufman, Site-Directed Mutagenesis and Expression of Coagulation Factors VIII and V in Mammalian Cells.
S. Krishnaswamy, M.E. Nesheim, E.L.G. Pryzdial, and K.G. Mann, Assembly of Prothrombinase Complex.
P.B. Tracy, R.A. Robinson, L.A. Worfolf, and D.H. Allen, Procoagulant Activities Expressed by Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells.
M.F. Doyle and P.E. Haley, Meizothrombin: Active Intermediate Formed during Prothrombinase-Catalyzed Activation of Prothrombin.
R.A. Henriksen, Identification and Characterization of Mutant Thrombins: Structure-Function Relationships.
S. Okamoto and A. Hijikata-Okunomiya, Synthetic Selective Inhibitors of Thrombin.
A.S. Ng, S.D. Lewis, and J.A. Shafer, Quantifying Thrombin-Catalyzed Release of Fibrinopeptide from Fibrinogen Using High-Performance Liquid Chromatography.
C.T. Esmon, N.L. Esmon, B.F. Le Bonniec, and A.E. Johnson, Protein C Activation.
K. Suzuki, Protein C Inhibitor.
R.J. Jenny, T.L. Messier, L.A. Ouellette, and W.R. Church, Immunochemical Techniques for Studying Coagulation Proteins.
C. Valcarce, E. Persson, J. Astermark, A.-K. Khlin, and J. Stenflo, Isolation of Intact Modules from Noncatalytic Parts of Vitamin K-Dependent Coagulation Factors IX and X and Protein C.
K.J. Kotkow, D.A. Roth, T.J. Porter, B.C. Furie, and B. Furie, Role of Propeptide in Vitamin K-Dependent g-Carboxylation.
K.L. Berkner, Expression of Recombinant Vitamin K-Dependent Proteins in Mammalian Cells: Factors IX and VII.
P.E. Bock, Thioester Peptide Chloromethyl Ketones: Reagents for Active Site-Selective Labeling of Serine Proteinases.
E.B. Williams and K.G. Mann, Peptide Chloromethyl Ketones as Labeling Reagents.
R.P. Tracy, R. Jenny, E.B. Williams, and K.G. Mann, Active Site-Specific Assays for Enzymes of Coagulation and Fibrinolytic Pathways.
S.T. Olson, I. Bjirk, and J.D. Shore, Kinetic Characterization of Heparin-Catalyzed and Uncatalyzed Inhibition of Blood Coagulation Proteinases by Antithrombin. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard, Methods in Enzymology, is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. The series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular and cell biologists, immunologists, pharmacologists, microbiologists, hematologists, and physiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 613
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
- Published:
24th August 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883359
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821234
Reviews
