The analysis of the protein content of the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) is a central tool in the diagnosis of a number of diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis and Encephalitis. Proteins of the Cerebrospinal Fluid is a complete revision of the first edition published 16 years ago and reflects the advances in the field in that period. Containing the most comprehensive reference list available today with over 1300 references cross-indexed according to topics, it also includes many classical works that cannot be easily found through the public literature database (like PubMed). This book covers new areas of research such as the use of the analysis of protein content in the CSF to guide the prognosis of patients with severe head injury and/or stroke (currently being tested using technology which can be applied at the bedside to yield results within 15 minutes).

With many new or completely revised illustrations, this book serves as not only a reference on the topic, but also a lab manual for bench work with recipes, and a clinical reference on individual diseases.