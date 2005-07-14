Proteins of the Cerebrospinal Fluid
1st Edition
Analysis & Interpretation in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Neurological Disease
Description
The analysis of the protein content of the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) is a central tool in the diagnosis of a number of diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis and Encephalitis. Proteins of the Cerebrospinal Fluid is a complete revision of the first edition published 16 years ago and reflects the advances in the field in that period. Containing the most comprehensive reference list available today with over 1300 references cross-indexed according to topics, it also includes many classical works that cannot be easily found through the public literature database (like PubMed). This book covers new areas of research such as the use of the analysis of protein content in the CSF to guide the prognosis of patients with severe head injury and/or stroke (currently being tested using technology which can be applied at the bedside to yield results within 15 minutes).
With many new or completely revised illustrations, this book serves as not only a reference on the topic, but also a lab manual for bench work with recipes, and a clinical reference on individual diseases.
Key Features
- Introduces the Eastern blotting, the technique considered the "gold standard" by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the demonstration of IgG by immunofixation following isoelectric focusing
- Provides numerous tables for ease-of-use
- Extensively cross-referenced with over 1300 references
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry and neurochemical pathology studying the cerebrospinal fluid at the molecular level.
Table of Contents
Brief Historical Review of CSF Proteins; Functional Glossary; The Roster of CSF Proteins; Differences between Proteins in CSF and Serum; Different Blood-CSF Barriers; Qualitative versus Quantitative Analysis; Methodologies and their Limitations; Fitting the Data to Curves; Normal Blood-CSF Barrier Values
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 14th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080460093
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123693693
About the Author
Edward Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurochemistry, Institute of Neurology Honorary Consultant Chemical Pathologist, National Hospital for Neurology & Neurosurgery, London, U.K. Professor of Neurochemistry