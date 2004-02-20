Proteins in Eukaryotic Transcription, Volume 67
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Ron Conaway Joan Conaway
Table of Contents
Structure and function of RNA Polymerase II; the mediator complex; structure and function of the TFIID complex; the tetratricopeptide repeats of Tfc4; mechanism of RNA polymerase I transcription;
Description
Protein Transcription is a key element of cellular and organ regulation. Proteins in Eukaryotic Transcription covers structure and function of all major elements associated with transcription.
Key Features
- Mechanism of RNA polymerase I Transcription
- Structure and function of RNA Polymerase II
- Structure and function of the TFIID complex
- Functional properties of Chromatin Remodeling Enzymes
- Posttranslational modification
Readership
Structural biologists, biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ron Conaway Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Stowers Institute for Medical Research, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A.
Joan Conaway Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, U.S.A.
