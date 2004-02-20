Proteins in Eukaryotic Transcription - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342679, 9780080522418

Proteins in Eukaryotic Transcription, Volume 67

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ron Conaway Joan Conaway
eBook ISBN: 9780080522418
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342679
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th February 2004
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Structure and function of RNA Polymerase II; the mediator complex; structure and function of the TFIID complex; the tetratricopeptide repeats of Tfc4; mechanism of RNA polymerase I transcription;

Description

Protein Transcription is a key element of cellular and organ regulation. Proteins in Eukaryotic Transcription covers structure and function of all major elements associated with transcription.

Key Features

  • Mechanism of RNA polymerase I Transcription
  • Structure and function of RNA Polymerase II
  • Structure and function of the TFIID complex
  • Functional properties of Chromatin Remodeling Enzymes
  • Posttranslational modification

Readership

Structural biologists, biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ron Conaway Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stowers Institute for Medical Research, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A.

Joan Conaway Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, U.S.A.

