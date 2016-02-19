Proteins as Human Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408320009, 9781483100166

Proteins as Human Food

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Sixteenth Easter School in Agricultural Science, University of Nottingham, 1969

Editors: R. A. Lawrie
eBook ISBN: 9781483100166
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st September 1969
Page Count: 544
Description

Proteins as Human Food is a collection of studies that discuss the importance of inclusion of protein in human diet; the problems that cause and may arise from its insufficiency; and its solutions.

The book is divided into seven parts. Part I covers topics related to the world supply and demand of protein such as problems related to the surplus and deficiency of protein production; nutrition policy with regard to protein; and methods on how to meet the world's protein needs. Part II tackles the preservation of protein and processing, as well as the altering effects of toxic agents and microorganisms on protein. Parts III, IV, and V respectively deals with the different animal, plant, and other unconventional sources of protein; their properties; and quality control. Part VI talks about the organoleptic qualities of protein foods and protein problems in large-scale catering, and Part VII covers regulatory mechanism in mammalian protein metabolism; effects of disproportionate amounts of amino acids; and the evaluation of protein.

The text is recommended for nutritionists and chemists who would like to know more about the advancements in the studies of protein, its relevance to diet, and the solution to problems related to it.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

Introduction

I. General Aspects of Supply and Demand

World Protein Supplies and Needs

Economics of Protein Production

Nutrition Policy with Regard to Protein

Complementary Ways of Meeting the World's Protein Needs

II. General Aspects of Protein Preservation and Processing

Toxic Agents and Protein Availability

Microbial Spoilage of Proteinaceous Foods

Characteristics of Preservation Processes as applied to Proteinaceous Foods

Alterations to Proteins during Processing and the Formation of Structures

III. Proteins from Animal Sources

Quantitative and Qualitative Control of Proteins in Meat Animals

Properties of Meat Proteins

Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors Affecting the Quality of Fish

Properties of Fish Proteins

Milk and Milk Products

Eggs and Poultry

IV. Proteins from Plant Sources

Control of Plant Proteins: The Influence of Genetics and Ecology of Plant Foods

Enrichment of Plant Protein

Structural and Nutritional Properties of Cereal Proteins

Baking: the Significance of Modern Processing Methods

V. Unconventional Protein Sources

Hydrocarbon-Grown Yeasts in Nutrition

Algal Proteins and the Human Diet

Soya Protein Isolates for Food

VI. Presentation

The Organoleptic Qualities of Protein Foods (with Special

Reference to Cooking Procedures)

Protein Problems of Large Scale Catering

VII. Assimilation

Regulatory Mechanisms in Mammalian Protein Metabolism

Effects of Disproportionate Amounts of Amino Acids

Procedures of Protein Evaluation

Abnormalities of Protein Metabolism

Concluding remarks

List of Registrants

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

R. A. Lawrie

Ralston A. Lawrie was one of the world’s leading authorities on meat science. Formerly Emeritus Professor of Food Science in the University of Nottingham, he was also the founding editor of the journal Meat Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nottingham, UK

Ratings and Reviews

