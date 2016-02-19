Proteins as Human Food
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixteenth Easter School in Agricultural Science, University of Nottingham, 1969
Description
Proteins as Human Food is a collection of studies that discuss the importance of inclusion of protein in human diet; the problems that cause and may arise from its insufficiency; and its solutions.
The book is divided into seven parts. Part I covers topics related to the world supply and demand of protein such as problems related to the surplus and deficiency of protein production; nutrition policy with regard to protein; and methods on how to meet the world's protein needs. Part II tackles the preservation of protein and processing, as well as the altering effects of toxic agents and microorganisms on protein. Parts III, IV, and V respectively deals with the different animal, plant, and other unconventional sources of protein; their properties; and quality control. Part VI talks about the organoleptic qualities of protein foods and protein problems in large-scale catering, and Part VII covers regulatory mechanism in mammalian protein metabolism; effects of disproportionate amounts of amino acids; and the evaluation of protein.
The text is recommended for nutritionists and chemists who would like to know more about the advancements in the studies of protein, its relevance to diet, and the solution to problems related to it.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Introduction
I. General Aspects of Supply and Demand
World Protein Supplies and Needs
Economics of Protein Production
Nutrition Policy with Regard to Protein
Complementary Ways of Meeting the World's Protein Needs
II. General Aspects of Protein Preservation and Processing
Toxic Agents and Protein Availability
Microbial Spoilage of Proteinaceous Foods
Characteristics of Preservation Processes as applied to Proteinaceous Foods
Alterations to Proteins during Processing and the Formation of Structures
III. Proteins from Animal Sources
Quantitative and Qualitative Control of Proteins in Meat Animals
Properties of Meat Proteins
Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors Affecting the Quality of Fish
Properties of Fish Proteins
Milk and Milk Products
Eggs and Poultry
IV. Proteins from Plant Sources
Control of Plant Proteins: The Influence of Genetics and Ecology of Plant Foods
Enrichment of Plant Protein
Structural and Nutritional Properties of Cereal Proteins
Baking: the Significance of Modern Processing Methods
V. Unconventional Protein Sources
Hydrocarbon-Grown Yeasts in Nutrition
Algal Proteins and the Human Diet
Soya Protein Isolates for Food
VI. Presentation
The Organoleptic Qualities of Protein Foods (with Special
Reference to Cooking Procedures)
Protein Problems of Large Scale Catering
VII. Assimilation
Regulatory Mechanisms in Mammalian Protein Metabolism
Effects of Disproportionate Amounts of Amino Acids
Procedures of Protein Evaluation
Abnormalities of Protein Metabolism
Concluding remarks
List of Registrants
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
- Published:
- 1st September 1969
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100166
About the Editor
R. A. Lawrie
Ralston A. Lawrie was one of the world’s leading authorities on meat science. Formerly Emeritus Professor of Food Science in the University of Nottingham, he was also the founding editor of the journal Meat Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nottingham, UK