Proteins as Human Food is a collection of studies that discuss the importance of inclusion of protein in human diet; the problems that cause and may arise from its insufficiency; and its solutions.

The book is divided into seven parts. Part I covers topics related to the world supply and demand of protein such as problems related to the surplus and deficiency of protein production; nutrition policy with regard to protein; and methods on how to meet the world's protein needs. Part II tackles the preservation of protein and processing, as well as the altering effects of toxic agents and microorganisms on protein. Parts III, IV, and V respectively deals with the different animal, plant, and other unconventional sources of protein; their properties; and quality control. Part VI talks about the organoleptic qualities of protein foods and protein problems in large-scale catering, and Part VII covers regulatory mechanism in mammalian protein metabolism; effects of disproportionate amounts of amino acids; and the evaluation of protein.

The text is recommended for nutritionists and chemists who would like to know more about the advancements in the studies of protein, its relevance to diet, and the solution to problems related to it.