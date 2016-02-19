The Biochemistry of Plants: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 6: Proteins and Nucleic Acids provides information pertinent to the nucleic acids and the regulation of the expression of this information. This book presents the processes by which the nucleic acids are finally expressed as proteins.

Organized into 14 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the overall structure of eukaryotic genomes, with emphasis on higher-plant DNA. This text then examines the enzymes involved in the cleavage and degradation of DNA. Other chapters provide a critical assessment of eukaryotic nucleic acid polymerases. This book discusses as well some examples from plant mitochondrial systems. The final chapter deals with two special areas of plant biology where the expression of the nucleic acids is seen in striking relief, the formation of plant tumors, and the growth and expression of plant viruses.

This book is a valuable resource for plant biochemists, molecular biologists, senior graduate students, and research workers.