Proteins and Nucleic Acids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126754063, 9781483220369

Proteins and Nucleic Acids

1st Edition

The Biochemistry of Plants

Editors: Abraham Marcus
eBook ISBN: 9781483220369
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1981
Page Count: 672
The Biochemistry of Plants: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 6: Proteins and Nucleic Acids provides information pertinent to the nucleic acids and the regulation of the expression of this information. This book presents the processes by which the nucleic acids are finally expressed as proteins.

Organized into 14 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the overall structure of eukaryotic genomes, with emphasis on higher-plant DNA. This text then examines the enzymes involved in the cleavage and degradation of DNA. Other chapters provide a critical assessment of eukaryotic nucleic acid polymerases. This book discusses as well some examples from plant mitochondrial systems. The final chapter deals with two special areas of plant biology where the expression of the nucleic acids is seen in striking relief, the formation of plant tumors, and the growth and expression of plant viruses.

This book is a valuable resource for plant biochemists, molecular biologists, senior graduate students, and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

Preface to Volume 6

1 The Nuclear Genome: Structure and Function

I. DNA Sequence Organization

II. Chromatin Structure and Function

References

2 Enzymatic Cleavage of DNA: Biological Role and Application to Sequence Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Nucleases

III. Application of Nuclease Technology in DNA Sequencing

IV. Examples of the Use of Nuclease Technology for Genome Analysis

V. Potential Future Application of Nuclease Technology to Higher Plants

VI. Possible Biological Roles of DNases in Plant Cells

References

3 RNA: Structure and Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Basic Information

III. Transfer RNA

IV. Ribosomal RNA

V. Messenger RNA

VI. Extraction and Purification of Plant RNA

VII. Sequencing of RNA

References

4 Biosynthesis of Nucleotides

I. Introduction and Scope

II. Biosynthesis of Pyrimidine Nucleotides and Its Control

III. Biosynthesis of Purine Nucleotides and Its Possible Control

IV. Biosynthesis of Deoxyribonucleotides

V. Formation of Non-Nucleic Acid Regulatory Nucleotides

References

5 DNA and RNA Polymerases

I. DNA-Dependent DNA Polymerases

II. DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerases

III. Other Nucleic Acid Polymerases

References

6 Nucleic Acids of Chloroplasts and Mitochondria

I. Introduction

II. The Organelle Genome

III. Organelle DNA

IV. Organelle RNA

References

7 Proteins of the Chloroplast

I. Introduction

II. Forms of Chloroplast Proteins

III. Synthesis of Chloroplast Proteins

IV. Regulation of Protein Synthesis

V. Transport and Posttranslational Modification

References

8 Plant Proteinases

I. Introduction

II. Endopeptidases

III. Exopeptidases

IV. Functional Considerations

References

9 Proteinase Inhibitors

I. Introduction

II. General Properties of Proteinase Inhibitors from Plants

III. Serine Proteinase Inhibitors

IV. Sulfhydryl Proteinase Inhibitors

V. Acid Proteinase Inhibitors

VI. Metallocarboxypeptidase Inhibitors

VII. Evolutionary Considerations

VIII. Roles of Proteinase Inhibitors in Plants

References

10 Lectins in Higher Plants

I. Introduction

II. Detection and Assay

III. Isolation and Purification

IV. Carbohydrate Specificity

V. Physicochemical Properties

VI. Biological Activities

VII. Cytotoxicity of Lectins

VIII. Nutritional Significance

IX. Applications

X. Distribution of Lectins in Plants

XI. Role in Nature

Appendix

References

11 Seed Storage Proteins: Characterization and Biosynthesis

I. Storage Proteins of Cereal Seeds

II. Storage Proteins of Legume Seeds

III. Summary

References

12 Protein Biosynthesis: Mechanisms and Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of Protein Biosynthesis

III. Regulation of Protein Biosynthesis

References

13 Tumor Formation in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Crown Gall Tumors

III. Genetic Engineering of Plants

IV. Genetic Tumors

V. Viral Tumors

VI. Epigenetic Changes in Plant Tissues

VII. Conclusions and Future Prospects

References

14 Biochemistry of Plant Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Properties of Specific (+)RNA Plant Viruses

III. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

Contents of Other Volumes

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220369

Abraham Marcus

