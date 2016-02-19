Proteins and Nucleic Acids
1st Edition
The Biochemistry of Plants
The Biochemistry of Plants: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 6: Proteins and Nucleic Acids provides information pertinent to the nucleic acids and the regulation of the expression of this information. This book presents the processes by which the nucleic acids are finally expressed as proteins.
Organized into 14 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the overall structure of eukaryotic genomes, with emphasis on higher-plant DNA. This text then examines the enzymes involved in the cleavage and degradation of DNA. Other chapters provide a critical assessment of eukaryotic nucleic acid polymerases. This book discusses as well some examples from plant mitochondrial systems. The final chapter deals with two special areas of plant biology where the expression of the nucleic acids is seen in striking relief, the formation of plant tumors, and the growth and expression of plant viruses.
This book is a valuable resource for plant biochemists, molecular biologists, senior graduate students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Volume 6
1 The Nuclear Genome: Structure and Function
I. DNA Sequence Organization
II. Chromatin Structure and Function
References
2 Enzymatic Cleavage of DNA: Biological Role and Application to Sequence Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Nucleases
III. Application of Nuclease Technology in DNA Sequencing
IV. Examples of the Use of Nuclease Technology for Genome Analysis
V. Potential Future Application of Nuclease Technology to Higher Plants
VI. Possible Biological Roles of DNases in Plant Cells
References
3 RNA: Structure and Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Basic Information
III. Transfer RNA
IV. Ribosomal RNA
V. Messenger RNA
VI. Extraction and Purification of Plant RNA
VII. Sequencing of RNA
References
4 Biosynthesis of Nucleotides
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Biosynthesis of Pyrimidine Nucleotides and Its Control
III. Biosynthesis of Purine Nucleotides and Its Possible Control
IV. Biosynthesis of Deoxyribonucleotides
V. Formation of Non-Nucleic Acid Regulatory Nucleotides
References
5 DNA and RNA Polymerases
I. DNA-Dependent DNA Polymerases
II. DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerases
III. Other Nucleic Acid Polymerases
References
6 Nucleic Acids of Chloroplasts and Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. The Organelle Genome
III. Organelle DNA
IV. Organelle RNA
References
7 Proteins of the Chloroplast
I. Introduction
II. Forms of Chloroplast Proteins
III. Synthesis of Chloroplast Proteins
IV. Regulation of Protein Synthesis
V. Transport and Posttranslational Modification
References
8 Plant Proteinases
I. Introduction
II. Endopeptidases
III. Exopeptidases
IV. Functional Considerations
References
9 Proteinase Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Proteinase Inhibitors from Plants
III. Serine Proteinase Inhibitors
IV. Sulfhydryl Proteinase Inhibitors
V. Acid Proteinase Inhibitors
VI. Metallocarboxypeptidase Inhibitors
VII. Evolutionary Considerations
VIII. Roles of Proteinase Inhibitors in Plants
References
10 Lectins in Higher Plants
I. Introduction
II. Detection and Assay
III. Isolation and Purification
IV. Carbohydrate Specificity
V. Physicochemical Properties
VI. Biological Activities
VII. Cytotoxicity of Lectins
VIII. Nutritional Significance
IX. Applications
X. Distribution of Lectins in Plants
XI. Role in Nature
Appendix
References
11 Seed Storage Proteins: Characterization and Biosynthesis
I. Storage Proteins of Cereal Seeds
II. Storage Proteins of Legume Seeds
III. Summary
References
12 Protein Biosynthesis: Mechanisms and Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Protein Biosynthesis
III. Regulation of Protein Biosynthesis
References
13 Tumor Formation in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Crown Gall Tumors
III. Genetic Engineering of Plants
IV. Genetic Tumors
V. Viral Tumors
VI. Epigenetic Changes in Plant Tissues
VII. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
14 Biochemistry of Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Specific (+)RNA Plant Viruses
III. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
