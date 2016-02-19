Proteins and Nucleic Acids
1st Edition
Description
Submicroscopic Cytochemistry, Volume I: Proteins and Nucleic Acids presents laboratory findings and theoretical aspects involved or derived from submicroscopic cytochemistry study of proteins and nucleic acids. It is a two-volume book, encompassing 14 chapters covering three major topics: the pattern of distribution of nucleic acids at the molecular level in various cells and states of activity and in relation to protein synthesis; the molecular and macromolecular organization of cellular membranes; and the origin and distribution of the major macromolecular aggregates of connective tissue. After a brief introduction to the aspects of submicroscopic cytochemistry, the book discusses morphology, with emphasis on the distribution of cell components and their organization in cells at the macromolecular level. It then presents developed methods to preserve and selectively identify proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, acid mucopolysaccharides, and molecular aggregates very nearly in the position they occupied in the living state. Chapters 8 to 12 describe DNA molecular patterns during cell differentiation and cell maturation, and the alteration of these patterns in certain mouse cells. A discussion on DNA molecular patterns during metaplasia of stratified squamous mouse epithelium and of spinal ganglion cells during regeneration is provided. The concluding chapters examine DNA organization during mitotic cycle in Drosophila eggs and the persistence of chromosome individuality during interphase. This book is a valuable source of information for cytochemists, cell biologists, cell researchers, and protein nucleic acid enthusiasts who wish to expand their knowledge on comprehensive cytochemistry laboratory study.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Submicroscopic Cytochemistry
Fixation
Staining
Other Preparatory Steps
Consideration of Artifacts of Freeze-Drying and Freeze-Substitution
Identification of Submicroscopic Structure in Cytochemical Electron Micrographs
Summary
References
2. Distribution of Protein in Hepatic and Exocrine Pancreatic Cells of the Mouse
Methods
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
3. Methods for the Fixation and Staining of DNA and RNAs Applied to Exocrine Pancreatic and Hepatic Cells of the Mouse
Method
Observations
Discussion
Summary
Appendix
References
4. Cytochemical Study of Nucleic Acids in Salivary Gland Chromosomes of Drosophila Larvae
Materials and Methods
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
5. Distribution of Protein in Nuclei of Salivary Glands of Drosophila Larvae
Methods
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
6. DNA Pattern s of Cells of Imaginal Disks of Drosophila Larvae
Method
Discussion
Summary
References
7. Submicroscopic Distribution of Nucleic Acids in the Barr Body of Chondrocytes in the Proximal Tibial Epiphysis of Female Rats
Material and Methods
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
8. Preliminary Study of the Specificity of the DNA Molecular Patterns of Differentiated Cells of the Young Adult Mouse
Method and Materials
General Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
9. Changing DNA Molecular Patterns during Cell Maturation in Method and Material
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
10. Alteration of DNA Molecular Pattern s with Activation of Certain Cells in the Mouse
Methods
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
11. DNA Molecular Pattern during Metaplasia of Stratified Squamous Epithelium of Mouse Vagina to Mucin-Producing Cells
Materials and Method
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
12. Changes in Nuclear DNA Molecular Pattern of Spinal Ganglion Cells during Regeneration of Spinal Nerves of the Cat
Method
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
13. Organization of DNA during the Mitotic Cycle in Eggs of Drosophila melanogaster
Methods
Observations
Discussion
Summary
References
14. Persistence of Individuality of Chromosomes during Interphase, and the Role of the Nuclear Membrane
Transformation of Interphase Chromatin to Prophase Chromosomes, and of Telophase Chromosomes to Interphase Chromatin, in Living Cells
Distribution of DNA in Chromatin in Unstimulated Somatic Cells
Distribution of DNA during the Change of Interphase Chromatin to Prophase
Chromosomes and of Telophase Chromosome to Interphase Chromatin
Changes in Distribution of DNA in Chromatin of Activated Cells
Changes in Distribution of DNA in Somatic Cell Nuclei during Differentiation and Maturation
Persistence of Specific Orientation of Chromosomes during Metaphase
Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
