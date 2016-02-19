Proteinases and their Inhibitors: Structure, Function, and Applied Aspects documents the proceedings of an international symposium organized by the Department of Biochemistry, Jozef Stefan Institute, E. Kardelj University, Ljubljana, and the Department of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry, Rudjer Boskovic Institute, Zagreb, held in Portoroz, Yugoslavia, September 29-October 3, 1980. The volume contains 34 papers that are organized into four parts. Part I on biological functions includes studies such as muscle protein breakdown in human catabolic state and age-dependent changes in intracellular protein turnover. The papers in Part II, which deals with properties and structure of enzymes, cover topics such as structures and biological functions of cathepsin B and L; and human erythrocytes peptidases. Part III is devoted to industrial applications, such as exogenous proteinases in dairy technology and the application of immobilized proteinases. Part IV on proteinase inhibitors includes papers on thiol inhibitors of proteases and and intracellular neutral proteinases and inhibitors. The papers in this volume provide new data, concepts, and visions which will not only prove useful, but will also stimulate further investigations of proteinases and their inhibitors.

Biological Functions

Muscle Protein Breakdown in Human Catabolic States

Lysosomal Proteinases in Cultured Muscle Cells

Age-Dependent Changes in Intracellular Protein Turnover

On the Metabolism of Opiate Peptides by Brain Proteolytic Enzymes

Malignancy and Tumor Proteinases: Effects of Proteinase Inhibitors

Proteolysis and Catabolite Inactivation in Yeast

Converting Enzyme of Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphatase from Rat Liver

Synthesis of Plasminogen Activator by Cycling Cells

Properties and Structure of Enzymes

Structures and Biological Functions of Cathepsin B and L

Cathepsin L

Human Cathepsins B and H: Assay, Active-Site Titration and Selective Inhibition

The Bovine Cysteine Proteinases, Cathepsin B, H and S

Structural and Denaturation Studies of Cathepsin D and the Existence of its Possible Precursor

Chicken Pepsin: Structure and Homology with Other Acid Proteinases

Non-Covalent Intermediates in Catalysis by Proteolytic Enzymes

A Different Form of the Ca2+-Dependent Proteinase Activated by Micromolar Levels of Ca2+

Characterization of Two Alkaline Proteinases from Rat Skeletal Muscle

Human Erythrocytes Peptidases

Serine Proteinases of Microorganisms

Streptomyces rimosus Alkaline and Trypsin-like Serine Proteinases

Purification, Properties and Application of Thermitase, a Microbial Serine Protease

Comparative Specificity of Microbial Acid Proteinases

Proteases in Culture Filtrates of Asperqillus niqer and Claviceps purpurea

Industrial Application

The Variety of Serine Proteases and Their Industrial Significance

Exogenous Proteinases in Dairy Technology

Pepsin-like Proteinases and Their Precursors Rennet Substitutes for Cheese Making

Enzyme Actions in the Conditioning of Meat

Preparation and Application of Immobilized Proteinases

Proteinase Inhibitors

Thiol Inhibitors of Proteases - the Reversible Disulphide Exchange in the Regulation of Trypsin-like Enzymes

Multiple Forms of Rabbit Alpha-1-Antitrypsin and Differential Inactivation of Some Serine Proteinases

Intracellular Neutral Proteinases and Inhibitors

Inhibition of Trypsin and Chymotrypsin by Inhibitors from Vipera ammodytes Venom

Proteolytic and Anti-Proteolytic Activities in Chondrosarcoma

The Kallikrein-Kinin Systems (late submission)

Species Index

Subject Index

