Proteinases and Their Inhibitors
1st Edition
Structure, Function and Applied Aspects
Description
Proteinases and their Inhibitors: Structure, Function, and Applied Aspects documents the proceedings of an international symposium organized by the Department of Biochemistry, Jozef Stefan Institute, E. Kardelj University, Ljubljana, and the Department of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry, Rudjer Boskovic Institute, Zagreb, held in Portoroz, Yugoslavia, September 29-October 3, 1980.
The volume contains 34 papers that are organized into four parts. Part I on biological functions includes studies such as muscle protein breakdown in human catabolic state and age-dependent changes in intracellular protein turnover. The papers in Part II, which deals with properties and structure of enzymes, cover topics such as structures and biological functions of cathepsin B and L; and human erythrocytes peptidases. Part III is devoted to industrial applications, such as exogenous proteinases in dairy technology and the application of immobilized proteinases. Part IV on proteinase inhibitors includes papers on thiol inhibitors of proteases and and intracellular neutral proteinases and inhibitors.
The papers in this volume provide new data, concepts, and visions which will not only prove useful, but will also stimulate further investigations of proteinases and their inhibitors.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Biological Functions
Muscle Protein Breakdown in Human Catabolic States
Lysosomal Proteinases in Cultured Muscle Cells
Age-Dependent Changes in Intracellular Protein Turnover
On the Metabolism of Opiate Peptides by Brain Proteolytic Enzymes
Malignancy and Tumor Proteinases: Effects of Proteinase Inhibitors
Proteolysis and Catabolite Inactivation in Yeast
Converting Enzyme of Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphatase from Rat Liver
Synthesis of Plasminogen Activator by Cycling Cells
Properties and Structure of Enzymes
Structures and Biological Functions of Cathepsin B and L
Cathepsin L
Human Cathepsins B and H: Assay, Active-Site Titration and Selective Inhibition
The Bovine Cysteine Proteinases, Cathepsin B, H and S
Structural and Denaturation Studies of Cathepsin D and the Existence of its Possible Precursor
Chicken Pepsin: Structure and Homology with Other Acid Proteinases
Non-Covalent Intermediates in Catalysis by Proteolytic Enzymes
A Different Form of the Ca2+-Dependent Proteinase Activated by Micromolar Levels of Ca2+
Characterization of Two Alkaline Proteinases from Rat Skeletal Muscle
Human Erythrocytes Peptidases
Serine Proteinases of Microorganisms
Streptomyces rimosus Alkaline and Trypsin-like Serine Proteinases
Purification, Properties and Application of Thermitase, a Microbial Serine Protease
Comparative Specificity of Microbial Acid Proteinases
Proteases in Culture Filtrates of Asperqillus niqer and Claviceps purpurea
Industrial Application
The Variety of Serine Proteases and Their Industrial Significance
Exogenous Proteinases in Dairy Technology
Pepsin-like Proteinases and Their Precursors Rennet Substitutes for Cheese Making
Enzyme Actions in the Conditioning of Meat
Preparation and Application of Immobilized Proteinases
Proteinase Inhibitors
Thiol Inhibitors of Proteases - the Reversible Disulphide Exchange in the Regulation of Trypsin-like Enzymes
Multiple Forms of Rabbit Alpha-1-Antitrypsin and Differential Inactivation of Some Serine Proteinases
Intracellular Neutral Proteinases and Inhibitors
Inhibition of Trypsin and Chymotrypsin by Inhibitors from Vipera ammodytes Venom
Proteolytic and Anti-Proteolytic Activities in Chondrosarcoma
The Kallikrein-Kinin Systems (late submission)
Species Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 403
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153117