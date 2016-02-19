Protein Transfer and Organelle Biogenesis
1st Edition
Protein Transfer and Organelle Biogenesis is a seven-section volume focusing on the property of proteins to carry signals for secretion, mitochondrial assembly, and lysosomal localizations. It describes how these signals function and determines other factors necessary in building and maintaining the functions of a cell.
Organized into seven sections encompassing 19 chapters, the book deals with the general aspects of protein translocation, modification, and sorting. It discusses the transport into the endoplasmic reticulum, the role of carbohydrates in glycoprotein trafficking, and the mechanism of endo- and exocytosis. It further discusses the localization of proteins to the mitochondrion and nucleus and with bacterial protein transport. The final section emphasizes the contribution secretion research that the biotechnology industry has made to the production of proteins. Biologists, cell biologists, researchers, teachers, and students who are interested in the mechanism of protein transfer and organelle biogenesis will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Translocation
1. Transport of Proteins into and across the Endoplasmic Reticulum Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Targeting
IV. Mechanism of Translocation
V. Membrane Assembly of Integral Transmembrane Proteins
VI. Overview
References
Part II. Modification, Maturation, and Transport
2. Role of Carbohydrate in Glycoprotein Traffic and Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for Intracellular Transport Signals
III. Oligosaccharide Biosynthesis
IV. Role of Carbohydrate in Protein Solubility, Structure, and Stability
V. Evidence for Carbohydrate Transport Signals Using Site-Directed Mutagenesis
VI. Mutations That Alter Glycosylation and Glycoprotein Traffic
VII. Tunicamycin and Glycoprotein Traffic
VIII. Inhibitors of Oligosaccharide Processing and Glycoprotein Traffic
IX. Vertebrate Lectins and Glycoprotein Traffic
X. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Membrane Insertion and Transport of Viral Glycoproteins: A Mutational Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Approaches to Viral Glycoprotein Transport
III. Conclusions
References
4. Posttranslational Modification during Protein Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Reactions in the Cytoplasm
III. Reactions in the Endoplasmic Reticulum
IV. Protein Modification in the Golgi Apparatus
V. Conclusion
References
5. Mannosidases in Mammalian Glycoprotein Processing
I. Introduction
II. Processing Mannosidases and Multiple Routes
III. Conclusions
References
Part III. Sorting and Organelle Assembly
6. Biosynthesis and Sorting of Proteins of the Endoplasmic Reticulum
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Sorting of ERp99, an Abundant, Conserved ER Glycoprotein
III. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
7. Functional Topology of Golgi Membranes
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of the Golgi Apparatus
III. Topology of Membrane-Bound Functions
IV. Transport Properties of Golgi Membranes
V. Concluding Remarks
References
8. Protein Sorting and Biogenesis of the Lysosome-like Vacuole in Yeast
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Vacuolar Proteins
III. Sorting of Vacuolar Proteins
IV. Endocytosis in Yeast and Its Relationship to Vacuolar Protein Delivery
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
9. Transport and Targeting of Lysosomal Enzymes in Dictyostelium discoideum
I. Introduction
II. Life History of a Cellular Slime Mold Lysosomal Enzyme
III. Dual Pathways for the Secretion of Lysosomal Enzymes
IV. Genetic Approaches to Dissect Intracellular Transport Pathways
V. Developmental Regulation of the Synthesis, Modification, and Localization of Lysosomal Enzymes
VI. Recombinant DNA Approaches
VII. Summary and Future Perspectives
References
10. Organelles of Endocytosis and Exocytosis
I. Introduction
II. Endocytosis
III. Exocytosis
IV Summary and Future Prospects
References
11. Endocytosis and Compartmentalization of Lysosomal Enzymes in Normal and Mutant Mammalian Cells: Mannose 6-Phosphate-Dependent Pathways
I. In the Beginning
II. The Recognition Marker
III. The Receptors
IV. Endocytosis
V. The Intracellular Pathway
VI. Junction of the Pathways
References
12. Biogenesis of Secretory Vesicles
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Function of Secretory Organelles
III. Formation of Secretory Vesicles
IV Conclusion and Perspectives
References
13. Expression of Extracellular Matrixlike Glycoproteins by Macrophages and Other Leukocytes
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Extracellular Matrixlike Glycoproteins by Macrophages
III. Functions of Extracellular Matrixlike Glycoproteins in Macrophages and Related Cells
IV. Perspectives
References
Part IV. Transfer Across Bacterial Membranes
14. Synthesis and Export of Lipoproteins in Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Li pop rote in Structure
III. Biosynthesis
IV Distributions of Lipoproteins among Bacteria
V Signal Peptidases
VI. Genomic Organization of the Isp Gene
VII. Prolipoprotein Structural Gene Mutants Affecting Modification and/or Processing
VIII. Early Steps in Lipoprotein Secretion
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
15. Protein Secretion across the Outer Membrane of Gram-Negative Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Lysis or Secretion
III. Early Stages in the Secretion Pathway
IV. Later Stages in the Secretion Pathway: Secretion Proteins and Targeting Signals
V. Release of Proteins in Vesicles
VI. Activators and Inhibitors of Secreted Proteins
VII. Special Cases
VIII. Concluding Remarks and Perspectives
References
Part V. Mitochondrial Assembly
16. Genetic Approaches to the Study of Mitochondrial Protein Import
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Mutations affecting Mitochondrial Import
III. Conclusions
References
17. Synthesis and Assembly of Mitrochondrial Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Precursor Proteins
III. Targeting and Sorting Sequences
IV. Receptors
V. Energy Requirements
VI. Cytosolic Cofactors
VII. Translocation Contact Sites
VIII. Proteolytic Processing
IX. Mitochondrial Gene Products
X. Assembly and Coordination
XI. Overview
References
Part VI. Nuclear Transport
18. Transport of Proteins into the Nucleus
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Pore
III. Possible Mechanisms for Specific Nuclear Protein Localization
IV. Nuclear Protein Localization in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae
V. Conclusion
References
Part VII. Applied Research
19. Secretion Research in Industrial Mycology
I. Introduction
II. Commercially Important Enzymes of Fungal Origin
III. Secretion of Therapeutic Mammalian Polypeptides in Saccharomyces cervisiae
IV. Applied Secretion Research: Prospects for the Future
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 866
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th May 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142168