Protein Structure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483230382, 9781483258973

Protein Structure, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: Harold A. Scheraga
Editors: Nathan O. Kaplan Harold A. Scheraga
eBook ISBN: 9781483258973
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

I. Hydrodynamic Properties of Protein Solutions

1. Hydrodynamic Quantities

2. Hydrodynamic Theories

3. Intrinsic Viscosity—Translational Frictional Coefficient

4. Intrinsic Viscosity—Rotational Frictional Coefficient

5. Translational Frictional Coefficient—Rotational Frictional Coefficient

6. Partial Molai Volume

7. Hydrodynamic versus Thermodynamic Quantities

8. Examples

9. Flexible Chain Molecules

10. Correction for Heterogeneity

General References

II. Internal Structure; Effect of Hydrogen Bonding on Side-Chain Reactivity

1. Internal Structure Problem

2. The Hydrophobie Bond

3. Side-Chain Hydrogen Bonding

4. The Protein Model

5. Hydrogen Bond Strength

6. Ionization—Heterologous Single Bonds

7. Ionization—Homologous Single Bonds

8. Ionization—Homologous Double Bonds

9. Ionization—Competition

10. Ionization—Cooperative Bonding

11. Carboxyl Ionization in Bovine Serum Albumin

12. Binding of Small Molecules and Ions

13. Additional Remarks

General References

III. Limited Proteolysis

1. Model Involving Hydrogen Bonds

2. Stabilization by One Hydrogen Bond

3. Stabilization by Several Hydrogen Bonds

4. Magnitude of Peptide Bond Stabilization

5. Role of Denaturation

6. Cyclic Stabilization

7. Additional Remarks

General Reference

IV. Denaturation

1. Definition of Denaturation

2. Ordered and Disordered States

3. Elastic Properties of Protein Fibers

a. Relative Lengths of a Polypeptide Chain

b. Observations on Shrinkage in Fibers

c. Model for Protein Fiber

d. The Flory-Gee Equation

e. Integration of the Flory-Gee Equation

f. Magnitude and pH Dependence of △h'

g. Evaluation of Tcm

h. Equilibrium Force-Temperature Curves

i. Effect of Salts, Urea, etc

j. Effect of Swelling

k. Experimental Behavior

4. Equilibrium in Solution

a. Model for Reversible Denaturation

b. Thermodynamic Formulation

c. pH Dependence

d. Over-All Free Energy Change

e. Effect of Salts, Urea, etc

f. Experimental Behavior

5. Kinetics in Solution

a. Model for Rate of Denaturation

b. Thermal Denaturation

c. pH-Dependent Denaturation

d. Urea Denaturation

General References

V. Limited Proteolysis and Aggregation in the Fibrinogen-Fibrin Conversion

1. The Relation to Blood Coagulation

2. Thrombin

3. Fibrinogen

4. General Aspects of the Thrombin-Fibrinogen Reaction

5. Step 1

a. Chemistry of Fibrinopeptides

b. Kinetics of Step 1

c. Reversibility and Thermodynamics of Step 1

6. Step 2

a. Nature of the Intermediate Polymers

b. Distribution Function for Intermediate Polymers

c. Thermodynamics of Association

7. Step 3

General Reference

VI. Some Experimental Methods

1. Introduction

2. Hydrodynamic, Thermodynamic, Optical, and Electrochemical Methods

3. Optical Rotation

a. Experimental Quantities

b. Status of Theory

c. Rotatory Dispersion of Poly-γ-Benzyl-L-Glutamate

d. Absolute Configuration of Amino Acids and Screw Sense of Helix

e. Helical Content of Polypeptides

f. Helix-Random Coil Transitions

g. Protein Configuration

4. Deuterium-Hydrogen Exchange

a. Effect of Deuterium-Hydrogen Substitution on Bond Strength

b. Rate of Exchange in a Model Compound

c. The Linderstrøm-Lang Method

d. Theoretical Number of Exchangeable Hydrogen Atoms

e. Theory

f. Some Typical Results

g. Discussion of Exchange Results

5. Infrared Absorption Spectra

a. Characteristic Frequencies

b. Dichroism

c. Overtone and Combination Bands

d. Deuterium Substitution

6. Ultraviolet Difference Spectra

a. Origin of Difference Spectrum

b. Charge Effects

c. Medium Effects

d. Hydrogen-Bonding Effects

e. Discussion of Various Effects

General References

VII. Configurational Studies of Insulin, Lysozyme, and Ribonuclease

1. Insulin

a. B26 Tyrosyl Residue

b. B29 Lysyl Residue

2. Lysozyme

a. Titration Curves

b. Kinetics of Normalization of Carboxyl Groups

c. Ultraviolet Difference Spectra

3. Ribonuclease

a. Abnormal Carboxyl and Tyrosyl Groups

b. Kinetics of Deuterium-Hydrogen Exchange

c. Effect of Deuterium on the Transition Temperature

d. Ultraviolet Difference Spectra and Optical Rotation

e. A Model for Ribonuclease

General References

References

Subject Index

Description

Protein Structure deals with the chemistry and physics of biologically important molecules—the proteins—particularly the determination of the structure of various proteins, their thermodynamics, their kinetics, and the mechanisms of different reactions of individual proteins. The book approaches the study of protein structure in two ways: firstly, by determining the general features of protein structure, the overall size, and shape of the molecule; and secondly, by investigating the molecule internally along with the various aspects of the internal configuration of protein molecules. It describes in detail experimental methods for determining protein structure in solution, such as the hydrodynamic method, the thermodynamic optical method, and the electrochemical method. The book then explains the results of experiments carried out on insulin, lysozyme, and ribonuclease. The text notes that the experiments, carried out on native and denatured proteins as well as on derivatives prepared by chemical modification (e.g., by methylation, iodination, acetylation, etc.), can lead to greater understanding of secondary and tertiary structures of proteins of known sequence. The book is suitable for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular researchers, or investigators involved in protein structure and other biological sciences related to muscle physiologists, geneticists, enzymologists, or immunologists.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483258973

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Harold A. Scheraga Author

About the Editors

Nathan O. Kaplan Editor

Harold A. Scheraga Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.