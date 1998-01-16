Protein Structural Biology in Biomedical Research, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762302833, 9780080877051

Protein Structural Biology in Biomedical Research, Part A, Volume 22

1st Edition

Editors: N.M. Allewell
Authors: C. Woodward
eBook ISBN: 9780080877051
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762302833
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th January 1998
Page Count: 626
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
78.00
66.30
12600.00
10710.00
113.00
96.05
85.95
73.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
110.00
93.50
12600.00
10710.00
88.00
74.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Protein Crystallography in Medicine (M.J. Rynkiewicz and B.A. Seaton). Engineering Metal Binding Sites in Proteins (L. Regan). Using Molecular Graphics to Analyze Protein Structures (H. Oberoi and N.M. Allewell). Electrostatics and Hydrogen Bonding (B. Garcia-Moreno E.). Protein Structure Determination by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (I.M. Russu). Membrane Protein Structure (M.P. McCarthy). Structural Features of Membrane Proteins (T. Haltia). Experimental Dissection of Protein-Protein Interactions in Solution (M.L. Doyle and P. Hensley).

Description

Recent advances in protein structural biology, coupled with new developments in human genetics, have opened the door to understanding the molecular basis of many metabolic, physiological, and developmental processes in human biology. Medical pathologies, and their chemical therapies, are increasingly being described at the molecular level. For single-gene diseases, and some multi-gene conditions, identification of highly correlated genes immediately leads to identification of covalent structures of the actual chemical agents of the disease, namely the protein gene products. Once the primary sequence of a protein is ascertained, structural biologists work to determine its three-dimensional, biologically active structure, or to predict its probable fold and/or function by comparison to the data base of known protein structures. Similarly, three-dimensional structures of proteins produced by microbiological pathogens are the subject of intense study, for example, the proteins necessary for maturation of the human HIV virus. Once the three-dimensional structure of a protein is known or predicted, its function, as well as potential binding sites for drugs that inhibit its function, become tractable questions. The medical ramifications of the burgeoning results of protein structural biology, from gene replacement therapy to "rational" drug design, are well recognized by researchers in biomedical areas, and by a significant proportion of the general population. The purpose of this book is to introduce biomedical scientists to important areas of protein structural biology, and to provide an insightful orientation to the primary literature that shapes the field in each subject.

The chapters in this volume cover aspects of protein structural biology which have led to the recognition of fundamental relationships between protein structure and function.

Details

No. of pages:
626
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080877051
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762302833

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

N.M. Allewell Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN, USA

About the Authors

C. Woodward Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.