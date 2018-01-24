Protein-Protein Interactions in Human Disease, Part A, Volume 110
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Analysis of protein interactions by surface plasmon resonance
Dennis G. Drescher
2. Using TR-FRET to investigate protein-protein interactions: a case study of PXR-coregulator interaction
Taosheng Chen
3. Protein-Protein Interaction Modulators for Epigenetic Therapies
Jose L. Medina-Franco
4. Intrinsic disorder, protein-protein interactions and disease
Vladimir N. Uversky
5. Targeting protein-protein interactions in the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway
Maria Gaczynska
6. Protein-protein networks involved in MODY family
George Priya Doss P. C
7. Defining HIV-1 replication mechanisms by analyzing virus-host protein interactions
Manuel Llano
8. Proteomics of occupational diseases
Nicola Luigi Bragazzi
9. Proteomics of sport-related injuries
Nicola Luigi Bragazzi
10. Structural prediction of protein-protein interactions by docking: application to biomedical problems
Juan Fernandez-Recio
11. Computational methods in predicting the impact of SNPs in Protein-protein network
George Priya Doss P. C
Description
Protein-Protein Interactions in Human Disease, Part A, Volume 110 aims to promote further research and development in the protein interaction network as a means to not only identify the critical proteins involved in the etiology of human diseases, but also identify new protein targets for drug development. Sections cover such topics as protein-protein interaction modulators for epigenetic therapies, intrinsic disorder, protein-protein interactions and disease, targeting protein-protein interactions in the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, the proteomics of occupational diseases, and computational methods in predicting the impact of SNPs in protein-protein network, amongst other topics.
Key Features
- Describes advances in the application of powerful techniques in studying and analyzing protein-protein interactions
- Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists and students
- Written by authorities in their field
- Includes information that is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures and tables
Readership
Protein chemists, pharmacologists, cell biologists, immunologists, structural biologists, computational biochemists and other researchers working in this field. Articles published here would also be of a great benefit to medical, biology and pharmacology students specializing in this field
Reviews
"...all of the authors of the book succeeded in showing highly exciting and unique opportunities for unraveling the functional behavior of complex protein-protein interactions in human diseases. ...The volume shows the enormous complexity in the field of PPI in human diseases. It is a collection of topics without pretending in-depth analysis of a single subject. Each theme and chapter stands on its own, but all have protein-protein interactions in common." --The Quarterly Review of Biology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Volume Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK