Protein Prenylation, Part A, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Protein Prenylation
I. Abstract
II. Steps in the Trail of Research
Insights into the Function of Prenylation from Nuclear Lamin Farnesylation
I. Abstract
II. Introduction
III. Subcellullar Trafficking and Processing of Prelamin A
IV. Step 2 Endoprotease Activity and Zmpste24
V. Functional Aspects of Lamin Farnesylation
VI. Relationship of Lamin Prenylation to the Functional Role of Prenylation in Other Proteins
Posttranslational Processing of Nuclear Lamins
I. Abstract
II. Introduction
III. B-Type Lamins
IV. A-Type Lamins
V. Defects in Prelamin A Processing and Disease
VI. Alternate Prenylation of Prelamin A
VII. The Purpose of Prelamin A Processing
VIII. Concluding Thoughts
Acknowledgments
Prenylated Proteins in Peroxisome Biogenesis
I. Abstract
II. Peroxisomes
III. Biogenesis of Peroxisomes
Lipid Modification of Ras Superfamily GTPases
I. Abstract
II. Introduction
III. Ras Superfamily Prenyltransferases
IV. Ras Family Members
V. Rho Family Members
VI. Rab Family Members
VII. The Arf Family of Small GTPases
VIII. The Ran Small GTPase
IX. Prenyltransferases as Therapeutic Targets
X. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Heterogeneous Prenyl Processing of the Heterotrimeric G protein Gamma Subunits
I. Abstract
II. Heterotrimeric G Proteins and Prenylation of the Gγ Subunit
III. Functional Role of G Protein γ Subunit Prenylation
IV. Variation in Prenyl Processing of Brain G Proteins
V. Conclusion
Farnesylation Versus Geranylgeranylation in G-Protein-Mediated Light Signaling
I. Abstract
II. Introduction
III. Characteristic Properties of Phototransduction in Retinal Rod Cells
IV. Particular Lipidation of Photoreceptor Proteins
V. Biochemical Differences Between Farnesylation and Geranylgeranylation
VI. Physiological Significance of Farnesylation of Gtγ
VII. Biological Significance and Conclusion
Organization and Function of the Rab Prenylation and Recycling Machinery
I. Abstract
II. Rab GTPases
III. Pathways of Rab Prenylation
IV. Organization of the Rab Prenylation Complex and Mechanism of the Prenylation Reaction
V. Structure of the Rab:GDI Complex and Its Functional Segregation from Rab:REP Complex
VI. Extraction of Rab Proteins from Membranes by GDI and REP
VII. Targeting of Rabs to Specific Membranes
VIII. Rab Prenylation in Disease
IX. Conclusions
Protein Prenylation CaaX Processing in Plants
I. Abstract
II. The Plant Protein Prenyltransferase Enzymes
III. FT and GGT-I Substrates in Plants
IV. Protein Prenylation—A Crossroad Between Signaling and Metabolism
V. Prenyltransferase Mutants in Plants
VI. CaaX Processing
VII. Summary
Acknowledgments
Posttranslational Isoprenylation of Tryptophan Residues in Bacillus subtilis
I. Abstract
II. Quorum Sensing in Bacteria
III. Genetic Competence in B. subtilis
IV. Primary Gene Cluster for ComX Pheromone Production
V. Posttranslational Modification of ComX Pheromone
VI. Structure–Activity Relationships of ComXRO-E-2 Pheromone
VII. Is Posttranslational Isoprenylation of Tryptophan Universal?
VIII. Summary and Future Prospects
Acknowledgment
Global Analysis of Prenylated Proteins by the Use of a Tagging via Substrate Approach
I. Abstract
II. Introduction
III. General Approach: Tagging via Substrate Approach Utilizing Azide Chemistry
IV. Detection of Farnesylated Proteins
V. Detection of Geranylgeranylated Proteins
VI. Overall Profiles of Farnesylated and Geranylgeranylated Proteins and Further Improvements
VII. Applications of the TAS Methods
VIII. Other Tagging Methods and Toward Constructing Prenylome
Acknowledgment
Global Identification of Protein Prenyltransferase Substrates
I. Abstract
II. Introduction
III. Methods for Discovering and Predicting Prenyltransferase Substrates
IV. Prenylation in Pathogenic Organisms: Structural and Biochemical Insights
V. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Structural Biochemistry of CaaX Protein Prenyltransferases
I. Abstract
II. Protein Farnesyltransferase Structure and Reaction Cycle
III. Protein Geranylgeranyltransferase-I Structure and Reaction Cycle
IV. Determinants of Ca1a2X Substrate Selection in FTase and GGTase-I
V. Structure of Candida albicans Protein Geranylgeranyltransferase-I
VI. Inhibitors of Protein Prenyltransferases as Cancer Chemotherapeutics
VII. FTase Inhibitors for Treatment of Malaria and Other Infectious Diseases
Genetic Analyses of the CAAX Protein Prenyltransferases in Mice
I. Abstract
II. Introduction
III. The Prenyltransferases FTase and GGTase-I
IV. FTase
V. GGTase-I
VI. Simultaneous Inactivation of FTase and GGTase-I
VII. Concluding Remarks
Farnesyl Transferase Inhibitors
I. Abstract
II. Targeting Ras with Farnesyl Transferase Inhibitors
III. Discovery of Farnesyl Transferase Inhibitors
IV. Activity of FTIs in Preclinical Cancer Models and Alternative Prenylation of Ras
V. Impact of FTIs on Other Farnesylated Proteins
VI. Clinical Studies of FTIs in Cancer
VII. Hutchinson–Gilford Progeria Syndrome: A Disease of Farnesylation?
VIII. Conclusions and Other Therapeutic Opportunities for FTIs
Acknowledgments
Christine Hrycyna Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise
Martin Bergo Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise
Wallenberg Laboratory, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden

Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA