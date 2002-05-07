Alexei V. Finkelstein is the Head of the Laboratory of Protein Physics at the Institute of Protein Research, Russian Academy of Sciences. He is also a Full Professor in Biophysics at the Pushchino Department of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. He won the National Prize of Russia in Science in 1999 and is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute International Research Scholar. He is the author of about 150 papers on protein physics.Oleg B. Ptitsyn (deceased 1999) was the Head of Protein Physics Laboratory at the Institute of Protein Research, Russian Academy of Sciences and a Visiting Scientist at the Laboratory of Experimental and Computational Biology, Molecular Structure Section, National Cancer Institute, USA. He was also a member of the European Academy of Sciences and winner of the National Prize of Russia in Science (1999). He authored about 250 papers on polymer and protein physics.Their laboratory is one of the most distinguished in the world for its work in protein physics. It is one of the few laboratories outside the USA to receive support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Both scientists have very high international reputations, Professor Finkelstein is frequently invited to conferences in Europe and in the USA, as was Professor Ptitsyn before his recent death.