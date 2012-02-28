Protein Phosphorylation in Health and Disease, Volume 106
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Wip1 -dependent signaling pathways in health and diseases
Yun-hua Zhu and Dmitry V. Bulavin
- HijAkt: The PI3k/Akt pathway in virus replication and pathogenesis
Ewan F. Dunn and John H. Connor
- Phosphoproteins in stress-induced disease
Lucy E. Dalton, Eleanor Healey, James Irving & Stefan J. Marciniak
- G-substrate: The Cerebellum and Beyond
Shogo Endo
- Targeting Phosphorylation of Eukaryotic Initiation Factor-2a to Treat Human Disease
Melissa J. Fullwood, Wei Zhou and Shirish Shenolikar
- Signaling in striatal neurons: the phosphoproteins of reward, addiction, and dyskinesia
Jean-Antoine Girault
- The Role of Protein Phosphorylation in Therapy-resistance and Disease Progression in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
Wen Chun JUAN and S. Tiong ONG
- Phosphatases driving mitosis: pushing the gas and lifting the brakes
Erika Segear Johnson and Sally Kornbluth
- Protein tyrosine phosphatases in cancer: Friends and Foes
David P. Labbé, Serge Hardy, Michel L. Tremblay
- Multiple Roles Of Stat3 In Cardiovascular Inflammatory Responses
Cheh Peng Lim and Xin-Yuan Fu
- PAKs in human disease
Perry M. Chan and Ed Manser
- Protein Phosphatases and Alzheimer’s Disease
Steven P. Braithwaite, Jeffry B. Stock, Paul J. Lombroso, Angus C. Nairn
- Role of the JNK pathway in human diseases
Kanaga Sabapathy
- Mass spectrometric tools for systematic analysis of protein phosphorylation
Nicole St-Denis1 and Anne-Claude Gingras
Description
This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on protein phosphorylation in health and disease and how this knowledge is leading to advances in the various fields.
