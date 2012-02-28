Protein Phosphorylation in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123964564, 9780123964809

Protein Phosphorylation in Health and Disease, Volume 106

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Shirish Shenolikar
eBook ISBN: 9780123964809
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123964564
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 2012
Page Count: 446
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
100.30
172.68
146.78
171.00
145.35
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
172.68
146.78
101.00
85.85
166.00
141.10
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Wip1 -dependent signaling pathways in health and diseases
    Yun-hua Zhu and Dmitry V. Bulavin

  2. HijAkt: The PI3k/Akt pathway in virus replication and pathogenesis
    Ewan F. Dunn and John H. Connor

  3. Phosphoproteins in stress-induced disease
    Lucy E. Dalton, Eleanor Healey, James Irving & Stefan J. Marciniak

  4. G-substrate: The Cerebellum and Beyond
    Shogo Endo

  5. Targeting Phosphorylation of Eukaryotic Initiation Factor-2a to Treat Human Disease
    Melissa J. Fullwood, Wei Zhou and Shirish Shenolikar

  6. Signaling in striatal neurons: the phosphoproteins of reward, addiction, and dyskinesia
    Jean-Antoine Girault

  7. The Role of Protein Phosphorylation in Therapy-resistance and Disease Progression in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
    Wen Chun JUAN and S. Tiong ONG

  8. Phosphatases driving mitosis: pushing the gas and lifting the brakes
    Erika Segear Johnson and Sally Kornbluth

  9. Protein tyrosine phosphatases in cancer: Friends and Foes
    David P. Labbé, Serge Hardy, Michel L. Tremblay

  10. Multiple Roles Of Stat3 In Cardiovascular Inflammatory Responses
    Cheh Peng Lim and Xin-Yuan Fu

  11. PAKs in human disease
    Perry M. Chan and Ed Manser

  12. Protein Phosphatases and Alzheimer’s Disease
    Steven P. Braithwaite, Jeffry B. Stock, Paul J. Lombroso, Angus C. Nairn

  13. Role of the JNK pathway in human diseases
    Kanaga Sabapathy

  14. Mass spectrometric tools for systematic analysis of protein phosphorylation
    Nicole St-Denis1 and Anne-Claude Gingras

Description

This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on protein phosphorylation in health and disease and how this knowledge is leading to advances in the various fields.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123964809
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123964564

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Shirish Shenolikar Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.